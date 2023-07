Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities of companies that own, operate, or are involved in the distribution, development, and service of infrastructure-related assets. Such companies may include those involved in transportation and supply chain infrastructure, such as airports, highways, railroads, marine ports, and warehouse and logistics facilities; utilities infrastructure, such as electric, water, gas, renewable electricity, and multi-utilities; energy infrastructure, such as oil, gas, and electricity storage and transportation; and communications and digital infrastructure, such as cell towers, data centers and internet infrastructure, and satellites; as well as other infrastructure companies. Normally investing primarily in equity securities. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments. Investing in either "growth" stocks or "value" stocks or both. Investing in securities of domestic and foreign issuers.