Trending ETFs

Fidelity® Overseas Fund

mutual fund
FOSKX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$58.94 -0.05 -0.09%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (FOSFX) Primary Retirement (FOSKX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity® Overseas Fund

FOSKX | Fund

$58.94

$8.65 B

0.75%

$0.44

0.89%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.9%

1 yr return

22.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.2%

Net Assets

$8.65 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$59.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.89%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 30.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FOSKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® Overseas Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 09, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Vincent Montemaggiore

Fund Description

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in non-U.S. securities. Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Allocating investments across different countries and regions. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.
FOSKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FOSKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.9% -15.6% 24.4% 18.58%
1 Yr 22.6% -15.2% 26.9% 7.80%
3 Yr 4.8%* -27.4% 9.5% 8.40%
5 Yr 3.2%* -10.0% 35.2% 24.15%
10 Yr 5.1%* -3.8% 9.4% 15.70%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FOSKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.3% -49.5% -11.5% 40.60%
2021 6.7% -11.8% 9.8% 4.10%
2020 4.7% -1.7% 22.8% 74.81%
2019 6.1% -1.0% 9.7% 46.65%
2018 -4.2% -7.5% 11.0% 62.57%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FOSKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.9% -35.3% 24.4% 18.58%
1 Yr 22.6% -46.8% 26.9% 7.80%
3 Yr 4.8%* -27.4% 13.1% 9.65%
5 Yr 3.2%* -10.0% 35.2% 26.36%
10 Yr 6.0%* -3.1% 9.9% 16.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FOSKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.3% -49.5% -11.5% 40.60%
2021 6.7% -11.8% 9.8% 4.10%
2020 4.7% -1.7% 22.8% 74.81%
2019 6.1% -1.0% 9.7% 46.65%
2018 -4.2% -7.5% 11.0% 72.51%

NAV & Total Return History

FOSKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FOSKX Category Low Category High FOSKX % Rank
Net Assets 8.65 B 167 K 150 B 19.72%
Number of Holdings 122 5 516 17.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.95 B 59.2 K 33.4 B 24.65%
Weighting of Top 10 22.12% 10.3% 99.1% 88.48%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Fidelity Revere Str Tr 3.33%
  2. Nestle SA 3.29%
  3. Nestle SA 3.29%
  4. Nestle SA 3.29%
  5. Nestle SA 3.29%
  6. Nestle SA 3.29%
  7. Nestle SA 3.29%
  8. Nestle SA 3.29%
  9. Nestle SA 3.29%
  10. Nestle SA 3.29%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FOSKX % Rank
Stocks 		96.04% 88.72% 101.51% 53.00%
Cash 		3.88% -1.51% 11.28% 41.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.06% 0.00% 0.40% 9.22%
Other 		0.01% -0.02% 3.64% 25.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 90.78%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 91.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FOSKX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.15% 0.00% 38.62% 6.68%
Industrials 		19.62% 0.68% 31.28% 18.20%
Technology 		15.53% 1.51% 38.21% 71.43%
Healthcare 		14.91% 1.36% 29.58% 44.93%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.71% 0.00% 46.28% 80.88%
Basic Materials 		7.67% 0.00% 23.15% 38.94%
Consumer Defense 		6.91% 0.00% 28.66% 60.60%
Communication Services 		3.16% 0.00% 41.13% 60.37%
Energy 		2.54% 0.00% 24.97% 36.18%
Real Estate 		0.80% 0.00% 17.78% 30.88%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 19.97% 95.85%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FOSKX % Rank
Non US 		86.96% 70.50% 101.51% 76.04%
US 		9.08% 0.00% 25.68% 26.50%

FOSKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FOSKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.89% 0.01% 37.19% 70.09%
Management Fee 0.81% 0.00% 1.50% 71.56%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

FOSKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FOSKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% 88.24%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FOSKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 30.00% 7.00% 330.00% 52.86%

FOSKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FOSKX Category Low Category High FOSKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.75% 0.00% 6.96% 17.93%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FOSKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FOSKX Category Low Category High FOSKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.43% -1.69% 3.16% 39.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FOSKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

FOSKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Vincent Montemaggiore

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2012

10.34

10.3%

Vincent Montemaggiore is a portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Montemaggiore manages the Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Overseas Fund and Fidelity VIP Overseas Portfolio. He has managed the Fidelity Overseas Fund since January of 2012 and took on lead portfolio manager responsibilities for the Fidelity Advisor Overseas Fund and VIP Overseas Portfolio in October of 2016. Prior to assuming his current responsibilities, Mr. Montemaggiore co-managed Select Banking Portfolio, after being sole manager on the fund from 2008 to 2012. He also assumed research analyst coverage responsibilities for largecap and regional banks in 2008. Previously, Mr. Montemaggiore managed Select Industrial Equipment Portfolio, after taking on research coverage of industrial and machinery stocks in 2006. Prior to joining Fidelity in 2004, Mr. Montemaggiore worked as an investment banking analyst at de Guardiola Advisors, Inc. He also worked at Putnam Lovell Securities, Inc., where he focused on mergers and acquisitions within the financial services industry. He has been in the financial industry since 2000. Mr. Montemaggiore earned his bachelor of science degree in engineering from the University of Pennsylvania and his master of business administration degree from Columbia Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

