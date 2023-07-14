Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
12.3%
1 yr return
5.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
Net Assets
$75.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.6%
Expense Ratio 1.28%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 23.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The Fund’s Sub-Adviser will allocate its assets among stocks, fixed income securities, and cash equivalents. The Fund will normally invest 25% to 75% of its assets in stocks and convertible securities and at least 25% of its total assets in fixed income securities. The Fund may also invest in preferred stocks and warrants. The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies with large, medium, or small capitalizations. The fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest include corporate bonds, foreign or Yankee bonds, municipal bonds, obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government (or it agencies or instrumentalities), convertible securities, certain restricted securities, and in fixed income securities with variable or floating interest rates. The Fund may also enter into repurchase agreements.
With respect to the equity portion of the Fund, the Sub-Adviser intends to target companies with above average sales and earnings growth characteristics and below average valuations with a focus on investing in companies that have an improving profit outlook. The Sub-Adviser employs strategies to control the risks of the Fund’s equity holdings, including diversifying stockholdings across the major economic sectors and individual companies.
With respect to the fixed income portion of the Fund, the Sub-Adviser intends to invest primarily in fixed income securities rated, at the time of purchase, within the four highest credit categories (Aaa, Aa, A, Baa, or equivalent) by at least one nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or if unrated, deemed to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s Sub-Adviser. However, also with respect to the fixed income portion of the Fund, the Fund may invest up to 20% of that
portion in fixed income securities rated below such ratings (“junk” or “high yield” bonds) but not lower than a B rating by an NRSRO at the time of purchase. In addition, the sub-adviser seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or more for its fixed income allocation.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest no more than 75% of its fixed income portion in asset-backed and/or mortgage-backed securities.
|Period
|FOBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.3%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|5.56%
|1 Yr
|5.4%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|40.16%
|3 Yr
|0.6%*
|-8.0%
|25.9%
|38.20%
|5 Yr
|1.2%*
|-9.7%
|24.3%
|30.23%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.1%
|9.1%
|33.28%
* Annualized
|Period
|FOBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.5%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|62.67%
|2021
|3.7%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|36.59%
|2020
|2.1%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|62.65%
|2019
|3.8%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|26.03%
|2018
|-1.8%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|20.69%
|FOBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FOBAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|75.4 M
|658 K
|207 B
|86.61%
|Number of Holdings
|201
|2
|15351
|37.93%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|22.3 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|87.99%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.64%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|62.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FOBAX % Rank
|Stocks
|60.00%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|46.38%
|Bonds
|34.13%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|48.02%
|Cash
|5.87%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|26.60%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|79.54%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|72.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|92.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FOBAX % Rank
|Technology
|23.78%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|16.28%
|Healthcare
|14.25%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|41.04%
|Financial Services
|12.55%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|77.15%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.04%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|30.51%
|Communication Services
|9.42%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|10.81%
|Industrials
|8.95%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|77.15%
|Consumer Defense
|6.81%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|43.50%
|Real Estate
|4.01%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|35.84%
|Energy
|3.74%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|73.87%
|Utilities
|3.42%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|30.78%
|Basic Materials
|2.03%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|84.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FOBAX % Rank
|US
|58.28%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|17.33%
|Non US
|1.72%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|85.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FOBAX % Rank
|Government
|29.75%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|50.34%
|Corporate
|29.67%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|54.02%
|Securitized
|24.22%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|30.42%
|Cash & Equivalents
|14.68%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|40.38%
|Municipal
|1.68%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|8.87%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|58.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FOBAX % Rank
|US
|32.98%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|29.47%
|Non US
|1.15%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|85.81%
|FOBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.28%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|23.01%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|87.38%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.01%
|0.83%
|92.11%
|FOBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FOBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FOBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|23.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|29.85%
|FOBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FOBAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.10%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|58.16%
|FOBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|FOBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FOBAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.48%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|82.12%
|FOBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 16, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2022
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2021
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2021
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.676
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2016
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2014
7.67
7.7%
Ronald Horner, Managing Director, Fixed Income. Ron joined First National in March 2006 as a Managing Director and Head of Fixed Income. In this capacity, Ron provides leadership and oversight for all of First National’s fixed income investment mandates. Ronald’s over 30 year career in investment management includes 18 years with Commercial Federal Bank serving as an Investment Portfolio Manager and Secondary Mortgage Marketing Manager. He received his B.S. from Creighton University and Masters of Business Administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2014
7.67
7.7%
Kurt Spieler, CFA, Senior Managing Director. Kurt joined First National in 2005 and has over 30 years of experience including the portfolio management of mutual funds in emerging markets, core international and U.S. moderate allocation. Previously, he was head of international equities for Principal Global Investors, as well as president of his own asset management firm. Kurt graduated from Iowa State University and chose to obtain his MBA from Drake University. Kurt is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Colorado.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.31
|2.41
