The Fund's portfolio manager ("portfolio manager") primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of debt securities, cash and cash equivalents. The portfolio manager will, under normal circumstances, invest in the following instruments, among others:

- Fixed income securities, including:

° Corporate bonds, municipal bonds, bank loans, bonds issued by governments and their agencies and instrumentalities, mortgage-backed pools, sovereign debt, and obligations of supra-national agencies, including international development institutions that provide global financing and advisory services for economic development; and

° Structured investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations, collateralized debt obligations and structured notes. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its portfolio in these investments;

- Common stock if received as a result of a conversion, corporate restructuring or recapitalization;

- Privately placed securities;

- Rights that are related to securities that are already held by the Fund; and

- Currency forwards, swaps and other certain currency derivatives, in each case for hedging purposes only.

The Fund generally invests in highly rated debt securities and will invest at least 75% of its total assets, calculated at market value at the time of purchase, in debt securities rated at least A- or its

equivalent by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization ("NRSRO"). The Fund may invest: up to 25% of its total assets, calculated at market value at the time of purchase, in debt securities that are rated below A- or its equivalent by an NRSRO, which may include securities that are in default, or that are unrated; up to 25% of its total assets, calculated at market value at the time of purchase, in securities of non-U.S. governments and corporations, non-U.S. structured investments or in securities that are not denominated in U.S. dollars; up to 15% of its total assets, calculated at market value at the time of purchase, in stripped mortgage securities (such as interest-only and principal-only classes of collateralized mortgage obligations), collateralized mortgage obligations structured as accrual certificates, also known as Z-Bonds, and inverse floating rate debt instruments; and up to 5% of its total assets, calculated at market value at the time of purchase, in preferred stocks. The portfolio manager may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. The portfolio manager may also invest in cash equivalent securities, which may include publicly traded securities issued by the U.S. government or agencies of the U.S. government, certificates of deposit, commercial paper, repurchase agreements, bankers' acceptances and other similar short-term bonds.

The proportions held in various debt securities will be revised in light of the portfolio manager's appraisal of the economy, the relative yields of securities in various market sectors, the investment prospects for issuers, potential regulatory developments impacting debt securities and other factors. In selecting securities, the portfolio manager considers many factors, including yield, credit quality, liquidity, call risk, duration, macroeconomic factors and capital appreciation potential.