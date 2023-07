Normally investing primarily in common stocks. Identifying early signs of long-term changes in the marketplace and focusing on those companies that may benefit from opportunities created by these changes by examining technological advances, product innovation, economic plans, demographics, social attitudes, and other factors, which can lead to investments in small and medium-sized companies. Investing in domestic and foreign issuers. Investing in either "growth" stocks or "value" stocks or both. Using fundamental analysis of factors such as each issuer's financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions, to select investments.