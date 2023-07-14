Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
16.2%
1 yr return
18.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
13.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.7%
Net Assets
$989 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.4%
Expense Ratio 0.90%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 29.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|FMIUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.2%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|9.09%
|1 Yr
|18.7%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|4.80%
|3 Yr
|13.1%*
|-20.7%
|20.7%
|10.21%
|5 Yr
|3.7%*
|-15.0%
|80.8%
|21.94%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|72.26%
* Annualized
|Period
|FMIUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|FMIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FMIUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|989 M
|481 K
|145 B
|33.50%
|Number of Holdings
|40
|1
|2445
|84.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|403 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|15.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.38%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|20.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FMIUX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.33%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|78.14%
|Cash
|3.67%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|19.10%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|29.15%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|29.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|28.14%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|28.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FMIUX % Rank
|Industrials
|40.30%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|1.76%
|Technology
|18.75%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|20.91%
|Financial Services
|14.07%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|48.87%
|Healthcare
|7.24%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|88.92%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.30%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|90.18%
|Real Estate
|5.22%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|68.77%
|Communication Services
|4.59%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|15.62%
|Consumer Defense
|3.53%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|70.28%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|85.64%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|89.42%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|96.98%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FMIUX % Rank
|US
|88.49%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|83.92%
|Non US
|7.84%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|11.56%
|FMIUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.90%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|60.26%
|Management Fee
|0.83%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|86.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|FMIUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FMIUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FMIUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|29.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|30.66%
|FMIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FMIUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.23%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|52.01%
|FMIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|FMIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FMIUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.39%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|46.58%
|FMIUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.234
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 1997
24.68
24.7%
Mr. English joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. in 1986. He is the Chairman, CEO and Chief Investment Officer, and is a partner and member of the Portfolio Management Committee. Mr. English works with the firm’s analysts in vetting new research ideas. Prior to joining Fiduciary, Mr. English was a research analyst with Dodge & Cox (1985-1986). Mr. English received a BA degree from Stanford University. He is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, and he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 30, 2009
13.34
13.3%
Mr. Brandser joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. in 1995. He is the President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Compliance Officer. He is also a partner and member of the Portfolio Management Committee. Mr. Brandser is primarily responsible for the firm’s trading/accounting operations, as well as the compliance of the firm. Prior to joining Fiduciary, Mr. Brandser was an officer with Marshall & Ilsley Corporation (1985-1995). Mr. Brandser received a BA degree from the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 30, 2009
13.34
13.3%
Mr. Helf joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. in 1998. He is a partner and member of the firm’s Portfolio Management Committee. He is primarily responsible for equity research covering a wide range of industries. Prior to joining Fiduciary, Mr. Helf was a research analyst with Robert W. Baird (1990-1992) and then Everen Securities (1994-1997). Mr. Helf received a BS degree from the University of Southern California and an MS degree from the University of Wisconsin-Applied Securities Program. He is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, and he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2010
12.34
12.3%
Mr. Sievers joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. in 2009. He is a partner and member of the firm’s Portfolio Management Committee. He is primarily responsible for equity research covering a wide range of industries. Prior to joining Fiduciary, Mr. Sievers was employed at Evergreen Investment Management Company, LLC (2008-2009). Mr. Sievers received a BS degree from Boston College. He is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, and he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2011
11.34
11.3%
Mr. Bloom joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. in 2010. He is a partner and member of the firm’s Portfolio Management Committee. Mr. Bloom serves as the Director of Research, working with the firm’s analysts on vetting new research ideas. Mr. Bloom received a BA degree from Brown University and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, and he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2014
8.33
8.3%
Mr. Sullivan joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. full time in 2013. He is a partner and member of the firm’s Portfolio Management Committee. He is primarily responsible for equity research covering a wide range of industries. Mr. Sullivan worked during the summer of 2012 as a research intern at FMI, and joined the team permanently after completing his BA degree from Brown University. He is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, and he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2016
6.0
6.0%
Mr. Teschendorf joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. full time in 2015. He is a partner and member of the firm’s Portfolio Management Committee. He is primarily responsible for equity research covering a wide range of industries. He worked during the summer of 2014 as a research intern at Heartland Advisors, and joined the FMI team permanently after receiving a BBA degree from the University of Wisconsin and an MS degree from the University of Wisconsin-Applied Securities Program. He is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, and he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Mr. Karek joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. full time in 2017. He is a partner and member of the firm’s Portfolio Management Committee. He is primarily responsible for equity research covering a wide range of industries. Prior to joining Fiduciary, Mr. Karek earned a BA from the University of Michigan, and was a US Army officer, earning the bronze star medal for meritorious service in combat. Mr. Karek worked during the summer of 2016 as a research intern at FMI, and joined the team permanently after completing his MBA degree from Columbia Business School. Mr. Karek is a CFA level III candidate.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 09, 2019
2.73
2.7%
Dain C. Tofson, CFA®, has been employed by Fiduciary Management since July 2019 as a Research Analyst, and prior to his employment Mr. Tofson was a member of Artisan Partners Global Value Equity Team from 2017 – 2019, worked at Institutional Capital LLC from 2014 – 2017, and attended the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Julia L. Ramon, CFA joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. full time in 2020. She is primarily responsible for equity research covering a wide range of industries. Julia worked during the summer of 2019 as a research intern at FMI and joined the team permanently after completing her BBA degree from the University of Wisconsin and an MS degree from the University of Wisconsin Applied Security Analysis Program.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
