YTD Return
4.2%
1 yr return
1.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$9.69 M
Holdings in Top 10
41.7%
Expense Ratio 3.10%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.50%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FQTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.2%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|4.68%
|1 Yr
|1.0%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|66.23%
|3 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-11.5%
|72.4%
|55.78%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.3%
|37.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.0%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FQTIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.6%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|95.56%
|2021
|0.5%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|27.19%
|2020
|-1.2%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|94.94%
|2019
|N/A
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|N/A
|FQTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FQTIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|9.69 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|98.83%
|Number of Holdings
|59
|2
|2736
|97.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.79 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|97.07%
|Weighting of Top 10
|41.71%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|5.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FQTIX % Rank
|Bonds
|84.30%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|94.61%
|Cash
|8.74%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|5.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|6.97%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|1.61%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|98.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.09%
|98.83%
|Other
|0.00%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|96.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FQTIX % Rank
|Corporate
|85.61%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|87.24%
|Cash & Equivalents
|14.39%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|2.79%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|96.92%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|97.95%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|97.07%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|97.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FQTIX % Rank
|US
|79.64%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|57.83%
|Non US
|4.66%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|96.19%
|FQTIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.10%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|1.06%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|0.88%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|N/A
|FQTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FQTIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|7.43%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|12.08%
|FQTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FQTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FQTIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|7.01%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|2.09%
|FQTIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 25, 2022
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2021
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 03, 2020
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 01, 2020
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2019
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2019
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2019
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 05, 2019
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2019
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 03, 2019
2.99
3.0%
Todd Brighton is a vice president, portfolio manager and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. He is the lead manager of the Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF. Mr. Brighton analyzes equity and equity-linked investments for the Core/Hybrid team and specializes in the development of volatility-based strategies. Mr. Brighton joined Franklin Templeton in 2000. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 03, 2019
2.99
3.0%
Brendan Circle is a vice president, portfolio manager, and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. In this role, Mr. Circle serves as a comanager of Franklin Income Fund and related portfolios, as well as Franklin Managed Income Fund. He also specializes in analyzing investment opportunities across the fixed income markets for the Multi-Asset Solutions team. Mr. Circle joined Franklin Templeton in 2014. Mr. Circle is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder, as well as a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 03, 2019
2.99
3.0%
Edward Perks is chief investment officer of Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions and president of Franklin Advisers, Inc. In this role, Mr. Perks has oversight of myriad multi-asset investment capabilities designed to meet client needs for specific investment solutions. Mr. Perks joined Franklin Templeton in 1992. Mr. Perks holds a B.A. in economics and political science from Yale University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute, and the Security Analysts of San Francisco (SASF).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.13
|8.17
