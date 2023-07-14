Home
Tributary Small Company Fund

mutual fund
FOSBX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$29.07 -0.17 -0.58%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (FOSCX) Primary Inst (FOSBX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Tributary Small Company Fund

FOSBX | Fund

$29.07

$689 M

0.32%

$0.09

1.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.8%

1 yr return

0.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$689 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 41.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Tributary Small Company Fund

FOSBX | Fund

$29.07

$689 M

0.32%

$0.09

1.05%

FOSBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.33%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Tributary Small Company Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Tributary Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 17, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Wynegar

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes), in common stocks and securities that can be converted into common stocks, such as convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, options, and rights, of companies with small market capitalization. A company’s market capitalization is generally considered “small” if it is less than $6 billion. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign securities either directly or through the purchase of sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRS are receipts typically issued by a U.S. bank or trust company evidencing ownership of the underlying securities and may be issued as sponsored or unsponsored programs.

The investment adviser seeks to implement a value oriented approach to the portfolio that targets companies whose stock is trading below what the investment adviser considers its intrinsic value. The investment adviser may also consider other factors, including price-to-earnings ratio, balance sheet strength, cash flow, capital usage efficiency, management style and adaptability, market share, product lines and pricing flexibility, distribution systems, and use of technology to improve productivity and quality.

Institutional Class Institutional Plus Class

Read More

FOSBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FOSBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -14.5% 140.9% 30.38%
1 Yr 0.3% -34.7% 196.6% 82.76%
3 Yr 8.8%* -21.8% 37.4% 31.82%
5 Yr -0.8%* -23.7% 9.2% 40.52%
10 Yr 3.0%* -11.7% 15.3% 22.56%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FOSBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% -59.3% 118.2% 72.56%
2021 7.0% -17.3% 18.6% 31.94%
2020 0.4% -21.2% 28.2% 87.79%
2019 5.0% -17.9% 8.4% 43.70%
2018 -3.2% -20.0% 0.2% 20.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FOSBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -17.6% 140.9% 28.33%
1 Yr 0.3% -34.7% 196.6% 75.43%
3 Yr 8.8%* -21.8% 37.4% 31.03%
5 Yr 0.2%* -23.7% 10.7% 34.60%
10 Yr 5.3%* -9.0% 15.3% 24.79%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FOSBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% -59.3% 118.2% 72.56%
2021 7.0% -17.3% 18.6% 31.94%
2020 0.4% -21.2% 28.2% 87.79%
2019 5.0% -17.9% 8.4% 43.70%
2018 -2.2% -19.9% 0.2% 15.05%

NAV & Total Return History

FOSBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FOSBX Category Low Category High FOSBX % Rank
Net Assets 689 M 1.48 M 120 B 41.26%
Number of Holdings 67 2 2519 85.03%
Net Assets in Top 10 156 M 213 K 4.6 B 31.12%
Weighting of Top 10 22.67% 2.8% 101.7% 25.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A 2.86%
  2. Selective Insurance Group Inc 2.83%
  3. Tetra Tech Inc 2.75%
  4. Easterly Government Properties Inc 2.71%
  5. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 2.53%
  6. Boot Barn Holdings Inc 2.44%
  7. Omnicell Inc 2.42%
  8. ICF International Inc 2.38%
  9. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp 2.37%
  10. Old National Bancorp 2.37%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FOSBX % Rank
Stocks 		97.90% 25.32% 100.32% 57.82%
Cash 		2.10% -79.10% 74.68% 41.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 94.90%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 93.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 94.90%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 95.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FOSBX % Rank
Industrials 		19.49% 2.46% 37.42% 27.49%
Financial Services 		17.24% 0.00% 35.52% 26.46%
Technology 		14.57% 0.00% 54.70% 43.64%
Healthcare 		12.60% 0.00% 26.53% 54.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.72% 0.99% 47.79% 37.80%
Real Estate 		6.59% 0.00% 29.43% 59.45%
Consumer Defense 		5.09% 0.00% 18.87% 28.69%
Energy 		3.58% 0.00% 37.72% 76.63%
Basic Materials 		3.34% 0.00% 18.66% 82.99%
Utilities 		3.11% 0.00% 18.58% 29.73%
Communication Services 		2.67% 0.00% 14.85% 49.48%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FOSBX % Rank
US 		96.90% 24.89% 100.00% 38.95%
Non US 		1.00% 0.00% 36.31% 74.83%

FOSBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FOSBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.05% 0.01% 13.16% 51.90%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.50% 80.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.45% 90.00%

Sales Fees

FOSBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FOSBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FOSBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 41.00% 1.00% 314.00% 45.62%

FOSBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FOSBX Category Low Category High FOSBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.32% 0.00% 37.98% 96.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FOSBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FOSBX Category Low Category High FOSBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.33% -2.40% 2.49% 37.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FOSBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FOSBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Wynegar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 03, 1999

23.09

23.1%

Mark is the president of Tributary Capital Management and is a portfolio manager for the firm’s Small Cap, Small/Mid Cap and All Cap Equity strategies. Mark has over 25 years of industry experience and joined Tributary Capital Management’s predecessor, First Investment Group, in 1999. Prior to joining Tributary, he worked for five years at Westchester Capital Management as a senior securities analyst and two years at Union Pacific Railroad as a financial analyst, both in Omaha, Nebraska. Mark received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He earned his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 1997. Mark is a member of the CFA Society of Nebraska and the CFA Institute. He served on the Board of Directors of the CFA Society of Nebraska from 2002 to 2009, serving as president during 2007 and 2008.

Michael Johnson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2007

14.51

14.5%

Mike serves as a portfolio manager for the Small Cap Equity strategy and is responsible for researching the technology and communication services sectors. Mike has 28 years of industry experience and joined Tributary Capital Management’s predecessor, First Investment Group, in 2005. Prior to joining Tributary, he worked for 11 years at Principal Global Investors in Des Moines, Iowa as an equity analyst and portfolio manager. Mike received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Masters of Business Administration from Drake University. Mike earned his CFA designation in 1997 and is a member of the CFA Society of Nebraska and the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

