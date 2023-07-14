Home
Trending ETFs

FQCHX (Mutual Fund)

FQCHX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Templeton SMACS: Series CH

FQCHX | Fund

$8.67

$3.04 M

5.41%

$0.47

3.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.8%

1 yr return

-2.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.04 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 2.74%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FQCHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.44%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Templeton SMACS: Series CH
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 03, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    334255
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Wiley

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests substantially all of its net assets in municipal securities whose interest is free from regular federal income taxes and from California personal income taxes. Although the Fund attempts to invest all of its assets in securities whose interest is free from regular federal and California personal income taxes, it is possible, although not anticipated, that a portion of its net assets may be in securities that pay interest subject to federal or state income taxes. The Fund also may have up to 100% of its assets in securities that pay interest subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

The Fund may invest in municipal securities rated in any rating category (or unrated or short-term rated securities of comparable credit quality), including municipal securities rated A or lower by one or more U.S. nationally recognized rating services (or unrated or short-term rated securities of comparable credit quality), below investment grade securities (or "junk bonds") and defaulted securities.

The Fund also may invest up to 15% of its total assets in municipal securities issued by U.S. territories.

The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity or duration. The Fund may also invest in municipal securities that are covered by insurance policies that guarantee the timely payment of principal and interest.

The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it generally invests a greater proportion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

Although the investment manager searches for investments across a large number of municipal securities that finance different types of projects, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in municipal securities that finance similar types of projects.

The investment manager selects securities that it believes will provide the best balance between risk and return within the Fund's range of allowable investments and typically uses a buy and hold strategy. This means it generally holds securities in the Fund's portfolio for income purposes, rather than trading securities for capital gains, although the investment manager may sell a security at any time if it believes it could help the Fund meet its goal.

When selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the investment manager may consider existing market conditions, the availability of lower-rated securities, and whether the difference in yields between higher and lower-rated securities justifies the higher risk of lower-rated securities. Thus, there may be times when the Fund has a majority of its investments in securities that are considered investment grade.

FQCHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FQCHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -60.4% 31.9% 53.25%
1 Yr -2.1% -45.4% 15.3% 80.00%
3 Yr -3.7%* -20.5% 51.7% 74.53%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FQCHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.4% -76.8% 4.7% 93.40%
2021 1.2% -69.5% 12.4% 7.45%
2020 0.2% -66.1% 60.0% 82.47%
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FQCHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -60.4% 31.9% 52.15%
1 Yr -2.1% -45.4% 15.1% 77.68%
3 Yr -3.7%* -20.5% 51.7% 74.93%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 29.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FQCHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.4% -76.8% 4.7% 93.40%
2021 1.2% -69.5% 12.4% 7.63%
2020 0.2% -66.1% 60.0% 82.41%
2019 N/A -57.4% 18.9% N/A
2018 N/A -30.0% 2.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FQCHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FQCHX Category Low Category High FQCHX % Rank
Net Assets 3.04 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 99.87%
Number of Holdings 24 1 14000 92.85%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.62 M -317 M 8.64 B 97.68%
Weighting of Top 10 54.53% 2.4% 101.7% 7.76%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE CMNTYS DEV AUTH REV 5.5% 8.92%
  2. CALIFORNIA STATEWIDE CMNTYS DEV AUTH COLLEGE HSG REV 5.25% 6.05%
  3. CALIFORNIA CMNTY HSG AGY WORKFORCE HSG REV 5% 5.88%
  4. UPLAND CALIF CMNTY FACS DIST SPL TAX 4% 5.79%
  5. FOOTHILL / EASTERN TRANSN CORRIDOR AGY CALIF TOLL RD REV 3.5% 5.24%
  6. TRACY CALIF CMNTY FACS DIST SPL TAX 5% 4.95%
  7. DUBLIN CALIF CMNTY FACS DIST IMPT AREA NO 2 SPL TAX 5% 4.63%
  8. CALIFORNIA MUN FIN AUTH SR LIVING REV 5% 4.60%
  9. ROSEVILLE CALIF SPL TAX 5% 4.60%
  10. RIVER ISLANDS PUB FING AUTH CALIF SPL TAX 4% 4.42%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FQCHX % Rank
Bonds 		99.10% 65.51% 150.86% 45.62%
Cash 		0.90% -50.86% 33.96% 53.81%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 87.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 86.58%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 86.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 86.64%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FQCHX % Rank
Municipal 		99.10% 44.39% 100.00% 43.11%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.90% 0.00% 33.95% 56.13%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 85.59%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 5.93% 85.94%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 86.87%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 86.40%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FQCHX % Rank
US 		99.10% 37.86% 142.23% 22.02%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 97.97%

FQCHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FQCHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.11% 0.02% 6.50% 0.35%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.10% 1.07%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.44% N/A

Sales Fees

FQCHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FQCHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FQCHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 2.74% 0.00% 283.00% 0.82%

FQCHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FQCHX Category Low Category High FQCHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.41% 0.00% 4.45% 2.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FQCHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FQCHX Category Low Category High FQCHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.44% -0.53% 5.33% 4.78%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FQCHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

FQCHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Wiley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 03, 2019

2.99

3.0%

John Wiley, Senior Vice President, has been a lead portfolio manager since 1993. Wiley has been an analyst or portfolio manager with Franklin Templeton Investments, his employer since 1989. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Christopher Sperry

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 03, 2019

2.99

3.0%

Sperry has been an analyst or portfolio manager of Franklin Templeton Investments, his employer since 1996. Sperry holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Michael Conn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Mr. Conn has been a portfolio manager of Franklin Advisers, Inc since November 2020. He joined Franklin Templeton in 2006.

John Bonelli

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 02, 2020

1.58

1.6%

Mr. Bonelli is a Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst of Franklin Advisers, Inc. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

