YTD Return
-5.2%
1 yr return
-7.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$138 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.4%
Expense Ratio 1.17%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 22.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests a minimum of 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of infrastructure companies. The Fund will invest in common stock, stapled securities (an equity security comprised of multiple parts) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”) of infrastructure companies as part of its principal investment strategy. The Fund will concentrate in the securities of companies operating in infrastructure-related industries. The Fund will invest in both U.S. and non-U.S. companies and may invest in companies of any size, with a minimum market capitalization of $500 million. With respect to its non-U.S. investments, the Fund invests in companies located in developed countries but may also invest in emerging markets as part of its principal investment strategy.
The Fund’s subadviser, Magellan Asset Management Limited doing business as MFG Asset Management (“MFG Asset Management”), seeks to provide investors with exposure to the infrastructure sector and to deliver stable investment returns relative to other equity funds. The Fund will invest in a non-diversified portfolio of securities of infrastructure companies that MFG Asset Management has determined have an appropriate capital structure, are likely to generate reliable income streams and are likely to benefit from inflation protection. The Fund will normally hold a limited number (typically 20 to 40) of companies that meet these criteria. The Fund will typically hold up to 20% of its assets in cash and cash equivalents.
|Period
|FMSSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-5.2%
|-13.0%
|19.7%
|88.68%
|1 Yr
|-7.7%
|-18.2%
|38.5%
|71.70%
|3 Yr
|-0.4%*
|-9.9%
|27.0%
|74.23%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.0%
|14.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.0%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FMSSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.6%
|-27.1%
|-0.5%
|33.02%
|2021
|5.1%
|-15.6%
|16.8%
|45.54%
|2020
|-2.7%
|-3.9%
|9.1%
|89.89%
|2019
|N/A
|2.4%
|7.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-4.2%
|-0.8%
|N/A
|FMSSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FMSSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|138 M
|1.76 M
|8.56 B
|59.43%
|Number of Holdings
|34
|29
|233
|93.40%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|65.5 M
|733 K
|4.98 B
|65.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.39%
|8.2%
|63.0%
|23.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FMSSX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.89%
|86.09%
|100.70%
|84.91%
|Cash
|4.06%
|-11.28%
|13.91%
|16.04%
|Other
|0.06%
|0.00%
|13.60%
|21.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.81%
|92.45%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.46%
|92.45%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.41%
|92.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FMSSX % Rank
|Utilities
|56.15%
|3.71%
|96.19%
|19.81%
|Industrials
|29.38%
|0.00%
|68.24%
|39.62%
|Real Estate
|9.58%
|0.00%
|23.51%
|35.85%
|Energy
|4.89%
|0.00%
|32.46%
|79.25%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.65%
|95.28%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.54%
|92.45%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.28%
|96.23%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.53%
|98.11%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|92.45%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.02%
|93.40%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.54%
|93.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FMSSX % Rank
|US
|50.15%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|56.60%
|Non US
|45.74%
|0.00%
|99.06%
|70.75%
|FMSSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.17%
|0.30%
|20.38%
|62.38%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|44.34%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|FMSSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|FMSSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|2.00%
|2.00%
|100.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FMSSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|22.00%
|13.00%
|128.00%
|8.24%
|FMSSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FMSSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.70%
|0.00%
|4.88%
|52.83%
|FMSSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FMSSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FMSSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.99%
|-0.39%
|4.38%
|28.43%
|FMSSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2021
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2021
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2020
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2019
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 02, 2018
3.92
3.9%
Mr. Stack joined MFG Asset Management in January 2007 and serves as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Stack is a senior member of MFG’s Infrastructure Investment Team. Prior to joining MFG, Mr. Stack was a Director at Capital Partners (now known as CP2), a firm he joined in 1998. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and an MBA from the University of Sydney and is a Chartered Accountant.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.17
|18.18
|5.84
|8.08
