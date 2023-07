Kristina F. Stookey Portfolio Manager Kris Stookey is a portfolio manager at Strategic Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser and a Fidelity Investments company. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing and other financial products and services to more than 20 million individuals, institutions and financial intermediaries. In this role, Ms. Stookey is responsible for directing and overseeing the portfolio management activities of Fidelity® Portfolio Advisory Service at Work (PAS-W), a workplace managed account, as well as the non-discretionary model portfolios for Fidelity’s clients. Prior to assuming her current position in September 2015, Ms. Stookey was team leader, U.S. equity value research, and a co-portfolio manager of Strategic Advisers Value Fund from 2008 to 2015, as well as senior analyst, U.S. equity growth from 2004 to 2008. Previously she was an analyst at Fidelity Management & Research Company (FMRCo) from 2000 to 2004. Before joining Fidelity in 2000, Ms. Stookey served various other positions, including that of research associate at Donaldson, Lufkin, & Jenrette from 1996 to 1999, sailor for the 1996 U.S. Olympic Team, and sales representative at Pfizer, Inc. from 1993 to 1994. She has been in the investments industry since 1996. Ms. Stookey earned her bachelor of arts degree in biology from Brown University and her master of business administration degree in finance from Columbia Business School. She was also a member of the U.S. Sailing Team from 1991 to 1996.