Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.4%
1 yr return
24.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
25.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
Net Assets
$462 M
Holdings in Top 10
33.2%
Expense Ratio 1.00%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 49.23%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in the equity and debt securities of companies in the natural resources sector. The Fund predominantly invests in equity securities. For the Fund’s investment purposes, the natural resources sector includes companies that own, produce, refine, process, transport and market natural resources and companies that provide related services. The sector includes, for example, the following industries: integrated oil, oil and gas exploration and production, gold and other precious metals, steel and iron ore production, energy services and technology, energy transition, base metal production, forest products, farming products, paper products, chemicals, building materials, coal, alternative energy and environmental services. In addition to its investments in companies in the natural resources sector, the Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity or debt securities of any type of issuer.
The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in smaller capitalization companies, which are generally companies with market capitalizations of less than $2 billion at the time of the Fund’s investment. The Fund anticipates that, under normal conditions, it will invest more of its assets in U.S. securities than in securities of any other single country. The Fund may also buy American Depositary Receipts.
The Fund also may attempt, from time to time, to hedge (protect) against market risk or to generate income for the Fund by buying and selling put and call options on equity securities and equity security indices.
The investment manager is a research driven, fundamental investor, pursuing a growth strategy. As a "bottom-up" investor focusing primarily on individual securities, the investment manager seeks companies that have identifiable drivers of future earnings growth and that present, in the investment manager's opinion, the best trade-off between that potential earnings growth, business and financial risk, and valuation. Also, in seeking sustainable growth characteristics, the investment manager looks for companies that it believes can produce sustainable earnings growth and cash flow growth or the potential to generate income.
|Period
|FNRAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-7.4%
|18.8%
|50.00%
|1 Yr
|24.1%
|-5.3%
|45.3%
|5.50%
|3 Yr
|25.7%*
|-1.1%
|57.1%
|19.81%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-5.3%
|17.3%
|85.15%
|10 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-9.9%
|12.6%
|85.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|FNRAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|27.7%
|-32.2%
|34.0%
|7.48%
|2021
|16.0%
|-2.5%
|35.5%
|14.29%
|2020
|-8.4%
|-8.5%
|32.1%
|99.03%
|2019
|2.0%
|-12.4%
|8.5%
|76.47%
|2018
|-5.7%
|-11.7%
|24.9%
|68.04%
|Period
|FNRAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-23.6%
|37.6%
|43.64%
|1 Yr
|24.1%
|-13.2%
|45.1%
|4.59%
|3 Yr
|25.7%*
|-1.1%
|57.1%
|21.90%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-5.3%
|22.1%
|90.91%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-9.1%
|14.2%
|83.72%
* Annualized
|Period
|FNRAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|27.7%
|-32.2%
|34.0%
|7.48%
|2021
|16.0%
|-2.5%
|35.5%
|14.29%
|2020
|-8.4%
|-8.5%
|32.1%
|99.03%
|2019
|2.0%
|-12.4%
|8.5%
|76.47%
|2018
|-5.7%
|-11.7%
|24.9%
|71.13%
|FNRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FNRAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|462 M
|2.05 M
|7.03 B
|56.76%
|Number of Holdings
|95
|23
|422
|22.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|137 M
|770 K
|4.68 B
|62.16%
|Weighting of Top 10
|33.17%
|18.0%
|74.6%
|86.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FNRAX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.61%
|78.27%
|100.48%
|94.59%
|Cash
|4.10%
|-1.77%
|21.06%
|3.60%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.30%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|3.60%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.60%
|19.82%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.72%
|2.99%
|20.72%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-2.00%
|2.96%
|24.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FNRAX % Rank
|Energy
|64.58%
|0.00%
|89.67%
|7.21%
|Basic Materials
|27.43%
|2.49%
|100.00%
|78.38%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.81%
|0.00%
|43.37%
|36.94%
|Industrials
|2.11%
|0.00%
|63.67%
|72.07%
|Consumer Defense
|1.67%
|0.00%
|33.96%
|46.85%
|Technology
|0.76%
|0.00%
|17.68%
|33.33%
|Utilities
|0.64%
|0.00%
|35.93%
|39.64%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.20%
|40.54%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.67%
|43.24%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.52%
|30.63%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.21%
|15.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FNRAX % Rank
|US
|63.34%
|8.98%
|99.93%
|47.75%
|Non US
|32.27%
|0.00%
|90.92%
|58.56%
|FNRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.00%
|0.08%
|5.06%
|48.65%
|Management Fee
|0.56%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|34.23%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.03%
|0.25%
|50.00%
|FNRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|FNRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FNRAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|49.23%
|4.00%
|169.00%
|57.30%
|FNRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FNRAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.33%
|0.00%
|8.26%
|75.68%
|FNRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FNRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FNRAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.93%
|-35.65%
|9.06%
|29.09%
|FNRAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2021
|$0.312
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.443
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.430
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.511
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2017
|$0.450
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.359
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.280
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.386
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2013
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2011
|$0.298
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.733
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2009
|$0.555
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2003
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2002
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 1999
23.18
23.2%
Stephen M. Land, CFA, Portfolio Manager of Franklin Advisers, Inc. Mr. Land has been lead portfolio manager. He has final authority over all aspects of the Fund's investment portfolio, including but not limited to, purchases and sales of individual securities, portfolio risk assessment, and the management of daily cash balances in accordance with anticipated investment management requirements. The degree to which he may perform these functions, and the nature of these functions, may change from time to time. He joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 1997.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 02, 2003
19.01
19.0%
Mr. Fromm has been a portfolio manager of the Fund since 2005, providing research and advice on the purchases and sales of individual securities, and portfolio risk assessment. He joined Franklin Templeton in 1992.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2008
13.84
13.8%
Matthew joined Franklin Templeton Investments in 2005. Previously, he was an equity analyst with Smith Barney, Bear Stearns and Robertson Stephens.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|24.18
|7.69
|0.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...