Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities principally traded on NASDAQ® or an over-the-counter (OTC) market, which has more small and medium-sized companies than other markets. Investing more than 25% of total assets in the technology sector. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Investing in either "growth" stocks or "value" stocks or both. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.