Vitals

YTD Return

8.2%

1 yr return

-2.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$52.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

69.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$25,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Abraham Fortress Fund

FORKX | Fund

$9.52

$52.3 M

0.00%

-

FORKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Abraham Fortress Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Abraham Trading Co
  • Inception Date
    Jul 02, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Larry Smith

Fund Description

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, Abraham Trading Company (the “Advisor”) seeks to create a balanced portfolio by allocating investments among various asset classes in an attempt to protect and grow Fund capital. Generally, the Fund attempts to invest its net assets in a balanced portfolio consisting of a combination of:

(i) Stocks: 40-60% exposure in equities comprised of stocks of issuers of any market capitalization in the United States, and/or outside of the United States, and derivative instruments such as futures, options or swaps on equity securities or equity indices;
(ii) Bonds: 10-30% in fixed income securities (generally with greater than five years of remaining maturity at time of purchase) issued by the U.S. Government, other sovereign bonds, and any investment grade bonds; and
(iii) Diversifying Strategies: 10-30% in a diversified portfolio of trading strategies/programs managed by one or more trading advisors, including the Advisor (the “Diversifying Strategies”) through investments in securities or derivatives (such as futures, swaps, or options) either directly or indirectly through Abraham Fortress Fund Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). Also, as part of the Diversifying Strategies, the Fund through the Subsidiary will generally have a 0-10% long gold exposure through commodity linked derivatives and/or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).

The Fund generally intends to invest in the list of investments shown above. However, the Fund has the flexibility to be invested in any combination of the asset classes described above or elsewhere in this prospectus of any percentage based on the Advisor’s assessment of current economic conditions and investment opportunities, subject to compliance with the Investment Company Act of 1940 and any other applicable regulations.

The Fund may gain exposure to an asset class through investments in ETFs and other mutual funds. The Fund may also invest in equity securities of non-U.S. issuers either directly or through the use of American and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs” or “GDRs”, respectively). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, except that they may be traded in several international trading markets.

The Advisor expects to implement its Diversifying Strategies through accessing a broad variety of trading strategies/programs that seek to generate positive returns over time and, in the Advisor’s view, usually (although not always) have low correlations to the returns of equities and fixed income markets. This generally involves investing directly, or indirectly through the Subsidiary, in derivative instruments such as one or more total return swaps and/or options, each based on a customized index (an “Index”) designed to replicate the aggregate returns of the trading strategies of one or more trading advisors. A trading advisor may use various types of securities or derivatives investments in its trading programs, such as futures, options, forwards, and swap contracts. Each of these investments may be tied to a particular asset class: commodities, equities, fixed income, or foreign currencies. Also, the Fund or the Subsidiary may invest directly in securities, futures, options, forwards, and swap contracts.

The Fund intends to obtain exposure to the commodities markets through investments in the Subsidiary. Generally, the Subsidiary will primarily invest directly or indirectly in commodity-linked derivatives (including commodity futures, options, and swap contracts). As part of the Diversifying Strategies, the Fund and the Subsidiary may also invest in U.S. government securities, money market funds, and/or other investments intended to serve as margin or collateral for its derivative positions. Through investing in the Subsidiary, the Fund, will among other things, be able to gain exposure to the commodities markets within the limitations of the federal tax laws, rules and regulations that apply to regulated investment companies. Applicable federal tax requirements generally limit the degree to which the Fund may invest in the Subsidiary to an amount not exceeding 25% of its total assets.

To the extent they are applicable to the investment activities of the Subsidiary, the Subsidiary will be subject to the same investment restrictions and limitations (on an aggregate basis with the Fund), and follow the same compliance policies and procedures, as the Fund. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation in commodity-linked derivative instruments (including commodity futures), however, the Subsidiary will comply (on an aggregate basis with the Fund) with the same 1940 Act asset coverage requirements with respect to its investments in commodity-linked derivatives (including commodity futures) that are applicable to the Fund’s transactions in derivatives. Investments in the Subsidiary are intended to provide the Fund with exposure to futures contracts and commodities in a manner consistent with the limitations of the federal tax requirements that apply to the Fund. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary will not seek to qualify as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). The Fund is the sole shareholder of the Subsidiary and does not expect shares of the Subsidiary to be offered or sold to other investors. 

In addition, the Fund or the Subsidiary may invest directly in a variety of derivative instruments including, but not limited to, exchange-traded futures and option contracts, forward contracts, swaps and other over the counter (“OTC”) derivatives.

