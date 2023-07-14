Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests substantially all of its net assets in municipal securities whose interest is free from regular federal income taxes and from California personal income taxes. Although the Fund attempts to invest all of its assets in securities whose interest is free from regular federal and California personal income taxes, it is possible, although not anticipated, that a portion of its net assets may be in securities that pay interest subject to federal or state income taxes. The Fund also may have up to 100% of its assets in securities that pay interest subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

The Fund may invest in municipal securities rated in any rating category (or unrated or short-term rated securities of comparable credit quality), including municipal securities rated A or lower by one or more U.S. nationally recognized rating services (or unrated or short-term rated securities of comparable credit quality), below investment grade securities (or "junk bonds") and defaulted securities.

The Fund also may invest up to 15% of its total assets in municipal securities issued by U.S. territories.

The Fund may invest in securities of any maturity or duration. The Fund may also invest in municipal securities that are covered by insurance policies that guarantee the timely payment of principal and interest.

The Fund is a "non-diversified" fund, which means it generally invests a greater proportion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

Although the investment manager searches for investments across a large number of municipal securities that finance different types of projects, from time to time, based on economic conditions, the Fund may have significant positions in municipal securities that finance similar types of projects.

The investment manager selects securities that it believes will provide the best balance between risk and return within the Fund's range of allowable investments and typically uses a buy and hold strategy. This means it generally holds securities in the Fund's portfolio for income purposes, rather than trading securities for capital gains, although the investment manager may sell a security at any time if it believes it could help the Fund meet its goal.

When selecting securities for the Fund’s portfolio, the investment manager may consider existing market conditions, the availability of lower-rated securities, and whether the difference in yields between higher and lower-rated securities justifies the higher risk of lower-rated securities. Thus, there may be times when the Fund has a majority of its investments in securities that are considered investment grade.