mutual fund
FMIMX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$32.63 -0.14 -0.43%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (FMIMX) Primary Inst (FMIUX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

FMI Common Stock Fund

FMIMX | Fund

$32.63

$989 M

0.12%

$0.04

1.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.1%

1 yr return

18.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

Net Assets

$989 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 29.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FMIMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FMI Common Stock Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    FMI Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 18, 1981
  • Shares Outstanding
    13658575
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Patrick English

Fund Description

The Fund invests mainly in small- to medium-capitalization companies (namely, companies with less than $7 billion market capitalization at the time of initial purchase) listed or traded on a national securities exchange or on a national securities association. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests 80% of its net assets in common stocks, including for purposes of this limitation common stocks of foreign companies, which the Fund principally invests in through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”). ADRs and ADSs are dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers traded in the U.S.
The Fund may invest in ADRs through both sponsored and unsponsored arrangements. Issuers of the securities underlying sponsored ADRs, but not unsponsored ADRs, are contractually obligated to disclose material information in the United States. Therefore, the market value of unsponsored ADRs is less likely to reflect the effect of such information.
The Fund uses fundamental analysis to look for stocks of good businesses that are selling at value prices in an effort to achieve above average performance with below average risk. The Fund believes good businesses have some or all of the following characteristics:
A strong, defendable market niche or products and services niche that is difficult to replicate
A high degree of relative recurring revenue
Modestly priced products or services
Attractive return on investment economics (namely, where return on investment exceeds a company’s cost of capital over a three to five year period)
Above average growth or improving profitability prospects
The Fund considers valuation:
On both an absolute and relative to the market basis
Utilizing both historical and prospective analysis
In reviewing companies, the Fund applies the characteristics identified above on a case-by-case basis as the order of importance varies depending on the type of business or industry and the company being reviewed.
The Fund’s portfolio managers will generally sell a portfolio security when they believe:
The security has achieved its value potential
Such sale is necessary for portfolio diversification
Changing fundamentals signal a deteriorating value potential
•Other securities have a better value potential
Read More

FMIMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FMIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.1% -23.7% 31.6% 9.34%
1 Yr 18.7% -41.1% 28.9% 5.05%
3 Yr 13.1%* -20.7% 20.7% 10.47%
5 Yr 3.7%* -15.0% 80.8% 22.22%
10 Yr N/A* -10.0% 11.3% 75.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FMIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -52.6% 20.1% 9.49%
2021 7.5% -25.0% 15.1% 34.20%
2020 1.6% -2.9% 196.6% 80.49%
2019 4.4% -2.6% 8.3% 72.93%
2018 -3.6% -11.1% 0.0% 42.31%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FMIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.1% -27.0% 31.6% 8.84%
1 Yr 18.7% -41.1% 48.6% 4.03%
3 Yr 13.1%* -20.7% 20.7% 10.16%
5 Yr 3.7%* -15.0% 80.8% 25.59%
10 Yr N/A* -8.9% 12.9% 72.51%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FMIMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.8% -52.6% 20.1% 9.49%
2021 7.5% -25.0% 15.1% 34.20%
2020 1.6% -2.9% 196.6% 80.49%
2019 4.4% -2.6% 8.3% 72.93%
2018 -3.6% -11.1% 0.0% 65.09%

NAV & Total Return History

FMIMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FMIMX Category Low Category High FMIMX % Rank
Net Assets 989 M 481 K 145 B 33.75%
Number of Holdings 40 1 2445 84.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 403 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 15.33%
Weighting of Top 10 39.38% 2.9% 100.0% 20.40%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Carlisle Companies Inc 5.33%
  2. FirstCash Inc 5.18%
  3. Avery Dennison Corp 5.12%
  4. HD Supply Holdings Inc 5.07%
  5. Genpact Ltd 4.43%
  6. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc 4.43%
  7. Henry Schein Inc 4.10%
  8. Houlihan Lokey Inc Class A 3.78%
  9. Arrow Electronics Inc 3.69%
  10. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd 3.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FMIMX % Rank
Stocks 		96.33% 0.00% 100.57% 78.39%
Cash 		3.67% -2.51% 100.00% 19.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 33.17%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 33.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 32.16%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 32.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FMIMX % Rank
Industrials 		40.30% 0.00% 45.89% 2.02%
Technology 		18.75% 0.00% 40.65% 21.16%
Financial Services 		14.07% 0.00% 46.10% 49.12%
Healthcare 		7.24% 0.00% 47.15% 89.17%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.30% 2.49% 46.48% 90.43%
Real Estate 		5.22% 0.00% 25.82% 69.02%
Communication Services 		4.59% 0.00% 30.98% 15.87%
Consumer Defense 		3.53% 0.00% 32.18% 70.53%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 86.40%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 58.13% 89.67%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.18% 97.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FMIMX % Rank
US 		88.49% 0.00% 100.04% 84.17%
Non US 		7.84% 0.00% 27.19% 11.81%

FMIMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FMIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.01% 0.03% 33.98% 48.21%
Management Fee 0.83% 0.00% 1.50% 86.58%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% 59.94%

Sales Fees

FMIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FMIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FMIMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 29.00% 0.00% 321.00% 30.95%

FMIMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FMIMX Category Low Category High FMIMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.12% 0.00% 3.08% 55.03%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FMIMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FMIMX Category Low Category High FMIMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.28% -2.06% 3.38% 53.67%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FMIMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FMIMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Patrick English

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 1997

24.68

24.7%

Mr. English joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. in 1986. He is the Chairman, CEO and Chief Investment Officer, and is a partner and member of the Portfolio Management Committee. Mr. English works with the firm’s analysts in vetting new research ideas. Prior to joining Fiduciary, Mr. English was a research analyst with Dodge & Cox (1985-1986). Mr. English received a BA degree from Stanford University. He is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, and he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Robert Helf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 30, 2009

13.34

13.3%

Mr. Helf joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. in 1998. He is a partner and member of the firm’s Portfolio Management Committee. He is primarily responsible for equity research covering a wide range of industries. Prior to joining Fiduciary, Mr. Helf was a research analyst with Robert W. Baird (1990-1992) and then Everen Securities (1994-1997). Mr. Helf received a BS degree from the University of Southern California and an MS degree from the University of Wisconsin-Applied Securities Program. He is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, and he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

John Brandser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 30, 2009

13.34

13.3%

Mr. Brandser joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. in 1995. He is the President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Compliance Officer. He is also a partner and member of the Portfolio Management Committee. Mr. Brandser is primarily responsible for the firm’s trading/accounting operations, as well as the compliance of the firm. Prior to joining Fiduciary, Mr. Brandser was an officer with Marshall & Ilsley Corporation (1985-1995). Mr. Brandser received a BA degree from the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Daniel Sievers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2010

12.34

12.3%

Mr. Sievers joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. in 2009. He is a partner and member of the firm’s Portfolio Management Committee. He is primarily responsible for equity research covering a wide range of industries. Prior to joining Fiduciary, Mr. Sievers was employed at Evergreen Investment Management Company, LLC (2008-2009). Mr. Sievers received a BS degree from Boston College. He is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, and he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Jonathan Bloom

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2011

11.34

11.3%

Mr. Bloom joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. in 2010. He is a partner and member of the firm’s Portfolio Management Committee. Mr. Bloom serves as the Director of Research, working with the firm’s analysts on vetting new research ideas. Mr. Bloom received a BA degree from Brown University and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, and he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Matthew Sullivan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2014

8.33

8.3%

Mr. Sullivan joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. full time in 2013. He is a partner and member of the firm’s Portfolio Management Committee. He is primarily responsible for equity research covering a wide range of industries. Mr. Sullivan worked during the summer of 2012 as a research intern at FMI, and joined the team permanently after completing his BA degree from Brown University. He is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, and he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Jordan Teschendorf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2016

6.0

6.0%

Mr. Teschendorf joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. full time in 2015. He is a partner and member of the firm’s Portfolio Management Committee. He is primarily responsible for equity research covering a wide range of industries. He worked during the summer of 2014 as a research intern at Heartland Advisors, and joined the FMI team permanently after receiving a BBA degree from the University of Wisconsin and an MS degree from the University of Wisconsin-Applied Securities Program. He is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, and he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Benjamin Karek

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2018

4.33

4.3%

Mr. Karek joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. full time in 2017. He is a partner and member of the firm’s Portfolio Management Committee. He is primarily responsible for equity research covering a wide range of industries. Prior to joining Fiduciary, Mr. Karek earned a BA from the University of Michigan, and was a US Army officer, earning the bronze star medal for meritorious service in combat. Mr. Karek worked during the summer of 2016 as a research intern at FMI, and joined the team permanently after completing his MBA degree from Columbia Business School. Mr. Karek is a CFA level III candidate.

Dain Tofson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 09, 2019

2.73

2.7%

Dain C. Tofson, CFA®, has been employed by Fiduciary Management since July 2019 as a Research Analyst, and prior to his employment Mr. Tofson was a member of Artisan Partners Global Value Equity Team from 2017 – 2019, worked at Institutional Capital LLC from 2014 – 2017, and attended the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago.

Julia Ramon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Julia L. Ramon, CFA joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. full time in 2020. She is primarily responsible for equity research covering a wide range of industries. Julia worked during the summer of 2019 as a research intern at FMI and joined the team permanently after completing her BBA degree from the University of Wisconsin and an MS degree from the University of Wisconsin Applied Security Analysis Program.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

