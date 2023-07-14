Home
Vitals

YTD Return

9.7%

1 yr return

11.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

Net Assets

$17.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

59.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 54.94%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FNKIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.99%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Frank Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Frank Funds
  • Inception Date
    Nov 03, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Frank

Fund Description

The Fund’s principal investment strategy is value investing. The Fund invests in common stock of U.S. companies that the Fund’s adviser, Frank Capital Partners LLC (the “Adviser”), believes are underpriced based on the company’s intrinsic value. The Adviser defines intrinsic value as the price an intelligent and informed business owner would pay for the enterprise, and is independent from the current selling price in the stock markets.

The Adviser uses quantitative analysis to identify undervalued companies, examining such traditional value criteria as:

· price-to-earnings, price-to-book value and price-to-cash flow ratios;
· the discounted value of future cash flows;
· acquisition values of similar companies; and
· the value stockholders would receive if the company was liquidated.

The Adviser then performs subjective analysis, including the review of trade magazines, annual reports, and regulatory filings. The Adviser considers the future growth potential of the company, its products and services, its industry position, and the quality of its management before making a final determination of the company’s intrinsic value.

The Fund invests in common stocks of companies that have strong financial positions, evidenced by balance sheets without significant debt or other liabilities compared to cash reserves. The Adviser believes financial markets place undue emphasis on a company’s income, often ignoring the balance sheet. Therefore, companies with strong balance sheets may have significantly discounted market prices. The Fund may invest in companies regardless of size, including small- and micro-cap companies. The Adviser sells common stocks when the market price exceeds its estimate of intrinsic value.

From time to time the Fund may be invested more heavily in a particular sector if the Adviser determines that companies in that sector present the best value. The Adviser may invest in “special situation” companies, including spin-offs and companies recently emerging from bankruptcy. The Fund may hold a significant portion of its assets in cash and cash equivalents if sufficient value opportunities are not present in the market.

Read More

FNKIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FNKIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.7% -23.7% 31.6% 55.81%
1 Yr 11.3% -41.1% 28.9% 38.64%
3 Yr 3.3%* -20.7% 20.7% 71.20%
5 Yr 3.5%* -15.0% 80.8% 24.44%
10 Yr 0.6%* -10.0% 11.3% 46.91%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FNKIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.7% -52.6% 20.1% 1.03%
2021 0.7% -25.0% 15.1% 88.51%
2020 4.2% -2.9% 196.6% 27.91%
2019 1.0% -2.6% 8.3% 97.72%
2018 -1.1% -11.1% 0.0% 2.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FNKIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.7% -27.0% 31.6% 49.24%
1 Yr 11.3% -41.1% 48.6% 30.23%
3 Yr 3.3%* -20.7% 20.7% 71.39%
5 Yr 4.2%* -15.0% 80.8% 23.24%
10 Yr 3.1%* -8.9% 12.9% 62.91%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FNKIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.7% -52.6% 20.1% 1.03%
2021 0.7% -25.0% 15.1% 88.51%
2020 4.2% -2.9% 196.6% 27.91%
2019 1.0% -2.6% 8.3% 97.72%
2018 -0.4% -11.1% 0.0% 2.07%

NAV & Total Return History

FNKIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FNKIX Category Low Category High FNKIX % Rank
Net Assets 17.5 M 481 K 145 B 90.18%
Number of Holdings 24 1 2445 96.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.4 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 82.16%
Weighting of Top 10 59.26% 2.9% 100.0% 2.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. PayPal Holdings Inc 10.78%
  2. U.S. Treasury Bond Stripped Principal Payment 0% 9.95%
  3. Sprott Physical Gold Trust 8.48%
  4. Twitter Inc 7.95%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 1.38% 6.94%
  6. U.S. Treasury Bond Stripped Principal Payment 0% 6.81%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 1.12% 5.83%
  8. eBay Inc 5.47%
  9. Under Armour Inc C 5.21%
  10. H&R Block Inc 5.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FNKIX % Rank
Stocks 		83.94% 0.00% 100.57% 97.24%
Cash 		9.25% -2.51% 100.00% 1.51%
Bonds 		6.81% 0.00% 6.81% 0.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 27.14%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 26.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 25.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FNKIX % Rank
Energy 		22.23% 0.00% 58.13% 1.51%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.38% 2.49% 46.48% 7.30%
Communication Services 		14.54% 0.00% 30.98% 1.51%
Consumer Defense 		13.08% 0.00% 32.18% 5.04%
Financial Services 		12.84% 0.00% 46.10% 62.22%
Healthcare 		9.17% 0.00% 47.15% 71.54%
Industrials 		5.05% 0.00% 45.89% 95.97%
Basic Materials 		3.71% 0.00% 26.18% 79.35%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 85.39%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 40.65% 98.24%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 25.82% 91.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FNKIX % Rank
US 		69.86% 0.00% 100.04% 98.49%
Non US 		14.08% 0.00% 27.19% 3.77%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FNKIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		57.60% 0.00% 100.00% 93.12%
Government 		42.40% 0.00% 93.66% 1.89%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 4.53% 25.40%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 22.97%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 97.58% 29.19%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 22.97%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FNKIX % Rank
US 		6.81% 0.00% 6.81% 0.25%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 24.12%

FNKIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FNKIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.18% 0.03% 33.98% 37.44%
Management Fee 0.97% 0.00% 1.50% 92.41%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 5.70%
Administrative Fee 0.25% 0.01% 0.30% 88.24%

Sales Fees

FNKIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FNKIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 20.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FNKIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 54.94% 0.00% 321.00% 57.88%

FNKIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FNKIX Category Low Category High FNKIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.85% 0.00% 3.08% 51.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FNKIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FNKIX Category Low Category High FNKIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.99% -2.06% 3.38% 18.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FNKIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FNKIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Frank

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 21, 2004

17.87

17.9%

Mr. Brian J. Frank is the portfolio manager responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. He co-founded FCP in 2003. He acted as co-portfolio manager from inception until September 2009, and has served as sole portfolio manager since September 2009. From 1998 to the present, Mr. Frank advised several portfolios for family members, although he did not receive compensation for such services. From 2003 until September 2009, Mr. Frank served as FCP’s Chief Financial Officer, and since September 2009 Mr. Frank has served as FCP’s Managing Member. Mr. Frank attended New York University from 2000 to 2004. Mr. Frank has passed the Series 65 exam. He co-managed an investment partnership from October 2002 to October 2003. He was a co-investor in the partnership and did not receive any compensation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

