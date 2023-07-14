Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests a minimum of 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of infrastructure companies. The Fund will invest in common stock, stapled securities (an equity security comprised of multiple parts) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”) of infrastructure companies as part of its principal investment strategy. The Fund will concentrate in the securities of companies operating in infrastructure-related industries. The Fund will invest in both U.S. and non-U.S. companies and may invest in companies of any size, with a minimum market capitalization of $500 million. With respect to its non-U.S. investments, the Fund invests in companies located in developed countries but may also invest in emerging markets as part of its principal investment strategy.

The Fund’s subadviser, Magellan Asset Management Limited doing business as MFG Asset Management (“MFG Asset Management”), seeks to provide investors with exposure to the infrastructure sector and to deliver stable investment returns relative to other equity funds. The Fund will invest in a non-diversified portfolio of securities of infrastructure companies that MFG Asset Management has determined have an appropriate capital structure, are likely to generate reliable income streams and are likely to benefit from inflation protection. The Fund will normally hold a limited number (typically 20 to 40) of companies that meet these criteria. The Fund will typically hold up to 20% of its assets in cash and cash equivalents.