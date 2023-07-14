Home
FNRAX (Mutual Fund)

Franklin Natural Resources Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$31.03 -0.65 -2.05%
primary theme
Natural Resources Industry Equity
share class
A (FRNRX) Primary Adv (FNRAX) C (FNCRX) Retirement (FNCSX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

1.4%

1 yr return

24.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

25.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.7%

Net Assets

$462 M

Holdings in Top 10

33.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 49.23%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

FNRAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 25.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.93%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Franklin Natural Resources Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    3050002
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steve Land

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in the equity and debt securities of companies in the natural resources sector. The Fund predominantly invests in equity securities. For the Fund’s investment purposes, the natural resources sector includes companies that own, produce, refine, process, transport and market natural resources and companies that provide related services. The sector includes, for example, the following industries: integrated oil, oil and gas exploration and production, gold and other precious metals, steel and iron ore production, energy services and technology, energy transition, base metal production, forest products, farming products, paper products, chemicals, building materials, coal, alternative energy and environmental services. In addition to its investments in companies in the natural resources sector, the Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity or debt securities of any type of issuer.

The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in smaller capitalization companies, which are generally companies with market capitalizations of less than $2 billion at the time of the Fund’s investment. The Fund anticipates that, under normal conditions, it will invest more of its assets in U.S. securities than in securities of any other single country. The Fund may also buy American Depositary Receipts.

The Fund also may attempt, from time to time, to hedge (protect) against market risk or to generate income for the Fund by buying and selling put and call options on equity securities and equity security indices.

The investment manager is a research driven, fundamental investor, pursuing a growth strategy. As a "bottom-up" investor focusing primarily on individual securities, the investment manager seeks companies that have identifiable drivers of future earnings growth and that present, in the investment manager's opinion, the best trade-off between that potential earnings growth, business and financial risk, and valuation. Also, in seeking sustainable growth characteristics, the investment manager looks for companies that it believes can produce sustainable earnings growth and cash flow growth or the potential to generate income.

FNRAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FNRAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -7.4% 18.8% 50.00%
1 Yr 24.1% -5.3% 45.3% 5.50%
3 Yr 25.7%* -1.1% 57.1% 19.81%
5 Yr 0.7%* -5.3% 17.3% 85.15%
10 Yr -1.4%* -9.9% 12.6% 85.71%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FNRAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 27.7% -32.2% 34.0% 7.48%
2021 16.0% -2.5% 35.5% 14.29%
2020 -8.4% -8.5% 32.1% 99.03%
2019 2.0% -12.4% 8.5% 76.47%
2018 -5.7% -11.7% 24.9% 68.04%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FNRAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.4% -23.6% 37.6% 43.64%
1 Yr 24.1% -13.2% 45.1% 4.59%
3 Yr 25.7%* -1.1% 57.1% 21.90%
5 Yr 0.7%* -5.3% 22.1% 90.91%
10 Yr -0.8%* -9.1% 14.2% 83.72%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FNRAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 27.7% -32.2% 34.0% 7.48%
2021 16.0% -2.5% 35.5% 14.29%
2020 -8.4% -8.5% 32.1% 99.03%
2019 2.0% -12.4% 8.5% 76.47%
2018 -5.7% -11.7% 24.9% 71.13%

NAV & Total Return History

FNRAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FNRAX Category Low Category High FNRAX % Rank
Net Assets 462 M 2.05 M 7.03 B 56.76%
Number of Holdings 95 23 422 22.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 137 M 770 K 4.68 B 62.16%
Weighting of Top 10 33.17% 18.0% 74.6% 86.49%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Chevron Corp 4.26%
  2. ConocoPhillips 4.22%
  3. Franklin IFT Money Market 4.11%
  4. Exxon Mobil Corp 3.96%
  5. BHP Group PLC ADR 3.51%
  6. Antofagasta PLC 3.41%
  7. Antofagasta PLC 3.41%
  8. Antofagasta PLC 3.41%
  9. Antofagasta PLC 3.41%
  10. Antofagasta PLC 3.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FNRAX % Rank
Stocks 		95.61% 78.27% 100.48% 94.59%
Cash 		4.10% -1.77% 21.06% 3.60%
Convertible Bonds 		0.30% 0.00% 0.43% 3.60%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.60% 19.82%
Other 		0.00% -1.72% 2.99% 20.72%
Bonds 		0.00% -2.00% 2.96% 24.32%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FNRAX % Rank
Energy 		64.58% 0.00% 89.67% 7.21%
Basic Materials 		27.43% 2.49% 100.00% 78.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.81% 0.00% 43.37% 36.94%
Industrials 		2.11% 0.00% 63.67% 72.07%
Consumer Defense 		1.67% 0.00% 33.96% 46.85%
Technology 		0.76% 0.00% 17.68% 33.33%
Utilities 		0.64% 0.00% 35.93% 39.64%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 36.20% 40.54%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.67% 43.24%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.52% 30.63%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.21% 15.32%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FNRAX % Rank
US 		63.34% 8.98% 99.93% 47.75%
Non US 		32.27% 0.00% 90.92% 58.56%

FNRAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FNRAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% 0.08% 5.06% 48.65%
Management Fee 0.56% 0.00% 1.25% 34.23%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.03% 0.25% 50.00%

Sales Fees

FNRAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FNRAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FNRAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.23% 4.00% 169.00% 57.30%

FNRAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FNRAX Category Low Category High FNRAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.33% 0.00% 8.26% 75.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FNRAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FNRAX Category Low Category High FNRAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.93% -35.65% 9.06% 29.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FNRAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

FNRAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steve Land

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 1999

23.18

23.2%

Stephen M. Land, CFA, Portfolio Manager of Franklin Advisers, Inc. Mr. Land has been lead portfolio manager. He has final authority over all aspects of the Fund's investment portfolio, including but not limited to, purchases and sales of individual securities, portfolio risk assessment, and the management of daily cash balances in accordance with anticipated investment management requirements. The degree to which he may perform these functions, and the nature of these functions, may change from time to time. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1997.

Frederick Fromm

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2003

19.01

19.0%

Mr. Fromm has been a portfolio manager of the Fund since 2005, providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. He joined Franklin Templeton in 1992.

Matthew Adams

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2008

13.84

13.8%

Matthew joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2005. Previously, he was an equity analyst with Smith Barney, Bear Stearns and Robertson Stephens.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 24.18 7.69 0.16

