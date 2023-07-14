Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services Company, the fund’s investment adviser) normally invests the fund’s assets across different asset classes, including equity securities and debt instruments of U.S. and foreign issuers (including emerging market securities), and cash and cash equivalents. MFS allocates the fund’s assets across these asset classes based on its assessment of individual securities and the risk/return potential of the asset classes. In managing the fund, MFS seeks to reduce the volatility of the fund’s returns relative to the global equity markets, as represented by the MSCI World Index, over a full market cycle.
MFS expects the fund’s investments in the following asset classes to normally fall within the following ranges:
|Asset Class
|Range
|Equity Securities
|50% - 90%
|Debt Instruments, excluding Short-Term Government Securities
|10% - 30%
|Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Government Securities
|0% - 40%
While MFS may use derivatives for any investment purpose, to the extent MFS uses derivatives, MFS expects to use derivatives primarily to increase or decrease exposure to these asset classes, as alternatives to direct investments in these asset classes, or to seek to limit the fund’s exposure to certain extreme market events. Derivatives include futures, forward contracts, options, and swaps.
The fund’s investment in and exposure to the asset classes identified above may vary significantly from time to time and may fall outside of the stated ranges. MFS may invest in or expose the fund to any of these asset classes without limit based on its assessment of the relative attractiveness of the asset class.
Equity securities include common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest (or right to acquire an ownership interest) in a company or other issuer. In selecting equity investments for the fund, MFS is not constrained by any particular investment style. MFS may invest the fund’s assets in the stocks of companies it believes to have above average earnings growth potential compared to other companies (growth companies), in the stocks of companies it believes are undervalued compared to their perceived worth (value companies), or in a combination of growth and value companies. While MFS may invest the equity portion of the fund’s assets in securities of companies of any size, MFS primarily invests in securities of companies with large capitalizations.
Debt instruments include corporate bonds, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, securitized instruments (including mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities), floating rate loans, and other obligations to repay money borrowed. Of the fund’s investments in debt instruments, MFS may invest up to 100% of these investments in below investment grade quality debt instruments.
Cash equivalents include money market instruments and a money market fund advised by MFS.
MFS normally invests the fund’s assets across different industries, sectors, countries, and regions, but MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in issuers in a single industry, sector, country, or region.
MFS may invest a significant percentage of the fund’s assets in a single issuer or a small number of issuers.
MFS uses an active bottom-up investment approach to buying and selling investments for the fund. Investments are selected primarily based on fundamental analysis of individual issuers and instruments. Quantitative screening tools that systematically evaluate issuers and instruments may also be considered.
In light of the fund’s principal investment strategies described above, MFS believes it is reasonable to measure the fund’s performance (net of fund expenses) over a full market cycle relative to the performance of (i) the MSCI World Index and (ii) the ICE BofA 0-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index plus 3% to 5%. MFS does not seek to achieve a specific rate of return in managing the
fund and there is no assurance that the fund will outperform the MSCI World Index or the ICE BofA 0-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index over the long term or for any year or period of years.
The term “prudent investor” can suggest different meanings to different investors and the use of the term “prudent investor” in the fund’s name is not meant to suggest the fund will follow a specific investment strategy other than the principal investment strategies disclosed above.
|Period
|FPPRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.7%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|24.42%
|1 Yr
|8.1%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|13.43%
|3 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|66.96%
|5 Yr
|1.7%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|21.68%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FPPRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.0%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|20.11%
|2021
|-0.4%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|85.65%
|2020
|3.0%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|36.60%
|2019
|3.0%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|64.23%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|N/A
|Period
|FPPRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|9.7%
|-11.9%
|18.1%
|24.56%
|1 Yr
|8.1%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|13.13%
|3 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|67.25%
|5 Yr
|1.8%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|28.55%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|11.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FPPRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.0%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|20.11%
|2021
|-0.4%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|85.65%
|2020
|3.0%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|36.60%
|2019
|3.0%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|64.23%
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|0.2%
|N/A
|FPPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FPPRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|45.5 M
|658 K
|207 B
|91.26%
|Number of Holdings
|97
|2
|15351
|45.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|20.6 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|89.90%
|Weighting of Top 10
|42.04%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|49.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FPPRX % Rank
|Stocks
|44.34%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|90.45%
|Bonds
|36.93%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|34.38%
|Cash
|18.73%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|2.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|81.45%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|74.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|93.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FPPRX % Rank
|Technology
|20.42%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|41.86%
|Real Estate
|18.40%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|4.24%
|Communication Services
|18.22%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|0.96%
|Industrials
|11.16%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|33.93%
|Consumer Defense
|10.61%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|7.11%
|Consumer Cyclical
|7.99%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|72.78%
|Basic Materials
|5.48%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|16.14%
|Utilities
|4.11%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|22.02%
|Financial Services
|3.61%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|97.54%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|98.08%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|96.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FPPRX % Rank
|Non US
|37.06%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|0.55%
|US
|7.28%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|98.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FPPRX % Rank
|Government
|47.59%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|8.87%
|Cash & Equivalents
|33.64%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|6.68%
|Corporate
|18.76%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|84.58%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|62.07%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|92.50%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|78.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FPPRX % Rank
|US
|35.12%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|22.24%
|Non US
|1.81%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|80.35%
|FPPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.49%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|3.63%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|90.50%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|87.90%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|FPPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FPPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FPPRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|40.74%
|FPPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FPPRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.39%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|38.87%
|FPPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|FPPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FPPRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.05%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|93.99%
|FPPRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2019
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2018
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 18, 2018
4.37
4.4%
Barnaby Wiener is an investment officer of MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) and equity portfolio manager of the international value, global value, and global total return portfolios of the firm's mutual funds, variable annuities, and institutional investment strategies. He is based in MFS' London office. Barnaby joined MFS as a research analyst in 1998. Previously, he was an equity research analyst at Merrill Lynch. Prior to that, he served as an equity research analyst at Crédit Lyonnais and as a captain in the British Army. He is a graduate of Ampleforth College and Oxford University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 18, 2018
4.37
4.4%
David P. Cole, CFA, is an Investment Officer of MFS Investment Management® (MFS®) and Portfolio Manager at the firm. David employed in the investment area of MFS since 2004 after working for five years as a High Yield Analyst for Franklin Templeton Investments. Prior to this, he served as a financial economist/treasury market analyst for Thomson Financial Services and two years as an economist for Standard and Poor's. David has a bachelor's degree from Cornell University and an MBA from University of California, Berkeley. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2018
4.25
4.3%
Edward J. Dearing is an investment officer and Portfolio Manager at MFS Investment Management (MFS). Edward is responsible for final buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk and cash management. He also participates in the firm’s research process and strategy discussions. He is based in London. Edward joined MFS in 2014 as an Equity Research Analyst and took on portfolio management responsibilities for the firm's Prudent Capital strategy in 2018, and the Prudent Wealth strategy in 2020. Prior to joining the firm, Edward worked at Deutsche Bank AG, where he focused on structured credit analysis and special situations lending. Before moving into finance, Edward practised law for just under six years, first with London-based Magic Circle firm Clifford Chance LLP, and then with Washington-based firm Covington & Burling LLP. Edward holds a Master of Arts degree in Law with honours from Cambridge University, and an MBA from the London Business School, where he was the Bank of America Merrill Lynch scholar. In his spare time Edward enjoys competitive chess, and in this respect holds the title of International Master. In his younger days Edward represented Scotland in multiple European and World Junior Chess Championships, and went on to represent his country in the world chess Olympiad. Edward has also written three books on chess strategy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2022
0.41
0.4%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