Read More

FORKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FORKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.2% -8.3% 18.1% 43.15%
1 Yr -2.2% -13.3% 143.9% 91.72%
3 Yr N/A* -8.0% 25.9% 7.83%
5 Yr N/A* -9.7% 24.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FORKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.7% 92.4% N/A
2021 N/A -6.1% 19.5% N/A
2020 N/A -7.5% 11.8% N/A
2019 N/A 0.1% 14.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FORKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.2% -11.9% 18.1% 42.88%
1 Yr -2.2% -13.3% 143.9% 91.20%
3 Yr N/A* -8.0% 25.9% 7.39%
5 Yr N/A* -9.7% 24.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FORKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.7% 92.4% N/A
2021 N/A -6.1% 19.5% N/A
2020 N/A -7.5% 11.8% N/A
2019 N/A 0.1% 14.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FORKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FORKX Category Low Category High FORKX % Rank
Net Assets 52.3 M 658 K 207 B 88.66%
Number of Holdings 231 2 15351 35.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 45.7 M 660 K 48.5 B 81.31%
Weighting of Top 10 69.67% 8.4% 105.0% 37.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 19.53%
  2. Abraham Fortress Fund Ltd 16.53%
  3. Abraham Fortress Fund Ltd 16.53%
  4. Abraham Fortress Fund Ltd 16.53%
  5. Abraham Fortress Fund Ltd 16.53%
  6. Abraham Fortress Fund Ltd 16.53%
  7. Abraham Fortress Fund Ltd 16.53%
  8. Abraham Fortress Fund Ltd 16.53%
  9. Abraham Fortress Fund Ltd 16.53%
  10. Abraham Fortress Fund Ltd 16.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FORKX % Rank
Bonds 		51.73% 0.00% 116.75% 2.59%
Stocks 		26.03% 0.00% 99.40% 99.05%
Other 		19.96% -2.51% 25.19% 1.09%
Cash 		2.28% -16.75% 81.51% 69.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 84.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 94.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FORKX % Rank
Technology 		22.94% 0.00% 44.21% 21.75%
Utilities 		16.77% 0.00% 99.55% 2.46%
Healthcare 		11.79% 0.00% 29.35% 79.48%
Financial Services 		11.66% 0.00% 38.77% 88.65%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.35% 0.00% 19.36% 43.91%
Communication Services 		9.36% 0.00% 23.67% 12.59%
Industrials 		6.07% 0.00% 24.37% 94.25%
Consumer Defense 		5.87% 0.00% 19.93% 75.10%
Energy 		2.47% 0.00% 85.65% 88.65%
Real Estate 		1.36% 0.00% 65.01% 87.14%
Basic Materials 		1.36% 0.00% 33.35% 88.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FORKX % Rank
US 		25.51% -1.65% 98.67% 96.18%
Non US 		0.52% 0.00% 37.06% 93.32%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FORKX % Rank
Government 		95.77% 0.00% 97.26% 0.55%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.23% 0.14% 100.00% 87.45%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 72.44%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 92.13% 94.27%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 98.21% 97.95%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 82.13%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FORKX % Rank
US 		51.73% 0.00% 62.18% 0.82%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 84.73% 96.45%

FORKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FORKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 17.63% 79.49%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.83% 57.12%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

FORKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FORKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FORKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 343.00% N/A

FORKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FORKX Category Low Category High FORKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.35% 83.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FORKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FORKX Category Low Category High FORKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.34% 19.41% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FORKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FORKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Larry Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 02, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Larry S. Smith, Director of Research since 2005, joined Abraham Trading Company in 1995. As Director of Research, Mr. Smith is responsible for strategy research, and risk modeling and oversees the daily implementation of the Fund’s strategy. Mr. Smith received a B.B.A. degree in Finance from West Texas A&M University. Mr. Smith is registered with the CFTC as an associated person of Abraham Trading Company and is a member of the National Futures Association.

Salem Abraham

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 02, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Salem Abraham began his investing career as a futures trader while still in college, using quantitative models to trade global futures markets beginning in August of 1987. He began managing money in January 1988 and incorporated Abraham Trading Company in 1990. He is the President of Abraham Trading Company. Throughout his career, Mr. Abraham has managed investments in stocks, bonds, options, derivatives, and private equity. He has held full membership seats at both the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and the Chicago Board of Trade. Mr. Abraham has served on nonprofit investment boards for over 25 years. From 1995 to 2014, he served on the Amarillo Area Foundation Investment Committee. From 2004 to September 2021, he served on the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Investment Committee. He has assisted with both large and small nonprofit endowments, with portfolios ranging from $1 million to over $7 billion in assets. The strategy for the Abraham Fortress Fund, LP was substantially similar to the strategy used to manage Mr. Abraham's portion of the Pickens-Abraham Foundation, which he started with T. Boone Pickens in 2008. Mr. Abraham has been featured in Michael Covel’s books The Complete TurtleTrader and Trend Following. He has also appeared in Bloomberg Markets, Absolute Return, Barron's, The New York Times, and Institutional Investor. Mr. Abraham graduated cum laude from the University of Notre Dame in December of 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in finance.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

