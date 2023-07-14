Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Fidelity® Natural Resources Fund

FNARX | Fund

$39.62

$890 M

0.32%

$0.13

0.82%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.0%

1 yr return

29.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

28.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

Net Assets

$890 M

Holdings in Top 10

62.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.82%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 98.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FNARX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 28.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.84%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Fidelity® Natural Resources Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Fidelity Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 03, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ashley Fernandes

Fund Description

Normally investing primarily in common stocks and in certain precious metals. Normally investing at least 80% of assets in securities of companies principally engaged in owning or developing natural resources, or supplying goods and services to such companies, and in precious metals. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.
FNARX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FNARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -6.6% 61.1% 24.29%
1 Yr 29.3% 8.3% 78.3% 17.14%
3 Yr 28.5%* 12.3% 223.6% 72.06%
5 Yr 5.0%* -9.5% 55.7% 32.31%
10 Yr 1.2%* -13.0% 25.4% 30.36%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FNARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 37.6% -23.7% 88.5% 76.81%
2021 17.2% -29.5% 40.9% 65.67%
2020 -8.0% -17.7% 110.6% 28.36%
2019 4.1% -22.4% 66.3% 5.97%
2018 -5.6% -16.6% -2.2% 33.33%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FNARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -8.1% 72.8% 41.43%
1 Yr 29.3% -16.9% 100.3% 36.62%
3 Yr 28.5%* -9.1% 223.6% 50.72%
5 Yr 5.0%* -12.4% 55.7% 46.88%
10 Yr 2.5%* -11.8% 25.4% 36.54%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FNARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 37.6% -23.7% 88.5% 76.81%
2021 17.2% -29.5% 40.9% 65.67%
2020 -8.0% -17.7% 110.6% 28.36%
2019 4.1% -22.4% 66.3% 5.97%
2018 -5.6% -16.6% -2.2% 38.10%

NAV & Total Return History

FNARX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FNARX Category Low Category High FNARX % Rank
Net Assets 890 M 20.4 M 33 B 24.29%
Number of Holdings 54 24 263 33.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 484 M 3.49 M 32.1 B 28.17%
Weighting of Top 10 62.58% 26.7% 80.0% 25.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Exxon Mobil Corp 16.24%
  2. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd 9.90%
  3. Chevron Corp 8.09%
  4. Hess Corp 6.35%
  5. Freeport-McMoRan Inc 6.13%
  6. Crown Holdings Inc 5.72%
  7. Imperial Oil Ltd 4.89%
  8. Fidelity Revere Str Tr 4.82%
  9. Valero Energy Corp 4.66%
  10. Williams Companies Inc 4.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FNARX % Rank
Stocks 		99.73% 71.51% 105.30% 49.30%
Cash 		0.27% -8.59% 26.89% 54.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.02% 14.08%
Other 		0.00% -1.44% 12.87% 18.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 12.68%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.78% 18.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FNARX % Rank
Energy 		78.63% 0.00% 100.00% 88.73%
Basic Materials 		17.74% 0.00% 17.92% 2.82%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.72% 0.00% 4.94% 4.23%
Industrials 		0.91% 0.00% 16.73% 46.48%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.83% 61.97%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 44.11% 46.48%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 18.31%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 12.68%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.41% 21.13%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 12.68%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 30.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FNARX % Rank
US 		63.11% 34.10% 100.06% 81.69%
Non US 		36.62% 0.00% 66.03% 19.72%

FNARX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FNARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.82% 0.08% 2.96% 61.97%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.00% 1.25% 41.43%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

FNARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

FNARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A 85.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FNARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 98.00% 5.00% 382.00% 74.14%

FNARX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FNARX Category Low Category High FNARX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.32% 0.00% 5.12% 33.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FNARX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FNARX Category Low Category High FNARX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.84% -1.80% 4.54% 52.86%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FNARX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

FNARX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ashley Fernandes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2021

1.41

1.4%

Ashley Fernandes is the Natural Resources sector leader and a portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Fernandes provides research coverage for the global integrated energy and global mining companies and he manages the Fidelity Natural Resources Fund. He is also a member of Fidelity's Stock Selector Large Cap Group and is responsible for managing the energy and materials sleeves for various diversified sector-based portfolios. Mr. Fernandes is also responsible for co-managing the Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Balanced Funds, VIP Balanced Portfolio, Fidelity Select and VIP Materials Portfolio, and Fidelity Advisor Materials Fund. Additionally, he co-manages both the global energy and global materials sector sleeves of the FIAM sector portfolios. Prior to assuming his current role, Mr. Fernandes worked as a global energy analyst for Fidelity International Limited (FIL) in London from 2008 to 2013. In this capacity, he was an analyst for the U.S., Canadian, European integrated, and emerging-market energy sectors, as well as small- and mid-cap international exploration and production (E&P) companies. Before joining Fidelity in 2013, Mr. Fernandes worked as an associate in Private Equity. He has been in the financial industry since 2001. Mr. Fernandes earned his bachelor of commerce degree, with honors, from Queen’s University, and his master of business administration degree from London Business School. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.18 6.97 8.32

