Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.6%
1 yr return
-1.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
Net Assets
$60.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
17.6%
Expense Ratio 0.68%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 11.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests not less than 80% of its assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in municipal securities that generate income exempt from Nebraska state income tax and federal income tax, including the alternative minimum tax. The Fund will not invest more than 10% of its assets in the types of municipal securities that pay interest subject to alternative minimum tax. The Fund invests primarily in debt securities within the four highest credit categories (Aaa, Aa, A, Baa or equivalent) by at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or if unrated, deemed to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s Sub-Adviser, First National Advisers, LLC.
The Fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of between three and fifteen years. The dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity is measured from the portion of the Fund’s assets that are invested in fixed-income securities. The Fund’s Sub-Adviser uses a longer–term, value-oriented strategy and looks for municipal securities that offer attractive yields for the assumed level of credit risk.
Municipal securities include debt obligations (such as bonds, notes, commercial paper and lease obligations) issued by the respective state and its political subdivisions, municipalities, agencies and authorities. These securities include revenue bonds, which may be repaid only from the revenue of a specific facility or source.
The Fund may purchase municipal securities that represent lease obligations in an amount not to exceed 10% of its total assets.
The Fund may also invest in high yield or “junk bonds,” which are those bonds with a credit rating of below Baa3 (or equivalent) by an NRSRO.
The Fund is non-diversified.
Institutional Plus Class
|Period
|FONPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|66.94%
|1 Yr
|-1.0%
|-45.4%
|15.3%
|38.66%
|3 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-20.5%
|51.7%
|42.03%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|33.31%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FONPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.8%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|24.47%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|95.05%
|2020
|0.9%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|11.25%
|2019
|0.7%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|80.11%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|46.36%
|Period
|FONPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-60.4%
|31.9%
|65.60%
|1 Yr
|-1.0%
|-45.4%
|15.1%
|34.72%
|3 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-20.5%
|51.7%
|42.83%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|35.34%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FONPX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.8%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|24.53%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|95.05%
|2020
|0.9%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|11.32%
|2019
|0.7%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|80.56%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|48.35%
|FONPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FONPX % Rank
|Net Assets
|60.4 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|92.43%
|Number of Holdings
|155
|1
|14000
|68.27%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.5 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|85.94%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.56%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|49.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FONPX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.07%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|46.14%
|Cash
|0.93%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|53.17%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|91.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|90.88%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|90.47%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|91.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FONPX % Rank
|Municipal
|98.11%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|57.82%
|Securitized
|0.96%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|0.12%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.93%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|55.49%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|90.06%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|90.99%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|90.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FONPX % Rank
|US
|99.07%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|22.25%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|98.37%
|FONPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.68%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|50.91%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|45.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.01%
|0.44%
|95.06%
|FONPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FONPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FONPX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|11.00%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|28.67%
|FONPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FONPX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.97%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|69.00%
|FONPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FONPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FONPX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.57%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|68.90%
|FONPX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2016
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2015
6.42
6.4%
Travis joined First National in 1999. Prior to joining First National, he worked at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt, Germany, where he also studied financial economics on a Fulbright Scholarship. Travis received his B.S. in Economics from Nebraska Wesleyan University and M.S. in Economics from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Travis has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and past president of the CFA Society of Nebraska.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2015
6.42
6.4%
Ronald Horner, Managing Director, Fixed Income. Ron joined First National in March 2006 as a Managing Director and Head of Fixed Income. In this capacity, Ron provides leadership and oversight for all of First National’s fixed income investment mandates. Ronald’s over 30 year career in investment management includes 18 years with Commercial Federal Bank serving as an Investment Portfolio Manager and Secondary Mortgage Marketing Manager. He received his B.S. from Creighton University and Masters of Business Administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...