Trending ETFs

Franklin Growth Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
FOPPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$51.17 +0.1 +0.2%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Adv (FRAAX) Primary A (FGRAX) C (FKACX) Retirement (FKARX) Retirement (FOPPX)
FOPPX (Mutual Fund)

Franklin Growth Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$51.17 +0.1 +0.2%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Adv (FRAAX) Primary A (FGRAX) C (FKACX) Retirement (FKARX) Retirement (FOPPX)
FOPPX (Mutual Fund)

Franklin Growth Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$51.17 +0.1 +0.2%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Adv (FRAAX) Primary A (FGRAX) C (FKACX) Retirement (FKARX) Retirement (FOPPX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Growth Opportunities Fund

FOPPX | Fund

$51.17

$4.22 B

0.00%

0.57%

Vitals

YTD Return

28.5%

1 yr return

15.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.3%

Net Assets

$4.22 B

Holdings in Top 10

39.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$51.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 17.54%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Franklin Growth Opportunities Fund

FOPPX | Fund

$51.17

$4.22 B

0.00%

0.57%

FOPPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 28.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Growth Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    May 01, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    9396556
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Grant Bowers

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests predominantly in equity securities of companies demonstrating accelerating growth, increasing profitability, or above-average growth or growth potential as compared with the overall

economy. The Fund normally invests predominantly in equity securities, primarily to predominantly common stock.

A portion to a significant amount of the Fund's investments may be in smaller and midsize companies. The Fund, from time to time, may have significant positions in particular sectors, such as information technology (including technology equipment and hardware, technology services, software and internet services) healthcare and consumer discretionary.

The Fund may make private investments in companies whose securities are not publicly traded (including companies that have not yet issued securities publicly in an initial public offering ("IPO")), often in the form of private placements, which are exempt from registration under the federal securities laws and are only sold to certain investors meeting predefined criteria.

The investment manager uses fundamental, "bottom-up" research to seek companies meeting its criteria of growth potential, quality and valuation. In seeking sustainable growth characteristics, the investment manager looks for companies that it believes can produce sustainable earnings and cash flow growth, evaluating the long term market opportunity and competitive structure of an industry to target leaders and emerging leaders. In assessing value, the investment manager considers whether security prices fully reflect the balance of the sustainable growth opportunities relative to business and financial risks.

Read More

FOPPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FOPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.5% -41.7% 64.0% 47.66%
1 Yr 15.2% -46.2% 77.9% 58.34%
3 Yr -0.6%* -41.7% 28.4% 58.99%
5 Yr 2.3%* -30.3% 23.8% 46.79%
10 Yr 6.6%* -16.8% 19.6% 26.50%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FOPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.3% -85.9% 81.6% 74.92%
2021 4.6% -31.0% 26.7% 46.91%
2020 11.4% -13.0% 34.8% 18.31%
2019 5.6% -6.0% 10.6% 52.73%
2018 -2.3% -15.9% 2.0% 48.14%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FOPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 28.5% -41.7% 64.0% 45.60%
1 Yr 15.2% -46.2% 77.9% 54.31%
3 Yr -0.6%* -41.7% 28.4% 58.63%
5 Yr 2.3%* -30.3% 23.8% 51.92%
10 Yr 8.3%* -16.8% 19.7% 38.57%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FOPPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.3% -85.9% 81.6% 74.92%
2021 4.6% -31.0% 26.7% 46.91%
2020 11.4% -13.0% 34.8% 18.31%
2019 5.6% -6.0% 10.6% 52.73%
2018 -2.3% -15.9% 3.1% 67.68%

NAV & Total Return History

FOPPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FOPPX Category Low Category High FOPPX % Rank
Net Assets 4.22 B 189 K 222 B 29.83%
Number of Holdings 98 2 3509 26.79%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.78 B -1.37 M 104 B 34.62%
Weighting of Top 10 39.65% 11.4% 116.5% 80.46%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 7.38%
  2. Apple Inc 5.58%
  3. Microsoft Corp 4.97%
  4. Mastercard Inc Class A 4.83%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.28%
  6. NVIDIA Corp 2.97%
  7. SBA Communications Corp 2.96%
  8. ServiceNow Inc 2.76%
  9. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.61%
  10. Bill.com Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares 2.49%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FOPPX % Rank
Stocks 		95.30% 50.26% 104.50% 87.55%
Other 		3.29% -2.66% 17.15% 2.56%
Cash 		1.40% -10.83% 49.73% 47.73%
Bonds 		0.01% -1.84% 25.77% 4.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 78.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 78.24%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FOPPX % Rank
Technology 		36.38% 0.00% 65.70% 47.98%
Healthcare 		16.62% 0.00% 39.76% 18.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.93% 0.00% 62.57% 49.46%
Financial Services 		11.50% 0.00% 43.06% 30.42%
Communication Services 		5.59% 0.00% 66.40% 86.07%
Industrials 		5.38% 0.00% 30.65% 60.26%
Real Estate 		4.82% 0.00% 16.05% 6.02%
Consumer Defense 		2.09% 0.00% 25.50% 70.65%
Basic Materials 		1.14% 0.00% 18.91% 51.85%
Utilities 		0.56% 0.00% 16.07% 20.61%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 91.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FOPPX % Rank
US 		91.48% 34.69% 100.00% 69.00%
Non US 		3.82% 0.00% 54.22% 43.28%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FOPPX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 61.82%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 82.03% 77.66%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 43.70% 77.58%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 80.36%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.57% 77.58%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 12.45% 77.93%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FOPPX % Rank
US 		0.01% -1.84% 21.29% 3.87%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 4.48% 76.75%

FOPPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FOPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.57% 0.01% 20.29% 86.99%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.00% 1.50% 31.16%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.02% 78.76%

Sales Fees

FOPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FOPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FOPPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 17.54% 0.00% 316.74% 20.52%

FOPPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FOPPX Category Low Category High FOPPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.07% 81.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FOPPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FOPPX Category Low Category High FOPPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.17% -6.13% 1.75% 38.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FOPPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FOPPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Grant Bowers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 02, 2007

15.26

15.3%

Grant Bowers is a vice president and portfolio manager with Franklin Equity Group. Mr. Bowers joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1993 as a fixed income analyst and in 1998 joined the Franklin Equity Group as an analyst. His previous research coverage has included the telecom, media, publishing, transportation and business services industries. Mr. Bowers studied economics at the University of California at Davis. Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, he served in the United States Army.

Sara Araghi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2016

6.08

6.1%

Sara Araghi is a vice president, research analyst and portfolio manager for Franklin Equity Group. She specializes in the equity research and analysis of the media, cable and softline/specialty retail industries while serving as Consumer Sector team leader. Ms. Araghi is also a portfolio manager on the Franklin Growth Opportunities Fund and FTIF Franklin U.S. Opportunities Fund. Ms. Araghi earned her B.S. in business administration from the University of California, Berkeley. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and member of the CFA Society of San Francisco and CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

