Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities included in the MSCI ACWI (All Country World Index) ex USA ESG Leaders Index and in depositary receipts representing securities included in the index. The MSCI ACWI (All Country World Index) ex USA ESG Leaders Index is a capitalization-weighted index that provides exposure to companies with high environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance relative to their sector peers, as rated by MSCI ESG Research. The MSCI ACWI (All Country World Index) ex USA ESG Leaders Index consists of large- and mid-cap companies across developed and emerging markets, excluding the United States. Using statistical sampling techniques based on such factors as capitalization, industry exposures, dividend yield, price/earnings (P/E) ratio, price/book (P/B) ratio, earnings growth, country weightings, and the effect of foreign taxes to attempt to replicate the returns of the MSCI ACWI (All Country World Index) ex USA ESG Leaders Index. Lending securities to earn income for the fund.