Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests predominantly in equity securities, which consist primarily of common stocks. The Fund may invest in securities from any capitalization range, primarily large cap securities. The Fund may also invest in securities that are convertible into common stock. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its assets in foreign securities, either directly or through depositary receipts.

The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, which means that it generally invests a greater proportion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. The Fund maintains the flexibility to invest in securities of companies from a variety of sectors, but from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant investments in particular sectors.

The Fund regularly uses a variety of equity-related derivatives and complex equity securities, which may include purchasing or selling call and put options on equity securities and equity security indices, futures on equity securities and equity indexes, options on equity index futures and equity-linked notes, for various purposes including enhancing Fund returns, increasing liquidity, gaining exposure to particular instruments in more efficient or less expensive ways and/or hedging risks relating to changes in certain equity markets. The use of such derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long (i.e., the Fund would benefit if the price of the investment increases) or net short exposures (i.e., the Fund would benefit if the price of the investment decreases) to selected markets or countries.

The Fund seeks income by selecting stocks with dividend yields the investment manager believes are attractive. The Fund’s investment manager searches for undervalued or out-of-favor securities it believes offer opportunities for income today and significant growth tomorrow. In analyzing securities, the investment manager considers a variety of factors, including:

·a security’s relative value based on such factors as anticipated cash flow, interest or dividend coverage, asset coverage, and earnings prospects;

·the experience and strength of the company’s management;

·the company’s changing financial condition and market recognition of the change;

·the company’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates and business conditions; and

·the company’s debt maturity schedules and borrowing requirements.

·When choosing investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a “bottom-up,” value oriented, long-term approach, focusing on the market price of a company’s securities relative to the investment manager’s evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company’s price/earnings ratio, profit margins and liquidation value.