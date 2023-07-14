Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
10.8%
1 yr return
0.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
8.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
Net Assets
$689 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.7%
Expense Ratio 1.05%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 41.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its assets (defined as net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes), in common stocks and securities that can be converted into common stocks, such as convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, options, and rights, of companies with small market capitalization. A company’s market capitalization is generally considered “small” if it is less than $6 billion. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in foreign securities either directly or through the purchase of sponsored or unsponsored American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRS are receipts typically issued by a U.S. bank or trust company evidencing ownership of the underlying securities and may be issued as sponsored or unsponsored programs.
The investment adviser seeks to implement a value oriented approach to the portfolio that targets companies whose stock is trading below what the investment adviser considers its intrinsic value. The investment adviser may also consider other factors, including price-to-earnings ratio, balance sheet strength, cash flow, capital usage efficiency, management style and adaptability, market share, product lines and pricing flexibility, distribution systems, and use of technology to improve productivity and quality.
|Period
|FOSBX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.8%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|30.38%
|1 Yr
|0.3%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|82.76%
|3 Yr
|8.8%*
|-21.8%
|37.4%
|31.82%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-23.7%
|9.2%
|40.52%
|10 Yr
|3.0%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|22.56%
* Annualized
|2022
|-23.3%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|72.56%
|2021
|7.0%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|31.94%
|2020
|0.4%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|87.79%
|2019
|5.0%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|43.70%
|2018
|-3.2%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|20.76%
|FOSBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FOSBX % Rank
|Net Assets
|689 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|41.26%
|Number of Holdings
|67
|2
|2519
|85.03%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|156 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|31.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.67%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|25.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FOSBX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.90%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|57.82%
|Cash
|2.10%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|41.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|94.90%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|93.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|94.90%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|95.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FOSBX % Rank
|Industrials
|19.49%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|27.49%
|Financial Services
|17.24%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|26.46%
|Technology
|14.57%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|43.64%
|Healthcare
|12.60%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|54.30%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.72%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|37.80%
|Real Estate
|6.59%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|59.45%
|Consumer Defense
|5.09%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|28.69%
|Energy
|3.58%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|76.63%
|Basic Materials
|3.34%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|82.99%
|Utilities
|3.11%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|29.73%
|Communication Services
|2.67%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|49.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FOSBX % Rank
|US
|96.90%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|38.95%
|Non US
|1.00%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|74.83%
|FOSBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.05%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|51.90%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|80.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|90.00%
|FOSBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FOSBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FOSBX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|41.00%
|1.00%
|314.00%
|45.62%
|FOSBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FOSBX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.32%
|0.00%
|37.98%
|96.60%
|FOSBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|FOSBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FOSBX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.33%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|37.05%
|FOSBX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.446
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 03, 1999
23.09
23.1%
Mark is the president of Tributary Capital Management and is a portfolio manager for the firm’s Small Cap, Small/Mid Cap and All Cap Equity strategies. Mark has over 25 years of industry experience and joined Tributary Capital Management’s predecessor, First Investment Group, in 1999. Prior to joining Tributary, he worked for five years at Westchester Capital Management as a senior securities analyst and two years at Union Pacific Railroad as a financial analyst, both in Omaha, Nebraska. Mark received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He earned his Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 1997. Mark is a member of the CFA Society of Nebraska and the CFA Institute. He served on the Board of Directors of the CFA Society of Nebraska from 2002 to 2009, serving as president during 2007 and 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2007
14.51
14.5%
Mike serves as a portfolio manager for the Small Cap Equity strategy and is responsible for researching the technology and communication services sectors. Mike has 28 years of industry experience and joined Tributary Capital Management’s predecessor, First Investment Group, in 2005. Prior to joining Tributary, he worked for 11 years at Principal Global Investors in Des Moines, Iowa as an equity analyst and portfolio manager. Mike received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Masters of Business Administration from Drake University. Mike earned his CFA designation in 1997 and is a member of the CFA Society of Nebraska and the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.02
|2.58
