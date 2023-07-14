Home
Trending ETFs

FMSGX (Mutual Fund)

FMSGX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Frontier MFG Global Sustainable Fund

FMSGX | Fund

$12.32

$37.4 M

0.13%

$0.02

2.03%

Vitals

YTD Return

22.2%

1 yr return

19.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$37.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

58.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.03%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FMSGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 22.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Frontier MFG Global Sustainable Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Frontier Funds
  • Inception Date
    Oct 09, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    1148752
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Domenico Giuliano

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of issuers listed on U.S. and international stock exchanges that meet the criteria for environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) and low carbon investments of the Fund’s subadviser, Magellan Asset Management Limited doing business as MFG Asset Management (“MFG Asset Management”). Equity securities in which the Fund will invest as a principal investment strategy consist of common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). In selecting investments for the Fund, MFG Asset Management reviews a broad spectrum of ESG issues for their materiality of impact on the future earnings and risks of companies. MFG Asset Management considers amongst other things and where applicable: environmental issues, such as climate change and pollution; social issues, such as human rights and health and safety; and corporate governance issues, such as governance and compensation structures. The choice of ESG factors for any company will vary by industry and company. In addition, MFG Asset Management incorporates a proprietary process that facilitates the identification of companies with materially lower carbon factor risk through the analysis of factors such as carbon emissions intensity and fossil fuel exposure.

The Fund invests in a non-diversified portfolio of high quality companies, which are companies that MFG Asset Management believes are market leaders in their industry, earn returns on capital above the cost of capital, and have long term and sustainable competitive advantages. The Fund will generally hold between 20 to 50 companies in its portfolio that meet these criteria. The Fund may invest in forward foreign currency contracts for currency hedging purposes. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will allocate its assets among issuers located in at least three different countries and will invest at least 40% of its net assets in non-U.S. companies. MFG Asset Management may reduce this 40% minimum investment amount to 30% if it deems market conditions to be unfavorable. With respect to its non-U.S. investments, the Fund invests in companies located in developed countries but may also invest in emerging markets as part of its principal investment strategy. The Fund may invest in companies headquartered in China including investments in A share listings on Chinese stock exchanges. The Fund may invest in companies of any size, but generally invests in companies with a market capitalization of at least $5 billion. The Fund may have significant investments in the technology sector.

As a temporary measure during unusual economic or market conditions, MFG Asset Management may take steps to reduce the Fund’s exposure to market risk by trading futures contracts.

Read More

FMSGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FMSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.2% -35.6% 29.2% 62.53%
1 Yr 19.0% 17.3% 252.4% 92.16%
3 Yr 4.5%* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FMSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -24.3% 957.1% N/A
2021 5.9% -38.3% 47.1% N/A
2020 N/A -54.2% 0.6% N/A
2019 N/A -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FMSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.2% -35.6% 29.2% 62.98%
1 Yr 19.0% 11.4% 252.4% 91.14%
3 Yr 4.5%* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FMSGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.6% -24.3% 957.1% N/A
2021 5.9% -33.1% 47.1% N/A
2020 N/A -44.4% 1.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FMSGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FMSGX Category Low Category High FMSGX % Rank
Net Assets 37.4 M 199 K 133 B 88.16%
Number of Holdings 30 1 9075 92.07%
Net Assets in Top 10 23.7 M -18 M 37.6 B 80.95%
Weighting of Top 10 58.31% 9.1% 100.0% 7.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. U.S. Bank Money Market Deposit Account 15.21%
  2. Microsoft Corp 7.68%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 7.67%
  4. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.13%
  5. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.13%
  6. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.13%
  7. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.13%
  8. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.13%
  9. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.13%
  10. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FMSGX % Rank
Stocks 		84.62% 61.84% 125.47% 97.25%
Cash 		15.35% -174.70% 23.12% 2.09%
Other 		0.04% -13.98% 19.14% 10.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 42.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 35.68%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 38.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FMSGX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		20.13% 0.00% 73.28% 4.96%
Communication Services 		19.58% 0.00% 57.66% 2.31%
Financial Services 		18.35% 0.00% 38.42% 57.93%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.92% 0.00% 40.94% 23.24%
Technology 		12.17% 0.00% 49.87% 87.78%
Industrials 		5.31% 0.00% 44.06% 98.57%
Utilities 		4.32% 0.00% 29.12% 2.53%
Healthcare 		4.22% 0.00% 35.42% 92.95%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 82.49%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 78.08%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.60% 90.97%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FMSGX % Rank
US 		62.39% 0.13% 103.82% 58.92%
Non US 		22.23% 0.58% 99.46% 78.96%

FMSGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FMSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.03% 0.01% 44.27% 13.00%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.82% 72.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

FMSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FMSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 31.37%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FMSGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.00% 0.00% 395.00% 56.08%

FMSGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FMSGX Category Low Category High FMSGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.13% 0.00% 3.26% 4.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FMSGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FMSGX Category Low Category High FMSGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.74% -4.27% 12.65% 53.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FMSGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FMSGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Domenico Giuliano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 09, 2019

2.64

2.6%

In 2014, Dom was promoted to Deputy Chief Investment Officer and is the portfolio manager of the Global Sustainable and the Global ESG strategies, while still covering financial stocks. Prior to Magellan, Dom was an executive director at Morgan Stanley, with responsibility for leading sector coverage of insurance companies for Asia Pacific. Dom also worked as a consultant with Tillinghast-Towers Perrin, working across a wide span of assignments. Dom holds a Master of Business Administration from the Australian Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Economics from Macquarie University, and is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of Australia. Dom is a member of Magellan’s Investment Committee.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

