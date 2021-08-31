Home
Trending ETFs

FMRBHX (Mutual Fund)

FMRBHX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Investment Grade Multi-Asset Income Portfolio, 10-20 Year, Series 27

FMRBHX | Fund

$1,250.09

-

0.00%

0.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

-6.3%

1 yr return

3.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.5%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

50.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$1,254.2
$1,194.02
$1,340.66

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Unknown

FMRBHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Investment Grade Multi-Asset Income Portfolio, 10-20 Year, Series 27
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust Portfolios L.P.
  • Inception Date
    May 19, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States

Fund Description

FMRBHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FMRBHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.3% -37.9% 3.6% 73.95%
1 Yr 3.1% -19.3% 180.4% 69.30%
3 Yr 10.1%* -15.7% 24.5% 17.06%
5 Yr 6.5%* -6.9% 18.0% 17.37%
10 Yr N/A* -3.9% 8.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FMRBHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 5.4% -73.4% 112.0% 19.63%
2021 12.7% -50.9% 15.2% 7.62%
2020 -7.7% -10.5% 5.1% 89.37%
2019 7.0% -8.7% 9.7% 6.06%
2018 N/A -7.9% 6.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FMRBHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.3% -37.9% 3.6% 71.16%
1 Yr -0.9% -21.4% 180.4% 73.61%
3 Yr 8.7%* -15.7% 24.5% 18.60%
5 Yr 5.7%* -6.9% 18.0% 19.72%
10 Yr N/A* -3.9% 9.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FMRBHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 5.4% -73.4% 112.0% 19.63%
2021 12.7% -50.9% 15.2% 7.62%
2020 -7.7% -10.5% 5.1% 89.37%
2019 7.0% -8.7% 9.7% 6.06%
2018 N/A -7.9% 6.7% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

FMRBHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FMRBHX Category Low Category High FMRBHX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 10.4 M 17.1 B N/A
Number of Holdings 25 3 3347 21.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.09 M 797 K 1.31 B 81.02%
Weighting of Top 10 50.92% 3.0% 100.0% 77.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NEW YORK N Y 5.98% 6.34%
  2. KANE CNTY ILL SCH DIST NO 129 AURORA WEST SIDE 4.25% 5.80%
  3. Jefferies Group LLC 6.25% 5.30%
  4. Applied Materials Inc. 5.1% 5.00%
  5. Newmont Corporation 5.88% 4.93%
  6. CALIFORNIA ST PUB WKS BRD LEASE REV 8.36% 4.86%
  7. MetLife Inc. 5.7% 4.82%
  8. Arch Capital Group Ltd. 7.35% 4.81%
  9. QUALCOMM Incorporated 4.65% 4.79%
  10. Macy's, Inc. 6.38% 4.75%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FMRBHX % Rank
Bonds 		100.00% 66.19% 179.76% 56.48%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 16.24% 66.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 17.47% 68.06%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 1.67% 65.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.78% 70.37%
Cash 		0.00% -84.13% 6.28% 69.91%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FMRBHX % Rank
Corporate 		65.14% 0.00% 98.94% 20.37%
Municipal 		34.86% 0.00% 100.00% 74.54%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 34.47% 66.20%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 29.85% 73.61%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 4.69% 71.30%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 46.64% 69.91%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FMRBHX % Rank
US 		87.73% 66.19% 151.83% 77.31%
Non US 		12.27% 0.00% 27.93% 22.22%

FMRBHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FMRBHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.20% 0.04% 2.88% 93.78%
Management Fee N/A 0.03% 0.65% N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

FMRBHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FMRBHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FMRBHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 85.00% N/A

FMRBHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FMRBHX Category Low Category High FMRBHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 19.86% 78.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FMRBHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FMRBHX Category Low Category High FMRBHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 2.10% 5.46% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FMRBHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

FMRBHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.44 17.42 8.05 6.25

