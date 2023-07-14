Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Franklin Templeton SMACS: Series EM

mutual fund
FQEMX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.49 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Other (FQEMX) Primary
FQEMX (Mutual Fund)

Franklin Templeton SMACS: Series EM

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.49 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Other (FQEMX) Primary
FQEMX (Mutual Fund)

Franklin Templeton SMACS: Series EM

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.49 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Other (FQEMX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Templeton SMACS: Series EM

FQEMX | Fund

$8.49

$944 K

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

11.6%

1 yr return

10.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$944 K

Holdings in Top 10

71.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Templeton SMACS: Series EM

FQEMX | Fund

$8.49

$944 K

0.00%

-

FQEMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 11.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Templeton SMACS: Series EM
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 20, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    111303
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Andrew Ness

Fund Description

FQEMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FQEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -11.0% 30.2% 33.21%
1 Yr 10.8% -12.7% 29.2% 38.31%
3 Yr N/A* -16.8% 12.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FQEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.7% -50.1% 7.2% 45.15%
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FQEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -30.3% 30.2% 31.75%
1 Yr 10.8% -48.9% 29.2% 34.70%
3 Yr N/A* -16.1% 12.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FQEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.7% -50.1% 7.2% 45.15%
2021 N/A -18.2% 13.6% N/A
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FQEMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FQEMX Category Low Category High FQEMX % Rank
Net Assets 944 K 717 K 102 B 99.49%
Number of Holdings 39 10 6734 96.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 656 K 340 K 19.3 B 99.36%
Weighting of Top 10 71.74% 2.8% 71.7% 0.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 21.46%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 21.46%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 21.46%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 21.46%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 21.46%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 21.46%
  7. Franklin IFT Money Market 8.93%
  8. MediaTek Inc 7.13%
  9. MediaTek Inc 7.13%
  10. MediaTek Inc 7.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FQEMX % Rank
Stocks 		91.12% 0.90% 110.97% 91.54%
Cash 		8.88% -23.67% 20.19% 3.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 27.60%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 22.34%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 10.55%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 22.56%

FQEMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FQEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.03% 41.06% N/A
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 2.00% 0.13%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

FQEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FQEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FQEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 190.00% N/A

FQEMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FQEMX Category Low Category High FQEMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 6.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FQEMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FQEMX Category Low Category High FQEMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.98% 17.62% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FQEMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FQEMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Andrew Ness

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 20, 2021

0.61

0.6%

Prior to joining Franklin Templeton in September 2018, Andrew was as a Portfolio Manager at Martin Currie, an Edinburgh based asset manager. He began his career at Murray Johnstone in 1994 and also worked with Deutsche Asset Management in both London and New York before joining Scottish Widows Investment Partnership in 2007. Mr Ness holds a B.A. (Hons) in Economics and an MSc in Business Economics from the University of Strathclyde in the UK. He is an Associate Member of the UK Society of Investment Professionals and a member of the CFA Institute.

Chetan Sehgal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 20, 2021

0.61

0.6%

Chetan Sehgal, CFA et V-P directeur, est directeur, Stratégies de marchés émergents mondiaux/actions à petite capitalisation pour le Groupe de gestion des actions de marchés émergents Templeton. Avant de se joindre à Franklin Templeton, il était analyste de notation principal pour le Credit Rating Information Services of India. Il détient un B. Ing de l’Université de Bombay et un diplôme de cycle supérieur en finance et en politique d’entreprise de l’Indian Institute of Management à Bangalore.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×