Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to invest primarily all, but must invest at least 80%, of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in fixed income securities. The fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest include corporate bonds, foreign or Yankee bonds, municipal bonds, obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government (or it agencies or instrumentalities), convertible securities, certain restricted securities, and in fixed income securities with variable or floating interest rates. The Fund may also enter into repurchase agreements.

The Fund invests primarily in debt securities rated within the four highest credit categories (Aaa, Aa, A, Baa, or equivalent) by at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or if unrated, deemed to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s sub-adviser, First National Advisers, LLC. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in bonds and other fixed income securities rated below such ratings (“junk” or “high yield” bonds), but no lower than a B rating by an NRSRO at the time of purchase. The Fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of one to five years. The dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity is measured from the portion of the Fund’s assets that are invested in fixed income securities. The Fund does not place specific limits on duration.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest no more than 75% of its assets in asset-backed securities and/or mortgage-backed securities.

The Fund may also invest in derivatives and other hedging instruments, including futures contracts, options on futures contracts, call and put options on futures contracts, and swap agreements.