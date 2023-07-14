Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|FNARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.0%
|-6.6%
|61.1%
|24.29%
|1 Yr
|29.3%
|8.3%
|78.3%
|17.14%
|3 Yr
|28.5%*
|12.3%
|223.6%
|72.06%
|5 Yr
|5.0%*
|-9.5%
|55.7%
|32.31%
|10 Yr
|1.2%*
|-13.0%
|25.4%
|30.36%
* Annualized
|FNARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FNARX % Rank
|Net Assets
|890 M
|20.4 M
|33 B
|24.29%
|Number of Holdings
|54
|24
|263
|33.80%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|484 M
|3.49 M
|32.1 B
|28.17%
|Weighting of Top 10
|62.58%
|26.7%
|80.0%
|25.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FNARX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.73%
|71.51%
|105.30%
|49.30%
|Cash
|0.27%
|-8.59%
|26.89%
|54.93%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|14.08%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.44%
|12.87%
|18.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.68%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.78%
|18.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FNARX % Rank
|Energy
|78.63%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|88.73%
|Basic Materials
|17.74%
|0.00%
|17.92%
|2.82%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.72%
|0.00%
|4.94%
|4.23%
|Industrials
|0.91%
|0.00%
|16.73%
|46.48%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.83%
|61.97%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.11%
|46.48%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|18.31%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.68%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.41%
|21.13%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.68%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|30.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FNARX % Rank
|US
|63.11%
|34.10%
|100.06%
|81.69%
|Non US
|36.62%
|0.00%
|66.03%
|19.72%
|FNARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.82%
|0.08%
|2.96%
|61.97%
|Management Fee
|0.53%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|41.43%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.25%
|N/A
|FNARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|FNARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|85.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FNARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|98.00%
|5.00%
|382.00%
|74.14%
|FNARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FNARX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.32%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|33.80%
|FNARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|FNARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FNARX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.84%
|-1.80%
|4.54%
|52.86%
|FNARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2022
|$0.746
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2022
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.413
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.356
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2020
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.262
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.391
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.184
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2012
|$0.003
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 24, 2012
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2011
|$0.254
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2011
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.019
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 13, 2010
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2009
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 14, 2008
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2007
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 16, 2007
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2006
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 10, 2006
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2005
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2005
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2004
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 12, 2004
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 15, 2002
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 16, 2001
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2000
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2021
1.41
1.4%
Ashley Fernandes is the Natural Resources sector leader and a portfolio manager in the Equity division at Fidelity Investments. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to institutions, financial intermediaries, and individuals. In this role, Mr. Fernandes provides research coverage for the global integrated energy and global mining companies and he manages the Fidelity Natural Resources Fund. He is also a member of Fidelity's Stock Selector Large Cap Group and is responsible for managing the energy and materials sleeves for various diversified sector-based portfolios. Mr. Fernandes is also responsible for co-managing the Fidelity and Fidelity Advisor Balanced Funds, VIP Balanced Portfolio, Fidelity Select and VIP Materials Portfolio, and Fidelity Advisor Materials Fund. Additionally, he co-manages both the global energy and global materials sector sleeves of the FIAM sector portfolios. Prior to assuming his current role, Mr. Fernandes worked as a global energy analyst for Fidelity International Limited (FIL) in London from 2008 to 2013. In this capacity, he was an analyst for the U.S., Canadian, European integrated, and emerging-market energy sectors, as well as small- and mid-cap international exploration and production (E&P) companies. Before joining Fidelity in 2013, Mr. Fernandes worked as an associate in Private Equity. He has been in the financial industry since 2001. Mr. Fernandes earned his bachelor of commerce degree, with honors, from Queen’s University, and his master of business administration degree from London Business School. He is also a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|24.18
|6.97
|8.32
