The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, in shares of registered, open-end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, “investment companies”) that have either adopted policies to invest at least 80% of their assets in equity securities, such as common stocks, preferred stocks or securities convertible into stocks, of foreign companies, or invest substantially all of their assets in such equity securities. The Fund will diversify its investments by investing primarily in investment companies that focus on different segments of the foreign equity markets, including emerging markets, with little or no focus on domestic equity markets. The purchase of shares of investment companies may result in duplication of expenses, including advisory fees, in addition to the Fund’s own expenses.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund’s investment adviser, Matson Money, Inc. (the “Adviser”), expects substantially all of the Fund’s net assets to be invested in the securities of investment companies that invest in the types of securities described in each asset class below, with less than 5% of the net assets invested in cash or money market instruments.

International Small Cap Value Asset Class: The underlying investment companies generally will purchase the stocks and other equity securities, directly or through sponsored or unsponsored depositary receipts, of small companies in foreign countries with developed markets that the underlying investment adviser(s) determine to be value stocks at the time of purchase. An issuer’s securities are considered value stocks primarily because they have a low price in relation to their book value. In assessing value, the underlying investment adviser(s) may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios, as well as economic conditions and developments in the issuer’s industry. The criteria used for assessing value are subject to change from time to time. The underlying investment adviser(s) determine the maximum market capitalization of a small company with respect to each country. The threshold will vary by country or region, and the dollar amount will change from time to time due to market conditions.

International Large Cap Value Asset Class: The underlying investment companies generally will purchase the stocks and other equity securities, directly or through sponsored or unsponsored depositary receipts, of large companies in foreign countries with developed markets that the underlying investment adviser(s) determine to be value stocks at the time of purchase. An issuer’s securities are considered value stocks primarily because they have a low price in relation to their book value. In assessing value, the underlying investment adviser(s) may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios, as well as economic conditions and developments in the issuer’s industry. The criteria used for assessing value are subject to change from time to time. The underlying investment adviser(s) determine the minimum market capitalization of a large company with respect to each country or region. The threshold will vary by country or region, and the dollar amount will change from time to time due to market conditions.

International Small Company Asset Class: The underlying investment companies generally will purchase the stocks and other equity securities, directly or through sponsored or unsponsored depositary receipts, of small companies in foreign countries with developed markets. The underlying investment adviser(s) determine the maximum market capitalization of a small company with respect to each country. The threshold will vary by country or region, and the dollar amount will change from time to time due to market conditions.

International Large Cap Asset Class: The underlying investment companies generally will purchase the stocks and other equity securities, directly or through sponsored or unsponsored depositary receipts, of large companies in foreign countries with developed markets. The underlying investment adviser(s) determine the minimum market capitalization of a large company with respect to each country or region. The threshold will vary by country or region, and the dollar amount will change from time to time due to market conditions.

Emerging Markets Asset Class, Emerging Markets Value Asset Class, and Emerging Markets Small Cap Asset Class (collectively, the “Emerging Markets Asset Classes”): Underlying investment companies comprising each Emerging Markets Asset Class generally will purchase stocks and other equity securities, directly or through sponsored or unsponsored depositary receipts, of companies located in emerging market countries, including frontier markets (emerging market countries in an earlier stage of development). The underlying investment companies investing in securities of the Emerging Markets Asset Class and the Emerging Markets Small Cap Asset Class will generally purchase the equity securities of larger and smaller companies, respectively, within each country. The underlying investment adviser(s) determine company size primarily based on market capitalization. The thresholds will vary by country or region, and the dollar amounts will change from time to time due to market conditions.

The underlying investment companies in the Emerging Markets Value Asset Class generally will purchase emerging market equity securities that are deemed by the underlying investment adviser(s) to be value stocks at the time of purchase. An issuer’s securities are considered value stocks primarily because they have a low price in relation to their book value. In assessing value, the underlying investment adviser(s) may consider additional factors such as price to cash flow or price to earnings ratios. The criteria used for assessing value are subject to change from time to time.

The underlying investment companies may use derivatives, such as futures contracts and options on futures contracts for equity securities and indices, to hedge currency exposure or to adjust market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows or outflows from the underlying investment company. Underlying index-based ETFs may use derivatives, including futures contracts, options on futures contracts, forward currency contracts, options and swaps to help the ETF track its underlying index.

The Fund reserves the right to hold up to 100% of its assets as a temporary defensive measure in cash and money market instruments such as U.S. government securities, bank obligations and commercial paper. To the extent the Fund employs a temporary defensive measure, the Fund may not achieve its investment objective. Periodically the Adviser will review the allocations for the Fund in each underlying investment company and may add or remove underlying investment companies and/or change the investment allocation percentages of the Fund in the underlying investment companies without notice to shareholders.