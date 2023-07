Under normal market conditions, Treasury Obligations Fund invests exclusively in short-term U.S. Treasury obligations, including repurchase agreements secured by U.S. Treasury obligations. The U.S. Treasury obligations in which the fund invests include U.S. Treasury bonds, notes, and bills. These types of Treasury securities are essentially the same except for differences in interest rates, maturities, and dates of issuance. U.S. Treasury obligations are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.