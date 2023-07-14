Home
First Trust/Confluence Small Cap Value Fund

First Trust/Confluence Small Cap Value Fund

Vitals

YTD Return

5.9%

1 yr return

-5.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.3%

Net Assets

$34.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$30.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

First Trust/Confluence Small Cap Value Fund

FOVIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust/Confluence Small Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Jan 11, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Winter

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in equity securities of U.S. listed companies with small market capitalizations (“Small-Cap Companies”) at the time of investment. Currently, a company will be considered to be a Small-Cap Company if its market capitalization at the time of purchase is within the range of companies in the Russell 2000 Index or the S&P SmallCap 600 Index during the most recent 12-month period (based on month-end data). Because market capitalization is measured at the time of initial purchase, if the market capitalization of a company included in the Fund grows above “small-cap,” the Fund shall not be required to sell such security solely because it is no longer a Small-Cap Company. The market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 2000 Index or the S&P SmallCap 600 Index may vary in a 12-month period. As of February 22, 2022, the market capitalization of the Fund’s holdings ranged from approximately $228 million to $18.6 billion. As of February 22, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in industrial companies and financial companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.The portfolio managers seek to invest in Small-Cap Companies that in the portfolio managers’ opinion have produced solid returns over extended periods of time. The portfolio managers’ investment strategy is based on the rationale that a company which creates superior value, reflected in above-average operating returns, will ultimately have a stock price reflecting that superior performance.The portfolio managers follow a disciplined, research driven, investment process which seeks to uncover companies trading at discounts to their intrinsic values. By investing in stocks according to a value-based investment philosophy, the portfolio managers seek to enhance the long-term growth potential while limiting downside risk. Companies in which the portfolio managers invest are those that the portfolio managers expect to create above-average growth in value relative to their industries and to the overall market. These companies may include real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and business development companies (“BDCs”). BDCs lend to and invest in private companies, often working with companies that are not large enough to efficiently access the public markets. Each BDC has a unique profile, determined by its respective management team. Some specialize in particular industries, while others apply a more generalized approach and maintain a diversified portfolio. Once such a company is identified, an extensive valuation analysis is performed to determine if its stock price reflects its underlying value.
FOVIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FOVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -14.5% 140.9% 81.74%
1 Yr -5.7% -34.7% 196.6% 90.61%
3 Yr 1.6%* -21.8% 37.4% 76.05%
5 Yr -4.3%* -23.7% 9.2% 65.38%
10 Yr 1.5%* -11.7% 15.3% 36.92%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FOVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.7% -59.3% 118.2% 88.85%
2021 7.4% -17.3% 18.6% 27.92%
2020 0.7% -21.2% 28.2% 83.30%
2019 5.9% -17.9% 8.4% 12.04%
2018 -5.0% -20.0% 0.2% 58.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FOVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.9% -17.6% 140.9% 76.28%
1 Yr -5.7% -34.7% 196.6% 84.64%
3 Yr 1.6%* -21.8% 37.4% 76.06%
5 Yr -1.7%* -23.7% 10.7% 50.76%
10 Yr 5.0%* -9.0% 15.3% 27.04%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FOVIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.7% -59.3% 118.2% 88.85%
2021 7.4% -17.3% 18.6% 27.92%
2020 0.7% -21.2% 28.2% 83.30%
2019 5.9% -17.9% 8.4% 12.04%
2018 -2.4% -19.9% 0.2% 20.57%

NAV & Total Return History

FOVIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FOVIX Category Low Category High FOVIX % Rank
Net Assets 34.2 M 1.48 M 120 B 93.04%
Number of Holdings 34 2 2519 96.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 13.1 M 213 K 4.6 B 82.99%
Weighting of Top 10 38.36% 2.8% 101.7% 6.03%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BRP Group Inc Class A 4.78%
  2. Kadant Inc 4.63%
  3. Brown & Brown Inc 4.56%
  4. Northwest Natural Holding Co 4.46%
  5. Core Laboratories NV 4.35%
  6. Movado Group Inc 4.30%
  7. RBC Bearings Inc 4.20%
  8. Veritex Holdings Inc 4.00%
  9. Rayonier Inc 3.96%
  10. SJW Group 3.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FOVIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.41% 25.32% 100.32% 22.28%
Cash 		0.59% -79.10% 74.68% 75.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 10.71%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 12.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 9.52%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 9.69%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FOVIX % Rank
Industrials 		20.92% 2.46% 37.42% 22.16%
Financial Services 		15.44% 0.00% 35.52% 49.83%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.02% 0.99% 47.79% 8.42%
Real Estate 		10.15% 0.00% 29.43% 11.86%
Technology 		10.10% 0.00% 54.70% 87.80%
Consumer Defense 		9.07% 0.00% 18.87% 3.09%
Utilities 		8.40% 0.00% 18.58% 0.86%
Energy 		4.38% 0.00% 37.72% 71.65%
Healthcare 		3.76% 0.00% 26.53% 97.59%
Basic Materials 		2.76% 0.00% 18.66% 90.21%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 14.85% 91.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FOVIX % Rank
US 		95.06% 24.89% 100.00% 63.44%
Non US 		4.35% 0.00% 36.31% 15.48%

FOVIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FOVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.65% 0.01% 13.16% 15.69%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 93.02%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

FOVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FOVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FOVIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.00% 1.00% 314.00% 8.96%

FOVIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FOVIX Category Low Category High FOVIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.98% 34.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FOVIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FOVIX Category Low Category High FOVIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.21% -2.40% 2.49% 74.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FOVIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

FOVIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Winter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 11, 2011

11.39

11.4%

Daniel Winter, serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer - Value Equity of Confluence. Prior to joining Confluence in May 2008, Mr. Winter served as a Portfolio Manager and Analyst with Gallatin Asset Management, the investment management arm of A.G. Edwards, Inc. While at Gallatin, Mr. Winter chaired the portfolio management team responsible for the firm’s six value-oriented equity strategies. His responsibilities also included directing the strategy implementation and trading execution for the equity portfolios. Additionally, Mr. Winter co-managed the First Trust/Gallatin Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE: FGB), a closed-end fund whose primary focus was on Business Development Companies, a role he continues in his current capacity at Confluence. Mr. Winter also served as a portfolio manager for the Cyclical Growth ETF Portfolio and the Cyclical Growth and Income ETF Portfolio which were offered through variable annuities. He was also a member of the firm’s Allocation Advisor Committee which oversaw the A.G. Edwards exchange-traded fund focused strategies. Prior to joining the firm’s Asset Management division in 1996, Mr. Winter served as a portfolio manager for A.G. Edwards Trust Company. Mr. Winter earned a Bachelor of Arts in business management from Eckerd College and a Master of Business Administration from Saint Louis University. Mr. Winter is a CFA charterholder.

Mark Keller

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 11, 2011

11.39

11.4%

As Chief Investment Officer, Mark provides overall leadership and oversees all of Confluence’s investment strategies and investment operations, including equity strategies (value and international), asset allocation and alternative investments. In addition to his active involvement in the investment decisions of the firm, Mark has been instrumental in product development. Mark has over 40 years of investment experience, with a focus on value-oriented equity analysis and management. Prior to joining Confluence, Mark was a senior vice president of A.G. Edwards & Sons, Inc. and of Gallatin Asset Management, Inc., and was a member of the Board of Directors of both companies. From 1994 to May 2008, he was Chief Investment Officer of Gallatin Asset Management, Inc., and its predecessor organization, A.G. Edwards Asset Management, the investment management arm of A.G. Edwards, Inc. Mark and his team were responsible for the management of over $10 billion of assets across various equity, asset allocation and fixed income strategies. From 1999 to 2008, Mark was Chairman of the A.G. Edwards Investment Strategy Committee, which set investment policy and established asset allocation models for the entire organization. He was a founding member of this body and served on it for over 20 years. Mark began his career with A.G. Edwards in 1978, serving as an equity analyst for the firm's Securities Research Department from 1979 to 1994. During his last five years in Securities Research, Mark was equity strategist and manager of the firm's Focus List. Mark earned his Bachelor of Arts from Wheaton College (Illinois) and is a CFA charter holder.

Thomas Dugan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2015

6.58

6.6%

Tom Dugan performs market research as a member of the Equity Investment Committee and has portfolio management responsibilities for all of Confluence’s equity investment strategies, with particular focus on the Increasing Dividend Equity Account (IDEA) strategy. Tom, like all portfolio managers at Confluence, is also an analyst. As an equity analyst, his primary areas of coverage include Insurance, Asset Management, Financial Tech and Industrials. Tom has nearly 15 years of value-oriented equity research experience. Prior to joining Confluence, Tom served as an equity analyst with Gallatin Asset Management, the investment management arm of A.G. Edwards, Inc. Previously, Tom was an equity analyst with Martin Capital Management in Elkhart, Indiana. Tom graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in business administration in finance and economics from Rockhurst University. He earned his Master of Business Administration from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and is a CFA charter holder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

