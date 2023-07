Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, in common stocks and preferred stocks of domestic and foreign companies of all capitalization ranges in the food and beverage industries. As part of the 80% Policy, under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest in securities of issuers, or related investments thereof, located in at least three countries, and at least 40% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in securities of non‑U.S. issuers or related investments thereof. Companies in the food and beverage industries are companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from or devote at least 50% of their assets to the food and beverage industries, these companies include companies that manufacture, sell or distribute crops or raise livestock, operate fisheries or own nontobacco plantations; brewers, distillers and vintners; food distributors and retailers; hypermarkets and super centers; packaged foods and meats; and soft drinks. The Fund is classified as a non‑diversified fund under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

The portfolio manager’s investment philosophy with respect to equity securities is to identify assets that are selling in the public market at a discount to their private market value (“PMV”). The portfolio manager defines PMV as the value informed purchasers are willing to pay to acquire assets with similar characteristics. The portfolio manager considers factors such as price, earnings expectations, earnings and price histories, balance sheet characteristics, and perceived management skills. The portfolio manager also considers changes in economic and political outlooks as well as individual corporate developments. The portfolio manager will sell any Fund investments that lose their perceived value relative to other investments.