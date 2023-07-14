Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
4.9%
1 yr return
6.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-12.2%
Net Assets
$45 M
Holdings in Top 10
51.8%
Expense Ratio 1.17%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 16.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund invests in a portfolio of equity securities and writes (sells) call options on those securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will write (sell) call options on a majority of its total assets. Typically, all of the call options written (sold) by the Fund are expected to be “in-the-money” at the time they are written (sold). The Fund’s call option writing strategy is designed to generate income and lower the overall risk profile of the Fund’s portfolio.
A call option gives the purchaser of the option the right to buy, and the writer, in this case, the Fund, the obligation to sell, the underlying security at the exercise price at any time prior to the expiration of the option, regardless of the market price of the underlying security during the option period. An “in-the-money” call option means that its exercise price is below the current market price of the underlying security. The Fund receives premiums for writing covered call options as consideration for undertaking the obligations under the option contracts. Premiums received for a call option the Fund writes will be treated as a short-term capital gain if the option expires.
The Fund will normally write (sell) covered call options listed on US exchanges on the equity securities held by the Fund. The Fund’s equity investments will consist primarily of common stocks of large-size US companies (companies over $10 billion in market capitalization), certain of which may pay dividends, and US dollar-denominated equity securities of foreign issuers (i.e., American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)), traded on US securities exchanges. To a lesser extent, the Fund may also invest in and write (sell) covered call options on securities of mid- and small-capitalization issuers and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track certain market indices, such as the S&P 500. Small capitalization are defined as companies that have a market cap no greater than $5 billion and mid-capitalization companies have a market cap between $5 to $10 billion. The Fund’s covered call writing strategy is intended to generate income rather than keep pace with the equity markets. As a result, the Fund may be expected to underperform equity markets during periods of sharply rising equity prices. Covered call options may be sold up to the number of shares of the equity securities held by the Fund.
In selecting investments, Ziegler Capital Management, LLC (ZCM), the Fund’s sub-advisor, considers the following, among other criteria: a) companies in an industry with a large market share or significant revenues that fit the Fund’s investment strategy; b) companies with new products or new management to replace underperforming management; c) recent or anticipated fundamental improvements in industry environment; and d) companies that are out of favor. ZCM considers several factors when writing (selling) call options, including the overall equity market outlook, sector and/or industry attractiveness, individual security considerations, and relative and/or historical levels of option premiums.
The Fund may sell a security based on the following, among other criteria: a) an actual or anticipated significant decline in an issuer’s profitability and/or a significant negative outlook from management; b) a large appreciation in the stock price that leads to overvaluation relative to itself and its peers historically; c) significant management turnover at the senior level; d) an industry-wide decrease in demand for an issuer’s products or services; or e) unattractive call premiums. ZCM writes call options based upon its outlook on the economy and stock market and analysis of individual stocks, which can impact the exercise price and expiration of a call option. The writing of covered call options may result in frequent trading and a high portfolio turnover rate.
|Period
|FPIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.9%
|-2.8%
|240.8%
|66.40%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|51.74%
|3 Yr
|3.4%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|-12.2%*
|-5.0%
|17.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FPIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.0%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|90.09%
|2021
|3.0%
|-28.6%
|438.4%
|89.60%
|2020
|-2.6%
|-93.5%
|8.2%
|N/A
|2019
|0.8%
|-38.9%
|19.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|N/A
|Period
|FPIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.9%
|-2.7%
|244.0%
|67.19%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|51.30%
|3 Yr
|3.4%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|-0.5%*
|-5.4%
|17.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FPIMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.0%
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|90.09%
|2021
|3.0%
|-5.9%
|438.4%
|90.17%
|2020
|-2.6%
|-81.2%
|8.2%
|N/A
|2019
|0.8%
|-29.0%
|19.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|N/A
|FPIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FPIMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|45 M
|25
|17.4 B
|67.79%
|Number of Holdings
|84
|2
|508
|33.21%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|23.8 M
|-6.66 M
|5.12 B
|70.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.81%
|11.3%
|100.0%
|31.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FPIMX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.05%
|-3.92%
|100.76%
|48.47%
|Cash
|1.95%
|-0.76%
|100.29%
|50.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|29.01%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.92%
|16.41%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|31.30%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|35.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FPIMX % Rank
|Technology
|22.66%
|0.00%
|44.43%
|7.98%
|Industrials
|12.84%
|1.41%
|43.91%
|16.81%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.83%
|0.00%
|19.02%
|75.63%
|Healthcare
|12.78%
|0.00%
|25.91%
|82.35%
|Financial Services
|12.58%
|0.00%
|29.60%
|92.44%
|Energy
|8.42%
|0.00%
|69.54%
|9.24%
|Consumer Defense
|7.67%
|0.00%
|22.87%
|12.18%
|Communication Services
|6.86%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|81.51%
|Basic Materials
|1.76%
|0.00%
|60.58%
|95.80%
|Utilities
|1.60%
|0.00%
|13.35%
|91.18%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.74%
|94.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FPIMX % Rank
|US
|98.05%
|-3.89%
|100.00%
|27.10%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-2.17%
|99.33%
|89.69%
|FPIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.17%
|0.20%
|6.78%
|46.91%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.20%
|1.75%
|50.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.28%
|N/A
|FPIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|FPIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FPIMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|16.00%
|0.00%
|456.80%
|57.14%
|FPIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FPIMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.98%
|0.00%
|3.76%
|33.46%
|FPIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FPIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FPIMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.95%
|-2.54%
|14.24%
|4.51%
|FPIMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2021
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2020
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2020
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2020
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$4.377
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 02, 2018
4.16
4.2%
Sean Hughes, CFA, is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the FAMCO Group at ZCM. Prior to joining the firm in 2015, Sean was Portfolio Manager for Fiduciary Asset Management (“FAMCO”) since 2010. Mr. Hughes joined FAMCO in 2005 as a Research Analyst for the covered call strategies. Sean received his M.B.A. from the Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis. He is a graduate of the Tuck School of Business Bridge Program and holds a B.A. from Oberlin College. He is a CFA® charterholder and a member of CFA Institute, the St. Louis Society of Financial Analysts, and the National Association for Business Economics.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 02, 2018
4.16
4.2%
Wiley Angell is the Chief Investment Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager for the FAMCO Group at ZCM. Prior to joining the firm in 2015, Wiley was Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer – Equities and Fixed Income for Fiduciary Asset Management (“FAMCO”) since the firm’s inception in 1994. Prior to that, Wiley served as Portfolio Manager for General Dynamics. He was also Treasurer of Franklin Savings Association where he managed a multi-billion dollar mortgage portfolio and was responsible for the firm’s hedging strategies and balance sheet risk control. He has managed institutional portfolios for over 25 years, specializing in equity, covered call, fixed income and liability driven investing. Wiley received his B.A. in Business and Economics from Ottawa University and has served on boards of university endowments and charitable organizations.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|19.77
|3.61
|5.67
