The Fund’s Sub-Adviser will allocate its assets among stocks, fixed income securities, and cash equivalents. The Fund will normally invest 25% to 75% of its assets in stocks and convertible securities and at least 25% of its total assets in fixed income securities. The Fund may also invest in preferred stocks and warrants. The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies with large, medium, or small capitalizations. The fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest include corporate bonds, foreign or Yankee bonds, municipal bonds, obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government (or it agencies or instrumentalities), convertible securities, certain restricted securities, and in fixed income securities with variable or floating interest rates. The Fund may also enter into repurchase agreements.

With respect to the equity portion of the Fund, the Sub-Adviser intends to target companies with above average sales and earnings growth characteristics and below average valuations with a focus on investing in companies that have an improving profit outlook. The Sub-Adviser employs strategies to control the risks of the Fund’s equity holdings, including diversifying stockholdings across the major economic sectors and individual companies.

With respect to the fixed income portion of the Fund, the Sub-Adviser intends to invest primarily in fixed income securities rated, at the time of purchase, within the four highest credit categories (Aaa, Aa, A, Baa, or equivalent) by at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or if unrated, deemed to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s Sub-Adviser. However, also with respect to the fixed income portion of the Fund, the Fund may invest up to 20% of that

portion in fixed income securities rated below such ratings (“junk” or “high yield” bonds) but not lower than a B rating by an NRSRO at the time of purchase. In addition, the sub-adviser seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or more for its fixed income allocation.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest no more than 75% of its fixed income portion in asset-backed and/or mortgage-backed securities.