Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to invest primarily all, but must invest at least 80%, of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in fixed income securities. The fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest include corporate bonds, foreign or Yankee bonds, municipal bonds, obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government (or it agencies or instrumentalities), convertible securities, certain restricted securities, and in fixed income securities with variable or floating interest rates. The Fund may also enter into repurchase agreements.
The Fund invests primarily in debt securities rated within the four highest credit categories (Aaa, Aa, A, Baa, or equivalent) by at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or if unrated, deemed to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s sub-adviser, First National Advisers, LLC. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in bonds and other fixed income securities rated below such ratings (“junk” or “high yield” bonds), but no lower than a B rating by an NRSRO at the time of purchase. The Fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of one to five years. The dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity is measured from the portion of the Fund’s assets that are invested in fixed income securities. The Fund does not place specific limits on duration.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest no more than 75% of its assets in asset-backed securities and/or mortgage-backed securities.
The Fund may also invest in derivatives and other hedging instruments, including futures contracts, options on futures contracts, call and put options on futures contracts, and swap agreements.
|Period
|FOSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|38.89%
|1 Yr
|-1.2%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|56.25%
|3 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|68.08%
|5 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-10.6%
|3.2%
|61.75%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|2.2%
|43.75%
* Annualized
|Period
|FOSIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-6.6%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|40.35%
|2021
|-1.2%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|90.00%
|2020
|0.6%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|49.72%
|2019
|0.5%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|53.36%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|47.82%
|FOSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FOSIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|216 M
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|80.07%
|Number of Holdings
|219
|4
|4919
|76.04%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|44.2 M
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|78.13%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.49%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|54.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FOSIX % Rank
|Bonds
|97.36%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|15.45%
|Cash
|2.44%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|62.15%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.20%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|11.11%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|36.98%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|27.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|93.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FOSIX % Rank
|Securitized
|50.42%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|9.38%
|Corporate
|31.11%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|67.36%
|Government
|13.36%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|59.55%
|Municipal
|2.66%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|7.81%
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.44%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|75.00%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|39.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FOSIX % Rank
|US
|91.76%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|11.81%
|Non US
|5.60%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|87.85%
|FOSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.09%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|22.52%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|87.87%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|88.98%
|FOSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FOSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FOSIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|21.91%
|FOSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FOSIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|25.39%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|61.63%
|FOSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FOSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FOSIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.07%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|55.06%
|FOSIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 03, 2003
19.09
19.1%
Travis joined First National in 1999. Prior to joining First National, he worked at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt, Germany, where he also studied financial economics on a Fulbright Scholarship. Travis received his B.S. in Economics from Nebraska Wesleyan University and M.S. in Economics from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Travis has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and past president of the CFA Society of Nebraska.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2006
16.26
16.3%
Ronald Horner, Managing Director, Fixed Income. Ron joined First National in March 2006 as a Managing Director and Head of Fixed Income. In this capacity, Ron provides leadership and oversight for all of First National’s fixed income investment mandates. Ronald’s over 30 year career in investment management includes 18 years with Commercial Federal Bank serving as an Investment Portfolio Manager and Secondary Mortgage Marketing Manager. He received his B.S. from Creighton University and Masters of Business Administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.14
|2.41
