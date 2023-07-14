Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
28.4%
1 yr return
15.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.1%
Net Assets
$4.22 B
Holdings in Top 10
39.7%
Expense Ratio 0.66%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 17.54%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests predominantly in equity securities of companies demonstrating accelerating growth, increasing profitability, or above-average growth or growth potential as compared with the overall
economy. The Fund normally invests predominantly in equity securities, primarily to predominantly common stock.
A portion to a significant amount of the Fund's investments may be in smaller and midsize companies. The Fund, from time to time, may have significant positions in particular sectors, such as information technology (including technology equipment and hardware, technology services, software and internet services) healthcare and consumer discretionary.
The Fund may make private investments in companies whose securities are not publicly traded (including companies that have not yet issued securities publicly in an initial public offering ("IPO")), often in the form of private placements, which are exempt from registration under the federal securities laws and are only sold to certain investors meeting predefined criteria.
The investment manager uses fundamental, "bottom-up" research to seek companies meeting its criteria of growth potential, quality and valuation. In seeking sustainable growth characteristics, the investment manager looks for companies that it believes can produce sustainable earnings and cash flow growth, evaluating the long term market opportunity and competitive structure of an industry to target leaders and emerging leaders. In assessing value, the investment manager considers whether security prices fully reflect the balance of the sustainable growth opportunities relative to business and financial risks.
|Period
|FRAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|28.4%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|48.15%
|1 Yr
|15.0%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|58.92%
|3 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|59.76%
|5 Yr
|2.1%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|49.27%
|10 Yr
|6.4%*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|28.06%
* Annualized
|Period
|FRAAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-39.4%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|75.84%
|2021
|4.5%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|48.27%
|2020
|11.4%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|18.66%
|2019
|5.5%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|54.49%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|50.81%
|FRAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRAAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.22 B
|189 K
|222 B
|29.50%
|Number of Holdings
|98
|2
|3509
|26.46%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.78 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|34.30%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.65%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|80.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRAAX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.30%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|87.22%
|Other
|3.29%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|2.23%
|Cash
|1.40%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|47.40%
|Bonds
|0.01%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|3.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|36.44%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|32.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRAAX % Rank
|Technology
|36.38%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|47.57%
|Healthcare
|16.62%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|18.22%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.93%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|49.13%
|Financial Services
|11.50%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|30.01%
|Communication Services
|5.59%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|85.49%
|Industrials
|5.38%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|59.93%
|Real Estate
|4.82%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|5.36%
|Consumer Defense
|2.09%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|70.32%
|Basic Materials
|1.14%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|51.53%
|Utilities
|0.56%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|20.28%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|69.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRAAX % Rank
|US
|91.48%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|68.67%
|Non US
|3.82%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|42.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRAAX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|22.60%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|82.03%
|30.74%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.70%
|29.71%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|39.97%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.57%
|29.71%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.45%
|30.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FRAAX % Rank
|US
|0.01%
|-1.84%
|21.29%
|3.54%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.48%
|29.60%
|FRAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.66%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|79.60%
|Management Fee
|0.53%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|30.58%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|70.21%
|FRAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FRAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FRAAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|17.54%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|20.15%
|FRAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRAAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|42.08%
|FRAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FRAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FRAAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.26%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|44.95%
|FRAAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 02, 2007
15.26
15.3%
Grant Bowers is a vice president and portfolio manager with Franklin Equity Group. Mr. Bowers joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1993 as a fixed income analyst and in 1998 joined the Franklin Equity Group as an analyst. His previous research coverage has included the telecom, media, publishing, transportation and business services industries. Mr. Bowers studied economics at the University of California at Davis. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, he served in the United States Army.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2016
6.08
6.1%
Sara Araghi is a vice president, research analyst and portfolio manager for Franklin Equity Group. She specializes in the equity research and analysis of the media, cable and softline/specialty retail industries while serving as Consumer Sector team leader. Ms. Araghi is also a portfolio manager on the Franklin Growth Opportunities Fund and FTIF Franklin U.S. Opportunities Fund. Ms. Araghi earned her B.S. in business administration from the University of California, Berkeley. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and member of the CFA Society of San Francisco and CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
