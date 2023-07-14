Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of issuers listed on U.S. and international stock exchanges that meet the criteria for environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) and low carbon investments of the Fund’s subadviser, Magellan Asset Management Limited doing business as MFG Asset Management (“MFG Asset Management”). Equity securities in which the Fund will invest as a principal investment strategy consist of common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). In selecting investments for the Fund, MFG Asset Management reviews a broad spectrum of ESG issues for their materiality of impact on the future earnings and risks of companies. MFG Asset Management considers amongst other things and where applicable: environmental issues, such as climate change and pollution; social issues, such as human rights and health and safety; and corporate governance issues, such as governance and compensation structures. The choice of ESG factors for any company will vary by industry and company. In addition, MFG Asset Management incorporates a proprietary process that facilitates the identification of companies with materially lower carbon factor risk through the analysis of factors such as carbon emissions intensity and fossil fuel exposure.

The Fund invests in a non-diversified portfolio of high quality companies, which are companies that MFG Asset Management believes are market leaders in their industry, earn returns on capital above the cost of capital, and have long term and sustainable competitive advantages. The Fund will generally hold between 20 to 50 companies in its portfolio that meet these criteria. The Fund may invest in forward foreign currency contracts for currency hedging purposes. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will allocate its assets among issuers located in at least three different countries and will invest at least 40% of its net assets in non-U.S. companies. MFG Asset Management may reduce this 40% minimum investment amount to 30% if it deems market conditions to be unfavorable. With respect to its non-U.S. investments, the Fund invests in companies located in developed countries but may also invest in emerging markets as part of its principal investment strategy. The Fund may invest in companies headquartered in China including investments in A share listings on Chinese stock exchanges. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, but generally invests in companies with a market capitalization of at least $5 billion. The Fund may have significant investments in the technology sector.

As a temporary measure during unusual economic or market conditions, MFG Asset Management may take steps to reduce the Fund’s exposure to market risk by trading futures contracts.