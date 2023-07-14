Home
FMI International Fund

mutual fund
FMIJX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$32.39 -0.06 -0.19%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (FMIJX) Primary Inst (FMIYX)
Vitals

YTD Return

16.4%

1 yr return

7.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$3.32 B

Holdings in Top 10

40.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.94%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 27.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

FMIJX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 13.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FMI International Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    FMI Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    29227290
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Helf

FMIJX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FMIJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.4% 2.1% 19.2% 7.23%
1 Yr 7.7% -20.6% 27.8% 95.18%
3 Yr 5.8%* -14.5% 25.3% 25.71%
5 Yr -0.9%* -9.9% 60.9% 81.91%
10 Yr 2.2%* -6.0% 9.9% 35.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FMIJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -43.6% 71.3% 87.30%
2021 4.8% -15.4% 9.4% 14.05%
2020 0.0% -10.4% 121.9% 95.89%
2019 3.1% -0.5% 8.5% 93.55%
2018 -3.3% -13.0% -0.7% 21.50%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FMIJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.4% -16.4% 19.2% 7.23%
1 Yr 7.7% -27.2% 27.8% 87.09%
3 Yr 5.8%* -14.5% 25.3% 24.77%
5 Yr -0.9%* -9.9% 60.9% 82.55%
10 Yr 3.5%* -2.6% 10.2% 30.61%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FMIJX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.8% -43.6% 71.3% 87.30%
2021 4.8% -15.4% 9.4% 14.05%
2020 0.0% -10.4% 121.9% 95.89%
2019 3.1% -0.5% 8.5% 93.55%
2018 -3.3% -13.0% -0.7% 33.92%

NAV & Total Return History

FMIJX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FMIJX Category Low Category High FMIJX % Rank
Net Assets 3.32 B 1.02 M 369 B 22.38%
Number of Holdings 56 1 10801 80.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.34 B 0 34.5 B 15.12%
Weighting of Top 10 40.19% 1.9% 101.9% 13.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ferguson PLC 6.74%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FMIJX % Rank
Stocks 		96.62% 0.00% 122.60% 72.08%
Cash 		3.38% -65.15% 100.00% 23.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 38.09%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 59.20%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 33.38%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 39.60%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FMIJX % Rank
Industrials 		28.87% 5.17% 99.49% 0.73%
Consumer Defense 		15.49% 0.00% 32.29% 6.99%
Technology 		15.04% 0.00% 36.32% 18.92%
Healthcare 		11.50% 0.00% 21.01% 52.26%
Financial Services 		10.11% 0.00% 47.75% 94.32%
Communication Services 		7.22% 0.00% 21.69% 29.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.16% 0.00% 36.36% 96.07%
Basic Materials 		3.55% 0.00% 23.86% 90.25%
Energy 		3.07% 0.00% 16.89% 79.04%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.68% 89.52%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 82.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FMIJX % Rank
Non US 		79.13% 0.00% 124.02% 94.86%
US 		17.49% -7.71% 68.98% 1.71%

FMIJX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FMIJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.94% 0.02% 26.51% 55.56%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.00% 1.60% 60.26%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% 83.71%

Sales Fees

FMIJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FMIJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FMIJX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 27.00% 2.00% 247.00% 36.32%

FMIJX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FMIJX Category Low Category High FMIJX % Rank
Dividend Yield 13.09% 0.00% 13.15% 1.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FMIJX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FMIJX Category Low Category High FMIJX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.29% -0.93% 6.38% 1.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FMIJX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FMIJX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Helf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Mr. Helf joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. in 1998. He is a partner and member of the firm’s Portfolio Management Committee. He is primarily responsible for equity research covering a wide range of industries. Prior to joining Fiduciary, Mr. Helf was a research analyst with Robert W. Baird (1990-1992) and then Everen Securities (1994-1997). Mr. Helf received a BS degree from the University of Southern California and an MS degree from the University of Wisconsin-Applied Securities Program. He is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, and he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Daniel Sievers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Mr. Sievers joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. in 2009. He is a partner and member of the firm’s Portfolio Management Committee. He is primarily responsible for equity research covering a wide range of industries. Prior to joining Fiduciary, Mr. Sievers was employed at Evergreen Investment Management Company, LLC (2008-2009). Mr. Sievers received a BS degree from Boston College. He is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, and he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Jonathan Bloom

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Mr. Bloom joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. in 2010. He is a partner and member of the firm’s Portfolio Management Committee. Mr. Bloom serves as the Director of Research, working with the firm’s analysts on vetting new research ideas. Mr. Bloom received a BA degree from Brown University and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, and he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Patrick English

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Mr. English joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. in 1986. He is the Chairman, CEO and Chief Investment Officer, and is a partner and member of the Portfolio Management Committee. Mr. English works with the firm’s analysts in vetting new research ideas. Prior to joining Fiduciary, Mr. English was a research analyst with Dodge & Cox (1985-1986). Mr. English received a BA degree from Stanford University. He is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, and he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

John Brandser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2010

11.42

11.4%

Mr. Brandser joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. in 1995. He is the President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Compliance Officer. He is also a partner and member of the Portfolio Management Committee. Mr. Brandser is primarily responsible for the firm’s trading/accounting operations, as well as the compliance of the firm. Prior to joining Fiduciary, Mr. Brandser was an officer with Marshall & Ilsley Corporation (1985-1995). Mr. Brandser received a BA degree from the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Matthew Sullivan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2014

8.33

8.3%

Mr. Sullivan joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. full time in 2013. He is a partner and member of the firm’s Portfolio Management Committee. He is primarily responsible for equity research covering a wide range of industries. Mr. Sullivan worked during the summer of 2012 as a research intern at FMI, and joined the team permanently after completing his BA degree from Brown University. He is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, and he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Jordan Teschendorf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2016

6.0

6.0%

Mr. Teschendorf joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. full time in 2015. He is a partner and member of the firm’s Portfolio Management Committee. He is primarily responsible for equity research covering a wide range of industries. He worked during the summer of 2014 as a research intern at Heartland Advisors, and joined the FMI team permanently after receiving a BBA degree from the University of Wisconsin and an MS degree from the University of Wisconsin-Applied Securities Program. He is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, and he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Benjamin Karek

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2018

4.33

4.3%

Mr. Karek joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. full time in 2017. He is a partner and member of the firm’s Portfolio Management Committee. He is primarily responsible for equity research covering a wide range of industries. Prior to joining Fiduciary, Mr. Karek earned a BA from the University of Michigan, and was a US Army officer, earning the bronze star medal for meritorious service in combat. Mr. Karek worked during the summer of 2016 as a research intern at FMI, and joined the team permanently after completing his MBA degree from Columbia Business School. Mr. Karek is a CFA level III candidate.

Dain Tofson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 09, 2019

2.73

2.7%

Dain C. Tofson, CFA®, has been employed by Fiduciary Management since July 2019 as a Research Analyst, and prior to his employment Mr. Tofson was a member of Artisan Partners Global Value Equity Team from 2017 – 2019, worked at Institutional Capital LLC from 2014 – 2017, and attended the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago.

Julia Ramon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Julia L. Ramon, CFA joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. full time in 2020. She is primarily responsible for equity research covering a wide range of industries. Julia worked during the summer of 2019 as a research intern at FMI and joined the team permanently after completing her BBA degree from the University of Wisconsin and an MS degree from the University of Wisconsin Applied Security Analysis Program.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

