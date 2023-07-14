Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in September 2018, Andrew was as a Portfolio Manager at Martin Currie, an Edinburgh based asset manager. He began his career at Murray Johnstone in 1994 and also worked with Deutsche Asset Management in both London and New York before joining Scottish Widows Investment Partnership in 2007. Mr Ness holds a B.A. (Hons) in Economics and an MSc in Business Economics from the University of Strathclyde in the UK. He is an Associate Member of the UK Society of Investment Professionals and a member of the CFA Institute.