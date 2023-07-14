Home
Tributary Balanced Fund

mutual fund
FOBPX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.3 -0.04 -0.22%
primary theme
U.S. Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (FOBAX) Primary Inst (FOBPX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Tributary Balanced Fund

FOBPX | Fund

$18.30

$75.4 M

1.32%

$0.24

1.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.3%

1 yr return

5.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

Net Assets

$75.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FOBPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.67%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Tributary Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Tributary Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 14, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ronald Horner

Fund Description

The Fund’s Sub-Adviser will allocate its assets among stocks, fixed income securities, and cash equivalents. The Fund will normally invest 25% to 75% of its assets in stocks and convertible securities and at least 25% of its total assets in fixed income securities. The Fund may also invest in preferred stocks and warrants. The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies with large, medium, or small capitalizations. The fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest include corporate bonds, foreign or Yankee bonds, municipal bonds, obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government (or it agencies or instrumentalities), convertible securities, certain restricted securities, and in fixed income securities with variable or floating interest rates. The Fund may also enter into repurchase agreements.

With respect to the equity portion of the Fund, the Sub-Adviser intends to target companies with above average sales and earnings growth characteristics and below average valuations with a focus on investing in companies that have an improving profit outlook. The Sub-Adviser employs strategies to control the risks of the Fund’s equity holdings, including diversifying stockholdings across the major economic sectors and individual companies.

With respect to the fixed income portion of the Fund, the Sub-Adviser intends to invest primarily in fixed income securities rated, at the time of purchase, within the four highest credit categories (Aaa, Aa, A, Baa, or equivalent) by at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or if unrated, deemed to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s Sub-Adviser. However, also with respect to the fixed income portion of the Fund, the Fund may invest up to 20% of that  

portion in fixed income securities rated below such ratings (“junk” or “high yield” bonds) but not lower than a B rating by an NRSRO at the time of purchase. In addition, the sub-adviser seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or more for its fixed income allocation.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest no more than 75% of its fixed income portion in asset-backed and/or mortgage-backed securities.

FOBPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FOBPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -8.3% 18.1% 6.11%
1 Yr 5.3% -13.3% 143.9% 40.57%
3 Yr 0.4%* -8.0% 25.9% 41.15%
5 Yr 1.0%* -9.7% 24.3% 32.52%
10 Yr 0.9%* -6.1% 9.1% 43.13%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FOBPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.6% -34.7% 92.4% 63.91%
2021 3.6% -6.1% 19.5% 38.74%
2020 2.0% -7.5% 11.8% 62.95%
2019 3.8% 0.1% 14.9% 27.25%
2018 -1.9% -12.6% 0.0% 26.18%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FOBPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -11.9% 18.1% 6.11%
1 Yr 5.3% -13.3% 143.9% 40.19%
3 Yr 0.4%* -8.0% 25.9% 41.41%
5 Yr 2.4%* -9.7% 24.3% 17.71%
10 Yr 4.9%* -6.1% 11.0% 15.58%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FOBPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.6% -34.7% 92.4% 63.91%
2021 3.6% -6.1% 19.5% 38.74%
2020 2.0% -7.5% 11.8% 62.95%
2019 3.8% 0.1% 14.9% 27.25%
2018 -0.4% -12.6% 0.2% 2.82%

NAV & Total Return History

FOBPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FOBPX Category Low Category High FOBPX % Rank
Net Assets 75.4 M 658 K 207 B 86.75%
Number of Holdings 201 2 15351 38.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 22.3 M 660 K 48.5 B 88.13%
Weighting of Top 10 29.64% 8.4% 105.0% 62.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BlackRock Liquidity T-Fund Admin 5.40%
  2. Apple Inc 4.23%
  3. United States Treasury Notes 2.125% 4.07%
  4. Microsoft Corp 3.73%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 2.25% 2.63%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 1.5% 2.60%
  7. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.48%
  8. Amazon.com Inc 1.97%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 1.625% 1.84%
  10. NVIDIA Corp 1.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FOBPX % Rank
Stocks 		60.00% 0.00% 99.40% 46.52%
Bonds 		34.13% 0.00% 116.75% 48.16%
Cash 		5.87% -16.75% 81.51% 26.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 97.14%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 92.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 98.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FOBPX % Rank
Technology 		23.78% 0.00% 44.21% 16.42%
Healthcare 		14.25% 0.00% 29.35% 41.18%
Financial Services 		12.55% 0.00% 38.77% 77.29%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.04% 0.00% 19.36% 30.64%
Communication Services 		9.42% 0.00% 23.67% 10.94%
Industrials 		8.95% 0.00% 24.37% 77.29%
Consumer Defense 		6.81% 0.00% 19.93% 43.64%
Real Estate 		4.01% 0.00% 65.01% 35.98%
Energy 		3.74% 0.00% 85.65% 74.42%
Utilities 		3.42% 0.00% 99.55% 30.92%
Basic Materials 		2.03% 0.00% 33.35% 85.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FOBPX % Rank
US 		58.28% -1.65% 98.67% 17.46%
Non US 		1.72% 0.00% 37.06% 85.54%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FOBPX % Rank
Government 		29.75% 0.00% 97.26% 50.48%
Corporate 		29.67% 0.00% 98.21% 54.16%
Securitized 		24.22% 0.00% 92.13% 30.56%
Cash & Equivalents 		14.68% 0.14% 100.00% 40.52%
Municipal 		1.68% 0.00% 24.80% 9.00%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 93.18%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FOBPX % Rank
US 		32.98% 0.00% 62.18% 29.60%
Non US 		1.15% 0.00% 84.73% 85.95%

FOBPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FOBPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.03% 0.01% 17.63% 37.38%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.83% 88.87%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.83% 95.26%

Sales Fees

FOBPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FOBPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FOBPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 0.00% 343.00% 31.76%

FOBPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FOBPX Category Low Category High FOBPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.32% 0.00% 8.35% 53.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FOBPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FOBPX Category Low Category High FOBPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.67% -2.34% 19.41% 75.42%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FOBPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

FOBPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ronald Horner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2014

7.67

7.7%

Ronald Horner, Managing Director, Fixed Income. Ron joined First National in March 2006 as a Managing Director and Head of Fixed Income. In this capacity, Ron provides leadership and oversight for all of First National’s fixed income investment mandates. Ronald’s over 30 year career in investment management includes 18 years with Commercial Federal Bank serving as an Investment Portfolio Manager and Secondary Mortgage Marketing Manager. He received his B.S. from Creighton University and Masters of Business Administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Kurt Spieler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2014

7.67

7.7%

Kurt Spieler, CFA, Senior Managing Director. Kurt joined First National in 2005 and has over 30 years of experience including the portfolio management of mutual funds in emerging markets, core international and U.S. moderate allocation. Previously, he was head of international equities for Principal Global Investors, as well as president of his own asset management firm. Kurt graduated from Iowa State University and chose to obtain his MBA from Drake University. Kurt is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Colorado.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

