Under normal circumstances, the Fund's portfolio managers ("portfolio managers") invest at least 80% of the value of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt instruments. The debt instruments (bonds, debentures, notes, loans, convertible debt and other debt-related or fixed income instruments) will generally comprise the core of the Fund's portfolio, including, but not limited to the, following:

• Debt instruments issued by corporations, municipalities, governments, and their agencies and instrumentalities, including high yield bonds (sometimes called "junk" bonds), mortgage-backed pools, and obligations of supra-national agencies, including international development institutions that provide global financing and advisory services for economic development; and/or

• Structured debt instruments including, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), asset-backed securities (ABS), collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), collateralized debt obligations (CDOs), whole loans, structured notes, and similar such issues; and

• Privately placed debt instruments, including securities initially offered and sold without registration pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Rule 144A Securities).

The Fund's 80% investment policy is a non-fundamental investment policy that may be changed by the Fund's Board of Trustees (the "Board") without shareholder approval upon at least 60 days' notice to shareholders.

The portfolio managers may also invest opportunistically using other investments and/or strategies including, but not limited to:

• Cash and cash equivalents;

• Preferred shares, including convertible preferred securities;

• Equity residuals of structured debt transactions;

• Common shares, rights and warrants: (i) attached to securities purchased or held; and (ii) in connection with conversion, corporate restructuring and/or recapitalization;

• Derivatives including forwards, options, futures, swaps, and others;

• Exchange Traded Funds ("ETF" or "ETFs"), generally to replicate exposure that cannot otherwise be obtained through other investments or strategies;

• Selling short investments including, selling short or creating short exposure through the use of derivatives and/or ETFs (including long ETFs that replicate short exposure), in each case for hedging purposes, or selling short investments that the portfolio expects to receive in a recapitalization, reorganization, or other exchange for securities the portfolio contemporaneously owns or has the right to obtain, and uncovered or naked short selling; and

• Currency, for both hedging and investment purposes.

The portfolio managers may also invest in cash equivalents, which may include publicly traded debt securities issued by the US Government or agencies of the US government, certificates of deposit, commercial paper, repurchase agreements, bankers' acceptance, and other similar short-term bonds. Cash equivalents shall generally have maturities of 13 months or less.

The Fund will follow the general investment limitations below:

The Fund may invest up to 75% of its total assets in securities rated less than "A" (or its equivalent) by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization ("NRSRO"). If the security is rated by more than one NRSRO, the lowest rating shall be utilized. "A" or equivalent includes the plus (+) or minus (-) within the rating category.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in: (i) non-US dollar denominated securities of US and non-US issuers; and (ii) US dollar denominated securities of non-US issuers. An issuer is generally classified as non-US if it's domiciled outside of the US and derives a significant amount of its assets, revenues, or operating profits from non-US countries. Conversely, an issuer domiciled outside of the US is generally classified a US issuer if a significant amount of its assets, revenues, or operating profits is US based. Determination of whether an issuer is a non-US issuer is made by the portfolio managers in their discretion.

The Fund may invest up to 10% of its total assets in preferred shares, including convertible preferred shares.

The Fund may invest up to 5% of its total assets in derivatives, ETFs and currencies not used for hedging purposes and uncovered (naked) short positions. For the avoidance of doubt, options, futures, swaps, other derivatives, ETFs and securities sold short are excluded from the 5% limit to the extent such investments are used for hedging purposes to seek to minimize the impact of losses to one or more investments.

The portfolio managers expect to manage the portfolio such that the average duration remains positive and they will not borrow to enhance returns.