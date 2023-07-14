The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in equity securities of U.S. listed companies with small market capitalizations ( “Small-Cap Companies” ) at the time of investment. Currently, a company will be considered to be a Small-Cap Company if its market capitalization at the time of purchase is within the range of companies in the Russell 2000 Index or the S&P SmallCap 600 Index during the most recent 12-month period (based on month-end data). Because market capitalization is measured at the time of initial purchase, if the market capitalization of a company included in the Fund grows above “small-cap,” the Fund shall not be required to sell such security solely because it is no longer a Small-Cap Company. The market capitalization range of companies in the Russell 2000 Index or the S&P SmallCap 600 Index may vary in a 12-month period. As of February 22, 2022, the market capitalization of the Fund’s holdings ranged from approximately $228 million to $18.6 billion. As of February 22, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in industrial companies and financial companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector. The portfolio managers seek to invest in Small-Cap Companies that in the portfolio managers’ opinion have produced solid returns over extended periods of time. The portfolio managers’ investment strategy is based on the rationale that a company which creates superior value, reflected in above-average operating returns, will ultimately have a stock price reflecting that superior performance. The portfolio managers follow a disciplined, research driven, investment process which seeks to uncover companies trading at discounts to their intrinsic values. By investing in stocks according to a value-based investment philosophy, the portfolio managers seek to enhance the long-term growth potential while limiting downside risk. Companies in which the portfolio managers invest are those that the portfolio managers expect to create above-average growth in value relative to their industries and to the overall market. These companies may include real estate investment trusts ( “REITs” ) and business development companies ( “BDCs” ). BDCs lend to and invest in private companies, often working with companies that are not large enough to efficiently access the public markets. Each BDC has a unique profile, determined by its respective management team. Some specialize in particular industries, while others apply a more generalized approach and maintain a diversified portfolio. Once such a company is identified, an extensive valuation analysis is performed to determine if its stock price reflects its underlying value.