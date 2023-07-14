The Fund invests in a portfolio of equity securities and writes (sells) call options on those securities. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will write (sell) call options on a majority of its total assets. Typically, all of the call options written (sold) by the Fund are expected to be “in-the-money” at the time they are written (sold). The Fund’s call option writing strategy is designed to generate income and lower the overall risk profile of the Fund’s portfolio.

A call option gives the purchaser of the option the right to buy, and the writer, in this case, the Fund, the obligation to sell, the underlying security at the exercise price at any time prior to the expiration of the option, regardless of the market price of the underlying security during the option period. An “in-the-money” call option means that its exercise price is below the current market price of the underlying security. The Fund receives premiums for writing covered call options as consideration for undertaking the obligations under the option contracts. Premiums received for a call option the Fund writes will be treated as a short-term capital gain if the option expires.

The Fund will normally write (sell) covered call options listed on US exchanges on the equity securities held by the Fund. The Fund’s equity investments will consist primarily of common stocks of large-size US companies (companies over $10 billion in market capitalization), certain of which may pay dividends, and US dollar-denominated equity securities of foreign issuers (i.e., American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)), traded on US securities exchanges. To a lesser extent, the Fund may also invest in and write (sell) covered call options on securities of mid- and small-capitalization issuers and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track certain market indices, such as the S&P 500. Small capitalization are defined as companies that have a market cap no greater than $5 billion and mid-capitalization companies have a market cap between $5 to $10 billion. The Fund’s covered call writing strategy is intended to generate income rather than keep pace with the equity markets. As a result, the Fund may be expected to underperform equity markets during periods of sharply rising equity prices. Covered call options may be sold up to the number of shares of the equity securities held by the Fund.

In selecting investments, Ziegler Capital Management, LLC (ZCM), the Fund’s sub-advisor, considers the following, among other criteria: a) companies in an industry with a large market share or significant revenues that fit the Fund’s investment strategy; b) companies with new products or new management to replace underperforming management; c) recent or anticipated fundamental improvements in industry environment; and d) companies that are out of favor. ZCM considers several factors when writing (selling) call options, including the overall equity market outlook, sector and/or industry attractiveness, individual security considerations, and relative and/or historical levels of option premiums.

The Fund may sell a security based on the following, among other criteria: a) an actual or anticipated significant decline in an issuer’s profitability and/or a significant negative outlook from management; b) a large appreciation in the stock price that leads to overvaluation relative to itself and its peers historically; c) significant management turnover at the senior level; d) an industry-wide decrease in demand for an issuer’s products or services; or e) unattractive call premiums. ZCM writes call options based upon its outlook on the economy and stock market and analysis of individual stocks, which can impact the exercise price and expiration of a call option. The writing of covered call options may result in frequent trading and a high portfolio turnover rate.