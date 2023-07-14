Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests not less than 80% of its assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in municipal securities that generate income exempt from Nebraska state income tax and federal income tax, including the alternative minimum tax. The Fund will not invest more than 10% of its assets in the types of municipal securities that pay interest subject to alternative minimum tax. The Fund invests primarily in debt securities within the four highest credit categories (Aaa, Aa, A, Baa or equivalent) by at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or if unrated, deemed to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s Sub-Adviser, First National Advisers, LLC.

The Fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of between three and fifteen years. The dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity is measured from the portion of the Fund’s assets that are invested in fixed-income securities. The Fund’s Sub-Adviser uses a longer–term, value-oriented strategy and looks for municipal securities that offer attractive yields for the assumed level of credit risk.

Municipal securities include debt obligations (such as bonds, notes, commercial paper and lease obligations) issued by the respective state and its political subdivisions, municipalities, agencies and authorities. These securities include revenue bonds, which may be repaid only from the revenue of a specific facility or source.

The Fund may purchase municipal securities that represent lease obligations in an amount not to exceed 10% of its total assets.

The Fund may also invest in high yield or “junk bonds,” which are those bonds with a credit rating of below Baa3 (or equivalent) by an NRSRO.

The Fund is non-diversified.

