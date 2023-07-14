Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
11.6%
1 yr return
10.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$944 K
Holdings in Top 10
71.7%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FQEMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.6%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|33.21%
|1 Yr
|10.8%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|38.31%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|12.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|FQEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FQEMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|944 K
|717 K
|102 B
|99.49%
|Number of Holdings
|39
|10
|6734
|96.15%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|656 K
|340 K
|19.3 B
|99.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|71.74%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|0.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FQEMX % Rank
|Stocks
|91.12%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|91.54%
|Cash
|8.88%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|3.08%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|27.60%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|22.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|10.55%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|22.56%
|FQEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.03%
|41.06%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|0.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|FQEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FQEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FQEMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|190.00%
|N/A
|FQEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FQEMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|6.91%
|FQEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|FQEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FQEMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|N/A
|FQEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.299
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 20, 2021
0.61
0.6%
Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in September 2018, Andrew was as a Portfolio Manager at Martin Currie, an Edinburgh based asset manager. He began his career at Murray Johnstone in 1994 and also worked with Deutsche Asset Management in both London and New York before joining Scottish Widows Investment Partnership in 2007. Mr Ness holds a B.A. (Hons) in Economics and an MSc in Business Economics from the University of Strathclyde in the UK. He is an Associate Member of the UK Society of Investment Professionals and a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 20, 2021
0.61
0.6%
Chetan Sehgal, CFA et V-P directeur, est directeur, Stratégies de marchés émergents mondiaux/actions à petite capitalisation pour le Groupe de gestion des actions de marchés émergents Templeton. Avant de se joindre à Franklin Templeton, il était analyste de notation principal pour le Credit Rating Information Services of India. Il détient un B. Ing de l’Université de Bombay et un diplôme de cycle supérieur en finance et en politique d’entreprise de l’Indian Institute of Management à Bangalore.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
