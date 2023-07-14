Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Tributary Nebraska Tax-Free Fund

mutual fund
FONPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.09 +0.01 +0.11%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (FONPX) Primary
FONPX (Mutual Fund)

Tributary Nebraska Tax-Free Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.09 +0.01 +0.11%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (FONPX) Primary
FONPX (Mutual Fund)

Tributary Nebraska Tax-Free Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.09 +0.01 +0.11%
primary theme
Municipal Bond
share class
Inst (FONPX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Tributary Nebraska Tax-Free Fund

FONPX | Fund

$9.09

$60.4 M

1.97%

$0.18

0.68%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.6%

1 yr return

-1.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$60.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.68%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Tributary Nebraska Tax-Free Fund

FONPX | Fund

$9.09

$60.4 M

1.97%

$0.18

0.68%

FONPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Tributary Nebraska Tax-Free Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Tributary Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Travis Nordstrom

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests not less than 80% of its assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in municipal securities that generate income exempt from Nebraska state income tax and federal income tax, including the alternative minimum tax. The Fund will not invest more than 10% of its assets in the types of municipal securities that pay interest subject to alternative minimum tax. The Fund invests primarily in debt securities within the four highest credit categories (Aaa, Aa, A, Baa or equivalent) by at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or if unrated, deemed to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s Sub-Adviser, First National Advisers, LLC.

The Fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of between three and fifteen years. The dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity is measured from the portion of the Fund’s assets that are invested in fixed-income securities. The Fund’s Sub-Adviser uses a longer–term, value-oriented strategy and looks for municipal securities that offer attractive yields for the assumed level of credit risk.

Municipal securities include debt obligations (such as bonds, notes, commercial paper and lease obligations) issued by the respective state and its political subdivisions, municipalities, agencies and authorities. These securities include revenue bonds, which may be repaid only from the revenue of a specific facility or source.

The Fund may purchase municipal securities that represent lease obligations in an amount not to exceed 10% of its total assets.

The Fund may also invest in high yield or “junk bonds,” which are those bonds with a credit rating of below Baa3 (or equivalent) by an NRSRO.

The Fund is non-diversified. 

Institutional Plus Class

Read More

FONPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FONPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -60.4% 31.9% 66.94%
1 Yr -1.0% -45.4% 15.3% 38.66%
3 Yr -3.0%* -20.5% 51.7% 42.03%
5 Yr -0.9%* -11.5% 29.2% 33.31%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FONPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.8% -76.8% 4.7% 24.47%
2021 -0.9% -69.5% 12.4% 95.05%
2020 0.9% -66.1% 60.0% 11.25%
2019 0.7% -57.4% 18.9% 80.11%
2018 -0.4% -30.0% 2.1% 46.36%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FONPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.6% -60.4% 31.9% 65.60%
1 Yr -1.0% -45.4% 15.1% 34.72%
3 Yr -3.0%* -20.5% 51.7% 42.83%
5 Yr -0.9%* -11.5% 29.3% 35.34%
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 14.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FONPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.8% -76.8% 4.7% 24.53%
2021 -0.9% -69.5% 12.4% 95.05%
2020 0.9% -66.1% 60.0% 11.32%
2019 0.7% -57.4% 18.9% 80.56%
2018 -0.4% -30.0% 2.1% 48.35%

NAV & Total Return History

FONPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FONPX Category Low Category High FONPX % Rank
Net Assets 60.4 M 1.16 M 73.9 B 92.43%
Number of Holdings 155 1 14000 68.27%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.5 M -317 M 8.64 B 85.94%
Weighting of Top 10 17.56% 2.4% 101.7% 49.21%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BOYS TOWN VLG NEB REV 3% 2.89%
  2. NEBRASKA PUB PWR DIST REV 5% 2.58%
  3. DOUGLAS CNTY NEB SCH DIST NO 001 4% 2.55%
  4. MUNICIPAL ENERGY AGY OF NEB PWR SUPPLY SYS REV 5% 2.34%
  5. DOUGLAS CNTY NEB HOSP AUTH NO 2 REV 4% 1.94%
  6. OMAHA NEB PUB FACS CORP LEASE REV 4% 1.79%
  7. LOUP RIVER PUB PWR DIST NEB ELEC REV 2% 1.63%
  8. UNIVERSITY NEB UNIV REVS 4% 1.58%
  9. NEBRASKA PUB PWR DIST REV 5% 1.47%
  10. DOUGLAS CNTY NEB SCH DIST NO 010 4% 1.45%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FONPX % Rank
Bonds 		99.07% 65.51% 150.86% 46.14%
Cash 		0.93% -50.86% 33.96% 53.17%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 4.63% 91.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -1.79% 0.04% 90.88%
Other 		0.00% -13.03% 30.01% 90.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 91.11%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FONPX % Rank
Municipal 		98.11% 44.39% 100.00% 57.82%
Securitized 		0.96% 0.00% 5.93% 0.12%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.93% 0.00% 33.95% 55.49%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 3.41% 90.06%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.99% 90.99%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 52.02% 90.88%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FONPX % Rank
US 		99.07% 37.86% 142.23% 22.25%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 62.14% 98.37%

FONPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FONPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.68% 0.02% 6.50% 50.91%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.10% 45.03%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.44% 95.06%

Sales Fees

FONPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FONPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FONPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 0.00% 283.00% 28.67%

FONPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FONPX Category Low Category High FONPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.97% 0.00% 4.45% 69.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FONPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FONPX Category Low Category High FONPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.57% -0.53% 5.33% 68.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FONPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FONPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Travis Nordstrom

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Travis joined First National in 1999. Prior to joining First National, he worked at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt, Germany, where he also studied financial economics on a Fulbright Scholarship. Travis received his B.S. in Economics from Nebraska Wesleyan University and M.S. in Economics from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Travis has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and past president of the CFA Society of Nebraska.

Ronald Horner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Ronald Horner, Managing Director, Fixed Income. Ron joined First National in March 2006 as a Managing Director and Head of Fixed Income. In this capacity, Ron provides leadership and oversight for all of First National’s fixed income investment mandates. Ronald’s over 30 year career in investment management includes 18 years with Commercial Federal Bank serving as an Investment Portfolio Manager and Secondary Mortgage Marketing Manager. He received his B.S. from Creighton University and Masters of Business Administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.05 7.23 1.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×