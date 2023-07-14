Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.8%
1 yr return
-6.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.8%
Net Assets
$34.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.4%
Expense Ratio 2.41%
Front Load 5.50%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 16.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$750
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|FOVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.8%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|82.25%
|1 Yr
|-6.4%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|90.96%
|3 Yr
|1.1%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|79.02%
|5 Yr
|-4.8%*
|-23.7%
|9.2%
|70.35%
|10 Yr
|1.2%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|40.77%
* Annualized
|FOVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FOVAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|34.2 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|93.21%
|Number of Holdings
|34
|2
|2519
|97.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13.1 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|83.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.36%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|6.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FOVAX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.41%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|22.45%
|Cash
|0.59%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|76.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|10.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|12.41%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|9.69%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|9.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FOVAX % Rank
|Industrials
|20.92%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|22.34%
|Financial Services
|15.44%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|50.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.02%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|8.59%
|Real Estate
|10.15%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|12.03%
|Technology
|10.10%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|87.97%
|Consumer Defense
|9.07%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|3.26%
|Utilities
|8.40%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|1.03%
|Energy
|4.38%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|71.82%
|Healthcare
|3.76%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|97.77%
|Basic Materials
|2.76%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|90.38%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|92.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FOVAX % Rank
|US
|95.06%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|63.61%
|Non US
|4.35%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|15.65%
|FOVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.41%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|2.93%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|93.19%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|31.29%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|FOVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.50%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|52.86%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FOVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FOVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|16.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|9.16%
|FOVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FOVAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.98%
|34.80%
|FOVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|FOVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FOVAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.45%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|85.08%
|FOVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2011
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 11, 2011
11.39
11.4%
Daniel Winter, serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer - Value Equity of Confluence. Prior to joining Confluence in May 2008, Mr. Winter served as a Portfolio Manager and Analyst with Gallatin Asset Management, the investment management arm of A.G. Edwards, Inc. While at Gallatin, Mr. Winter chaired the portfolio management team responsible for the firm’s six value-oriented equity strategies. His responsibilities also included directing the strategy implementation and trading execution for the equity portfolios. Additionally, Mr. Winter co-managed the First Trust/Gallatin Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE: FGB), a closed-end fund whose primary focus was on Business Development Companies, a role he continues in his current capacity at Confluence. Mr. Winter also served as a portfolio manager for the Cyclical Growth ETF Portfolio and the Cyclical Growth and Income ETF Portfolio which were offered through variable annuities. He was also a member of the firm’s Allocation Advisor Committee which oversaw the A.G. Edwards exchange-traded fund focused strategies. Prior to joining the firm’s Asset Management division in 1996, Mr. Winter served as a portfolio manager for A.G. Edwards Trust Company. Mr. Winter earned a Bachelor of Arts in business management from Eckerd College and a Master of Business Administration from Saint Louis University. Mr. Winter is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 11, 2011
11.39
11.4%
As Chief Investment Officer, Mark provides overall leadership and oversees all of Confluence’s investment strategies and investment operations, including equity strategies (value and international), asset allocation and alternative investments. In addition to his active involvement in the investment decisions of the firm, Mark has been instrumental in product development. Mark has over 40 years of investment experience, with a focus on value-oriented equity analysis and management. Prior to joining Confluence, Mark was a senior vice president of A.G. Edwards & Sons, Inc. and of Gallatin Asset Management, Inc., and was a member of the Board of Directors of both companies. From 1994 to May 2008, he was Chief Investment Officer of Gallatin Asset Management, Inc., and its predecessor organization, A.G. Edwards Asset Management, the investment management arm of A.G. Edwards, Inc. Mark and his team were responsible for the management of over $10 billion of assets across various equity, asset allocation and fixed income strategies. From 1999 to 2008, Mark was Chairman of the A.G. Edwards Investment Strategy Committee, which set investment policy and established asset allocation models for the entire organization. He was a founding member of this body and served on it for over 20 years. Mark began his career with A.G. Edwards in 1978, serving as an equity analyst for the firm's Securities Research Department from 1979 to 1994. During his last five years in Securities Research, Mark was equity strategist and manager of the firm's Focus List. Mark earned his Bachelor of Arts from Wheaton College (Illinois) and is a CFA charter holder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2015
6.58
6.6%
Tom Dugan performs market research as a member of the Equity Investment Committee and has portfolio management responsibilities for all of Confluence’s equity investment strategies, with particular focus on the Increasing Dividend Equity Account (IDEA) strategy. Tom, like all portfolio managers at Confluence, is also an analyst. As an equity analyst, his primary areas of coverage include Insurance, Asset Management, Financial Tech and Industrials. Tom has nearly 15 years of value-oriented equity research experience. Prior to joining Confluence, Tom served as an equity analyst with Gallatin Asset Management, the investment management arm of A.G. Edwards, Inc. Previously, Tom was an equity analyst with Martin Capital Management in Elkhart, Indiana. Tom graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in business administration in finance and economics from Rockhurst University. He earned his Master of Business Administration from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and is a CFA charter holder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
