Trending ETFs

FOINX (Mutual Fund)

FOINX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Tributary Income Fund

FOINX | Fund

$9.03

$169 M

2.92%

$0.26

1.56%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

-4.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.1%

Net Assets

$169 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 28.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FOINX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.75%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Tributary Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Tributary Funds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 09, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Travis Nordstrom

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to invest primarily all, but must invest at least 80%, of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in fixed income securities. The fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest include corporate bonds, foreign or Yankee bonds, municipal bonds, obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government (or it agencies or instrumentalities), convertible securities, certain restricted securities, and in fixed income securities with variable or floating interest rates. The Fund may also enter into repurchase agreements.

The Fund invests primarily in debt securities rated within the four highest credit categories (Aaa, Aa, A, Baa, or equivalent) by at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or if unrated, deemed to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s sub-adviser, First National Advisers, LLC. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in fixed income securities rated below such ratings (“junk” or “high yield” bonds), but no lower than a B rating by an NRSRO at the time of purchase. The Fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of four years or more. The dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity is measured from the portion of the Fund’s assets that are invested in fixed income securities. The Fund does not place specific limits on duration.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest no more than 75% of its assets in asset-backed and/or mortgage-backed securities. 

The Fund may also invest in derivatives and other hedging instruments, including futures contracts, options on futures contracts, call and put options on futures contracts, and swap agreements.

Read More

FOINX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FOINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -4.3% 4.5% 29.28%
1 Yr -4.2% -16.1% 162.7% 56.46%
3 Yr -6.5%* -12.4% 47.6% 40.44%
5 Yr -2.1%* -10.0% 55.5% 41.14%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 58.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FOINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -34.7% 131.9% 36.40%
2021 -1.9% -6.0% 15.7% 66.70%
2020 1.5% -9.6% 118.7% 44.83%
2019 1.3% -0.4% 5.8% 64.91%
2018 -0.6% -2.2% 3.3% 32.15%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FOINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -15.5% 4.5% 29.86%
1 Yr -4.2% -16.1% 162.7% 52.82%
3 Yr -6.5%* -12.4% 47.6% 40.17%
5 Yr -2.0%* -10.0% 55.5% 42.69%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% 55.07%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FOINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -34.7% 131.9% 35.91%
2021 -1.9% -6.0% 15.7% 66.60%
2020 1.5% -9.6% 118.7% 44.83%
2019 1.3% -0.4% 5.8% 66.78%
2018 -0.6% -2.2% 3.3% 42.55%

NAV & Total Return History

FOINX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FOINX Category Low Category High FOINX % Rank
Net Assets 169 M 2.88 M 287 B 83.17%
Number of Holdings 236 1 17234 81.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 27.5 M -106 M 27.6 B 86.40%
Weighting of Top 10 16.11% 3.7% 123.9% 78.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bonds 3.625% 4.97%
  2. United States Treasury Bonds 2% 3.20%
  3. Blackrock Liq Fund T-Fund 1.89%
  4. Blackrock Liq Fund T-Fund 1.89%
  5. Blackrock Liq Fund T-Fund 1.89%
  6. Blackrock Liq Fund T-Fund 1.89%
  7. Blackrock Liq Fund T-Fund 1.89%
  8. Blackrock Liq Fund T-Fund 1.89%
  9. Blackrock Liq Fund T-Fund 1.89%
  10. Blackrock Liq Fund T-Fund 1.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FOINX % Rank
Bonds 		97.09% 3.97% 268.18% 34.49%
Cash 		2.92% -181.13% 95.99% 51.59%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 87.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 91.61%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 80.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.93% 98.07%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FOINX % Rank
Securitized 		54.53% 0.00% 98.40% 11.48%
Corporate 		28.87% 0.00% 100.00% 54.48%
Government 		11.79% 0.00% 86.23% 81.97%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.92% 0.00% 95.99% 66.54%
Municipal 		1.89% 0.00% 100.00% 15.91%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 87.85%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FOINX % Rank
US 		94.82% 3.63% 210.09% 16.49%
Non US 		2.27% -6.54% 58.09% 87.66%

FOINX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FOINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.56% 0.01% 20.64% 8.16%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.76% 96.80%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.50% 92.12%

Sales Fees

FOINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FOINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FOINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 28.00% 2.00% 493.39% 7.71%

FOINX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FOINX Category Low Category High FOINX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.92% 0.00% 10.82% 64.18%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FOINX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Semi-Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FOINX Category Low Category High FOINX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.75% -1.28% 8.97% 46.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FOINX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FOINX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Travis Nordstrom

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 03, 2003

19.09

19.1%

Travis joined First National in 1999. Prior to joining First National, he worked at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt, Germany, where he also studied financial economics on a Fulbright Scholarship. Travis received his B.S. in Economics from Nebraska Wesleyan University and M.S. in Economics from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Travis has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and past president of the CFA Society of Nebraska.

Ronald Horner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2006

16.26

16.3%

Ronald Horner, Managing Director, Fixed Income. Ron joined First National in March 2006 as a Managing Director and Head of Fixed Income. In this capacity, Ron provides leadership and oversight for all of First National’s fixed income investment mandates. Ronald’s over 30 year career in investment management includes 18 years with Commercial Federal Bank serving as an Investment Portfolio Manager and Secondary Mortgage Marketing Manager. He received his B.S. from Creighton University and Masters of Business Administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

