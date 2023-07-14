Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Frontier MFG Select Infrastructure Fund

mutual fund
FMSIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.0478 +0.0 +0.02%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity
share class
Inst (FMSIX) Primary Other (FMSSX)
FMSIX (Mutual Fund)

Frontier MFG Select Infrastructure Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.0478 +0.0 +0.02%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity
share class
Inst (FMSIX) Primary Other (FMSSX)
FMSIX (Mutual Fund)

Frontier MFG Select Infrastructure Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.0478 +0.0 +0.02%
primary theme
Infrastructure Industry Equity
share class
Inst (FMSIX) Primary Other (FMSSX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Frontier MFG Select Infrastructure Fund

FMSIX | Fund

$10.05

$138 M

2.78%

$0.28

1.06%

Vitals

YTD Return

-5.3%

1 yr return

-7.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.1%

Net Assets

$138 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Frontier MFG Select Infrastructure Fund

FMSIX | Fund

$10.05

$138 M

2.78%

$0.28

1.06%

FMSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -5.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.72%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Frontier MFG Select Infrastructure Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Frontier Funds
  • Inception Date
    Jul 02, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    8457686
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gerald Stack

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests a minimum of 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of infrastructure companies. The Fund will invest in common stock, stapled securities (an equity security comprised of multiple parts) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”) of infrastructure companies as part of its principal investment strategy. The Fund will concentrate in the securities of companies operating in infrastructure-related industries. The Fund will invest in both U.S. and non-U.S. companies and may invest in companies of any size, with a minimum market capitalization of $500 million. With respect to its non-U.S. investments, the Fund invests in companies located in developed countries but may also invest in emerging markets as part of its principal investment strategy.

The Fund’s subadviser, Magellan Asset Management Limited doing business as MFG Asset Management (“MFG Asset Management”), seeks to provide investors with exposure to the infrastructure sector and to deliver stable investment returns relative to other equity funds. The Fund will invest in a non-diversified portfolio of securities of infrastructure companies that MFG Asset Management has determined have an appropriate capital structure, are likely to generate reliable income streams and are likely to benefit from inflation protection. The Fund will normally hold a limited number (typically 20 to 40) of companies that meet these criteria. The Fund will typically hold up to 20% of its assets in cash and cash equivalents.

Read More

FMSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FMSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.3% -13.0% 19.7% 89.62%
1 Yr -7.6% -18.2% 38.5% 70.75%
3 Yr -0.4%* -9.9% 27.0% 73.20%
5 Yr 0.1%* -5.0% 14.8% 68.24%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FMSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -27.1% -0.5% 32.08%
2021 5.1% -15.6% 16.8% 44.55%
2020 -2.7% -3.9% 9.1% 87.64%
2019 4.9% 2.4% 7.8% 72.94%
2018 N/A -4.2% -1.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FMSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.3% -20.0% 10.1% 86.79%
1 Yr -7.6% -22.4% 11.7% 68.87%
3 Yr -0.4%* -9.9% 21.1% 73.20%
5 Yr 0.1%* -5.0% 13.2% 70.37%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 7.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FMSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.5% -27.1% -0.5% 32.08%
2021 5.1% -15.6% 16.8% 44.55%
2020 -2.7% -3.9% 9.1% 87.64%
2019 4.9% 2.4% 7.8% 72.94%
2018 N/A -4.2% -0.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FMSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FMSIX Category Low Category High FMSIX % Rank
Net Assets 138 M 1.76 M 8.56 B 58.49%
Number of Holdings 34 29 233 92.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 65.5 M 733 K 4.98 B 64.15%
Weighting of Top 10 46.39% 8.2% 63.0% 22.64%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Transurban Grp 6.64%
  2. U.S. Bank Money Market Deposit Account 5.47%
  3. Sempra Energy 5.13%
  4. Dominion Energy Inc 5.04%
  5. Red Electrica Corporacion SA 5.00%
  6. Red Electrica Corporacion SA 5.00%
  7. Red Electrica Corporacion SA 5.00%
  8. Red Electrica Corporacion SA 5.00%
  9. Red Electrica Corporacion SA 5.00%
  10. Red Electrica Corporacion SA 5.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FMSIX % Rank
Stocks 		95.89% 86.09% 100.70% 83.96%
Cash 		4.06% -11.28% 13.91% 15.09%
Other 		0.06% 0.00% 13.60% 20.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.81% 18.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.46% 18.87%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.41% 18.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FMSIX % Rank
Utilities 		56.15% 3.71% 96.19% 18.87%
Industrials 		29.38% 0.00% 68.24% 38.68%
Real Estate 		9.58% 0.00% 23.51% 34.91%
Energy 		4.89% 0.00% 32.46% 78.30%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 25.65% 65.09%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 6.54% 21.70%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 17.28% 28.30%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.53% 85.85%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.99% 23.58%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 10.02% 26.42%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.54% 36.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FMSIX % Rank
US 		50.15% 0.00% 99.80% 55.66%
Non US 		45.74% 0.00% 99.06% 69.81%

FMSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FMSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.06% 0.30% 20.38% 73.27%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.30% 1.25% 34.91%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

FMSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FMSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 42.86%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FMSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.00% 13.00% 128.00% 7.06%

FMSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FMSIX Category Low Category High FMSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.78% 0.00% 4.88% 51.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FMSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FMSIX Category Low Category High FMSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.72% -0.39% 4.38% 44.12%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FMSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FMSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gerald Stack

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 02, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Mr. Stack joined MFG Asset Management in January 2007 and serves as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Stack is a senior member of MFG’s Infrastructure Investment Team. Prior to joining MFG, Mr. Stack was a Director at Capital Partners (now known as CP2), a firm he joined in 1998. He has a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and an MBA from the University of Sydney and is a Chartered Accountant.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 18.18 5.84 8.08

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×