Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in the equity and debt securities of companies in the natural resources sector. The Fund predominantly invests in equity securities. For the Fund’s investment purposes, the natural resources sector includes companies that own, produce, refine, process, transport and market natural resources and companies that provide related services. The sector includes, for example, the following industries: integrated oil, oil and gas exploration and production, gold and other precious metals, steel and iron ore production, energy services and technology, energy transition, base metal production, forest products, farming products, paper products, chemicals, building materials, coal, alternative energy and environmental services. In addition to its investments in companies in the natural resources sector, the Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity or debt securities of any type of issuer.

The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in smaller capitalization companies, which are generally companies with market capitalizations of less than $2 billion at the time of the Fund’s investment. The Fund anticipates that, under normal conditions, it will invest more of its assets in U.S. securities than in securities of any other single country. The Fund may also buy American Depositary Receipts.

The Fund also may attempt, from time to time, to hedge (protect) against market risk or to generate income for the Fund by buying and selling put and call options on equity securities and equity security indices.

The investment manager is a research driven, fundamental investor, pursuing a growth strategy. As a "bottom-up" investor focusing primarily on individual securities, the investment manager seeks companies that have identifiable drivers of future earnings growth and that present, in the investment manager's opinion, the best trade-off between that potential earnings growth, business and financial risk, and valuation. Also, in seeking sustainable growth characteristics, the investment manager looks for companies that it believes can produce sustainable earnings growth and cash flow growth or the potential to generate income.