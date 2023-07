Normally investing at least 80% of assets in U.S. dollar-denominated municipal money market securities and high quality investment-grade municipal debt securities whose interest is exempt from federal income tax. Investing up to 10% of assets in lower quality investment-grade securities. Managing the fund to have similar overall interest rate risk to the 50% Bloomberg Municipal Bond 1 Year (1-2 Y) Index / 50% iMoneyNet℠ Tax-Free National Retail Money Market Average. Normally maintaining a dollar-weighted average maturity of one year or less. Normally investing in securities with a maximum maturity of four years. Allocating assets across different market sectors and maturities. Potentially investing more than 25% of total assets in municipal securities that finance similar types of projects. Analyzing the credit quality of the issuer, security-specific features, current and potential future valuation, and trading opportunities to select investments.