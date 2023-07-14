Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Templeton SMACS: Series I

FQTIX | Fund

$7.93

$9.69 M

7.43%

$0.59

3.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.2%

1 yr return

1.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$9.69 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.50%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FQTIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 7.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 7.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Templeton SMACS: Series I
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 03, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    1138664
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Todd Brighton

Fund Description

FQTIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FQTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.2% -7.1% 10.3% 4.68%
1 Yr 1.0% -9.9% 18.7% 66.23%
3 Yr -2.6%* -11.5% 72.4% 55.78%
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 37.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FQTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.6% -33.4% 3.6% 95.56%
2021 0.5% -4.3% 5.4% 27.19%
2020 -1.2% -8.4% 70.9% 94.94%
2019 N/A -1.1% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FQTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.2% -14.3% 7.8% 4.24%
1 Yr 1.0% -18.1% 22.2% 60.58%
3 Yr -2.6%* -11.5% 72.4% 55.52%
5 Yr N/A* -14.3% 37.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FQTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.6% -33.4% 3.6% 95.56%
2021 0.5% -4.3% 5.4% 27.19%
2020 -1.2% -8.4% 70.9% 94.94%
2019 N/A -1.0% 5.1% N/A
2018 N/A -4.0% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FQTIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FQTIX Category Low Category High FQTIX % Rank
Net Assets 9.69 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 98.83%
Number of Holdings 59 2 2736 97.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.79 M -492 M 2.55 B 97.07%
Weighting of Top 10 41.71% 3.0% 100.0% 5.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Franklin IFT Money Market 12.21%
  2. Tenet Healthcare Corporation 7% 8.58%
  3. Bausch Health Companies Inc 8.5% 5.66%
  4. Bausch Health Companies Inc 6.125% 5.45%
  5. Community Health Systems Incorporated 6.875% 4.99%
  6. Weatherford International Ltd Bermuda 8.75% 4.22%
  7. Government National Mortgage Association 3.5% 3.80%
  8. Government National Mortgage Association 3% 3.50%
  9. General Motors Company 6.12% 3.19%
  10. Community Health Systems Incorporated 8% 3.15%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FQTIX % Rank
Bonds 		84.30% 0.00% 154.38% 94.61%
Cash 		8.74% -52.00% 100.00% 5.27%
Convertible Bonds 		6.97% 0.00% 17.89% 1.61%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.60% 52.82% 98.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.09% 98.83%
Other 		0.00% -63.70% 32.06% 96.63%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FQTIX % Rank
Corporate 		85.61% 0.00% 129.69% 87.24%
Cash & Equivalents 		14.39% 0.00% 99.98% 2.79%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 45.95% 96.92%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 97.24% 97.95%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.66% 97.07%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.07% 97.95%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FQTIX % Rank
US 		79.64% 0.00% 150.64% 57.83%
Non US 		4.66% 0.00% 118.12% 96.19%

FQTIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FQTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.10% 0.03% 18.97% 1.06%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.84% 0.88%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

FQTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FQTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FQTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.50% 1.00% 255.00% 8.29%

FQTIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FQTIX Category Low Category High FQTIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 7.43% 0.00% 37.22% 12.08%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FQTIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FQTIX Category Low Category High FQTIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 7.01% -2.39% 14.30% 2.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FQTIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FQTIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Todd Brighton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 03, 2019

2.99

3.0%

Todd Brighton is a vice president, portfolio manager and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. He is the lead manager of the Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF. Mr. Brighton analyzes equity and equity-linked investments for the Core/Hybrid team and specializes in the development of volatility-based strategies. Mr. Brighton joined Franklin Templeton in 2000. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.

Brendan Circle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 03, 2019

2.99

3.0%

Brendan Circle is a vice president, portfolio manager, and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. In this role, Mr. Circle serves as a comanager of Franklin Income Fund and related portfolios, as well as Franklin Managed Income Fund. He also specializes in analyzing investment opportunities across the fixed income markets for the Multi-Asset Solutions team. Mr. Circle joined Franklin Templeton in 2014. Mr. Circle is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder, as well as a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.

Edward Perks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 03, 2019

2.99

3.0%

Edward Perks is chief investment officer of Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions and president of Franklin Advisers, Inc. In this role, Mr. Perks has oversight of myriad multi-asset investment capabilities designed to meet client needs for specific investment solutions. Mr. Perks joined Franklin Templeton in 1992. Mr. Perks holds a B.A. in economics and political science from Yale University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute, and the Security Analysts of San Francisco (SASF).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.13 8.17

