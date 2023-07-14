Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Franklin Templeton SMACS: Series E

mutual fund
FQTEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.57 -0.1 -0.86%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
Adv (FQTEX) Primary
FQTEX (Mutual Fund)

Franklin Templeton SMACS: Series E

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.57 -0.1 -0.86%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
Adv (FQTEX) Primary
FQTEX (Mutual Fund)

Franklin Templeton SMACS: Series E

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.57 -0.1 -0.86%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
Adv (FQTEX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Templeton SMACS: Series E

FQTEX | Fund

$11.57

$7.46 M

5.15%

$0.60

2.19%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.7%

1 yr return

4.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$7.46 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 49.90%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Templeton SMACS: Series E

FQTEX | Fund

$11.57

$7.46 M

5.15%

$0.60

2.19%

FQTEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Templeton SMACS: Series E
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 03, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    610745
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Todd Brighton

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests predominantly in equity securities, which consist primarily of common stocks. The Fund may invest in securities from any capitalization range, primarily large cap securities. The Fund may also invest in securities that are convertible into common stock. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its assets in foreign securities, either directly or through depositary receipts.

The Fund is a “non-diversified” fund, which means that it generally invests a greater proportion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. The Fund maintains the flexibility to invest in securities of companies from a variety of sectors, but from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant investments in particular sectors.

The Fund regularly uses a variety of equity-related derivatives and complex equity securities, which may include purchasing or selling call and put options on equity securities and equity security indices, futures on equity securities and equity indexes, options on equity index futures and equity-linked notes, for various purposes including enhancing Fund returns, increasing liquidity, gaining exposure to particular instruments in more efficient or less expensive ways and/or hedging risks relating to changes in certain equity markets. The use of such derivative transactions may allow the Fund to obtain net long (i.e., the Fund would benefit if the price of the investment increases) or net short exposures (i.e., the Fund would benefit if the price of the investment decreases) to selected markets or countries.

The Fund seeks income by selecting stocks with dividend yields the investment manager believes are attractive. The Fund’s investment manager searches for undervalued or out-of-favor securities it believes offer opportunities for income today and significant growth tomorrow. In analyzing securities, the investment manager considers a variety of factors, including:

·a security’s relative value based on such factors as anticipated cash flow, interest or dividend coverage, asset coverage, and earnings prospects;

·the experience and strength of the company’s management;

·the company’s changing financial condition and market recognition of the change;

·the company’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates and business conditions; and

·the company’s debt maturity schedules and borrowing requirements.

·When choosing investments for the Fund, the investment manager applies a “bottom-up,” value oriented, long-term approach, focusing on the market price of a company’s securities relative to the investment manager’s evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings, asset value and cash flow potential. The investment manager also considers a company’s price/earnings ratio, profit margins and liquidation value.

Read More

FQTEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FQTEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -3.2% 29.3% 94.21%
1 Yr 4.0% -12.9% 32.0% 63.34%
3 Yr 5.5%* -6.4% 12.7% 11.38%
5 Yr N/A* -8.2% 5.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.8% 6.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FQTEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.2% -37.4% -8.2% 0.33%
2021 6.2% -5.0% 12.0% 14.05%
2020 -0.5% -5.7% 7.8% 94.70%
2019 N/A -2.1% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -6.1% -0.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FQTEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -14.6% 29.3% 91.96%
1 Yr 4.0% -12.9% 57.6% 62.30%
3 Yr 5.5%* -6.4% 22.1% 11.11%
5 Yr N/A* -7.8% 16.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 8.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FQTEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.2% -37.4% -8.2% 0.33%
2021 6.2% -5.0% 12.0% 14.38%
2020 -0.5% -5.7% 7.8% 94.70%
2019 N/A -2.1% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -6.1% 0.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FQTEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FQTEX Category Low Category High FQTEX % Rank
Net Assets 7.46 M 963 K 126 B 97.44%
Number of Holdings 44 4 7731 42.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.76 M 2.04 K 28.9 B 98.72%
Weighting of Top 10 34.15% 13.3% 100.0% 74.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 5.24%
  2. Chevron Corp 4.99%
  3. Basf SE 4.65%
  4. Basf SE 4.65%
  5. Basf SE 4.65%
  6. Basf SE 4.65%
  7. Basf SE 4.65%
  8. Basf SE 4.65%
  9. Basf SE 4.65%
  10. Basf SE 4.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FQTEX % Rank
Stocks 		55.67% 0.19% 99.72% 96.79%
Preferred Stocks 		26.97% 0.00% 26.97% 0.32%
Bonds 		9.61% 0.00% 91.12% 87.18%
Cash 		7.75% -7.71% 88.33% 16.67%
Other 		0.00% -2.61% 17.60% 92.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 26.48% 98.08%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FQTEX % Rank
Utilities 		26.57% 0.00% 31.67% 0.64%
Healthcare 		11.92% 0.00% 36.30% 70.19%
Basic Materials 		10.70% 0.00% 15.48% 3.21%
Communication Services 		9.91% 0.00% 26.62% 14.42%
Industrials 		9.86% 1.16% 32.55% 57.69%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.73% 0.00% 16.01% 67.95%
Consumer Defense 		7.01% 0.00% 27.24% 35.58%
Technology 		6.41% 1.07% 52.93% 96.79%
Energy 		5.26% 0.00% 29.22% 37.50%
Financial Services 		2.61% 0.28% 52.80% 98.08%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 33.86% 98.72%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FQTEX % Rank
US 		35.68% 0.19% 96.85% 94.55%
Non US 		19.99% 0.00% 35.45% 48.72%

FQTEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FQTEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.19% 0.01% 3.35% 2.00%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.25% 21.47%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

FQTEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FQTEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FQTEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.90% 4.00% 398.00% 68.73%

FQTEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FQTEX Category Low Category High FQTEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.15% 0.00% 7.05% 2.87%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FQTEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FQTEX Category Low Category High FQTEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.05% -1.12% 5.55% 8.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FQTEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FQTEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Todd Brighton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 03, 2019

2.99

3.0%

Todd Brighton is a vice president, portfolio manager and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. He is the lead manager of the Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF. Mr. Brighton analyzes equity and equity-linked investments for the Core/Hybrid team and specializes in the development of volatility-based strategies. Mr. Brighton joined Franklin Templeton in 2000. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.

Brendan Circle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 03, 2019

2.99

3.0%

Brendan Circle is a vice president, portfolio manager, and research analyst for Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions. In this role, Mr. Circle serves as a comanager of Franklin Income Fund and related portfolios, as well as Franklin Managed Income Fund. He also specializes in analyzing investment opportunities across the fixed income markets for the Multi-Asset Solutions team. Mr. Circle joined Franklin Templeton in 2014. Mr. Circle is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder, as well as a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.

Edward Perks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 03, 2019

2.99

3.0%

Edward Perks is chief investment officer of Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions and president of Franklin Advisers, Inc. In this role, Mr. Perks has oversight of myriad multi-asset investment capabilities designed to meet client needs for specific investment solutions. Mr. Perks joined Franklin Templeton in 1992. Mr. Perks holds a B.A. in economics and political science from Yale University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, a member of the CFA Institute, and the Security Analysts of San Francisco (SASF).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.45 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×