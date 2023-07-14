The Fund may invest in ADRs through both sponsored and unsponsored arrangements. Issuers of the securities underlying sponsored ADRs, but not unsponsored ADRs, are contractually obligated to disclose material information in the United States. Therefore, the market value of unsponsored ADRs is less likely to reflect the effect of such information.

The Fund uses fundamental analysis to look for stocks of good businesses that are selling at value prices in an effort to achieve above average performance with below average risk. The Fund believes good businesses have some or all of the following characteristics:

• A strong, defendable market niche or products and services niche that is difficult to replicate

• A high degree of relative recurring revenue

• Modestly priced products or services

• Attractive return on investment economics (namely, where return on investment exceeds a company’s cost of capital over a three to five year period)

• Above average growth or improving profitability prospects

The Fund considers valuation:

• On both an absolute and relative to the market basis

• Utilizing both historical and prospective analysis

In reviewing companies, the Fund applies the characteristics identified above on a case-by-case basis as the order of importance varies depending on the type of business or industry and the company being reviewed.

The Fund is non-diversified which means that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or small number of issuers.

The Fund’s portfolio managers will generally sell a portfolio security when they believe:

• The security has achieved its value potential

• Such sale is necessary for portfolio diversification

• Changing fundamentals signal a deteriorating value potential

The Fund invests mainly in a limited number of large capitalization (namely, companies with more than $5 billion market capitalization at the time of initial purchase) value stocks of companies listed or traded on a national securities exchange or on a national securities association, including foreign securities traded on a national securities exchange or on a national securities association. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests 80% of its net assets in large capitalization companies, including for purposes of this limitation common stocks of foreign companies, which the Fund principally invests in through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”). ADRs and ADSs are dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers traded in the U.S. The Fund may also invest in medium capitalization companies.•Other securities have a better value potential