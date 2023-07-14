Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-0.8%
1 yr return
-5.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$8.73 B
Holdings in Top 10
47.6%
Expense Ratio 0.36%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Normally at least 80% of the fund’s assets are invested in mortgage-related securities, including securities collateralized by mortgage loans and contracts for future delivery of such securities (such as to be announced contracts and mortgage dollar rolls). The fund invests primarily in mortgage-related securities that are sponsored or guaranteed by the U.S. government, such as securities issued by government-sponsored entities that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, and nongovernment mortgage-related securities that are rated in the Aaa or AAA rating category (by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser) or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. The fund may also invest in debt issued by federal agencies. In the case of to be announced contracts, each contract for future delivery is normally of short duration.
The fund may also invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|FMMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.8%
|-24.0%
|16.8%
|76.68%
|1 Yr
|-5.6%
|-7.1%
|17.7%
|80.24%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.6%
|5.2%
|19.93%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|3.1%
|19.71%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|3.8%
|12.93%
* Annualized
|Period
|FMMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.7%
|-22.8%
|1.0%
|14.68%
|2021
|N/A
|-18.7%
|8.0%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-22.8%
|2.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-20.9%
|1.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-21.9%
|0.4%
|N/A
|Period
|FMMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.8%
|-24.0%
|16.8%
|71.54%
|1 Yr
|-5.6%
|-7.8%
|17.7%
|73.91%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.6%
|3.9%
|19.20%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|2.4%
|12.04%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|3.7%
|8.71%
* Annualized
|Period
|FMMFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.7%
|-22.8%
|1.0%
|14.68%
|2021
|N/A
|-18.7%
|8.0%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-22.8%
|2.9%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-20.9%
|1.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-21.9%
|0.4%
|N/A
|FMMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FMMFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.73 B
|10.8 M
|27.3 B
|14.66%
|Number of Holdings
|508
|2
|14187
|40.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.21 B
|-37.3 M
|9.54 B
|11.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|47.60%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|27.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FMMFX % Rank
|Bonds
|95.38%
|0.00%
|134.21%
|61.28%
|Cash
|4.38%
|-34.21%
|38.56%
|33.19%
|Stocks
|0.25%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.33%
|18.30%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.77%
|29.56%
|19.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.29%
|20.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FMMFX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|5.80%
|11.25%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|2.74%
|10.68%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|8.45%
|12.57%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|16.73%
|22.58%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.15%
|6.11%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|9.77%
|11.65%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|10.41%
|12.48%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|14.41%
|15.65%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|12.68%
|13.74%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.05%
|2.10%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FMMFX % Rank
|US
|0.25%
|0.00%
|83.27%
|4.26%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.73%
|18.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FMMFX % Rank
|Securitized
|48.09%
|0.00%
|99.79%
|49.57%
|Cash & Equivalents
|35.24%
|-29.63%
|35.24%
|1.28%
|Government
|16.66%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|56.41%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|16.13%
|23.93%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.23%
|41.45%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.24%
|31.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FMMFX % Rank
|US
|95.38%
|0.00%
|134.21%
|58.72%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|34.04%
|FMMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.36%
|0.03%
|2.20%
|76.72%
|Management Fee
|0.18%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|15.95%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|10.91%
|FMMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.50%
|N/A
|FMMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FMMFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.35%
|948.00%
|N/A
|FMMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FMMFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.51%
|0.00%
|12.72%
|34.78%
|FMMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FMMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FMMFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.42%
|-0.80%
|2.96%
|72.73%
|FMMFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 02, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2010
11.59
11.6%
Fergus N. MacDonald is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was a fixed income investment analyst covering mortgage-backed securities. Prior to joining Capital, he was a vice president at Goldman Sachs & Co. and an associate in the derivative products group at Morgan Stanley. Before that, Fergus was a consultant and actuary at Hewitt Bacon & Woodrow in London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2013
8.58
8.6%
David J. Betanzos is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital he was a fixed income investment analyst and covered mortgage-backed securities. He joined the investment industry in 2000 and has been with Capital Group since 2002. Prior to joining Capital, he was a portfolio strategist with Payden & Rygel Investment Management. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Washington. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. David is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 30, 2019
2.59
2.6%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.11
|31.64
|8.43
|7.35
