Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes), in common stocks and securities that can be converted into common stocks, such as convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, options, and rights, of companies with small market capitalization. A company’s market capitalization is generally considered “small” if it is less than $6 billion. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign securities either directly or through the purchase of sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRS are receipts typically issued by a U.S. bank or trust company evidencing ownership of the underlying securities and may be issued as sponsored or unsponsored programs.

The investment adviser seeks to implement a value oriented approach to the portfolio that targets companies whose stock is trading below what the investment adviser considers its intrinsic value. The investment adviser may also consider other factors, including price-to-earnings ratio, balance sheet strength, cash flow, capital usage efficiency, management style and adaptability, market share, product lines and pricing flexibility, distribution systems, and use of technology to improve productivity and quality.

