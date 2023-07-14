Mr. Teschendorf joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. full time in 2015. He is a partner and member of the firm’s Portfolio Management Committee. He is primarily responsible for equity research covering a wide range of industries. He worked during the summer of 2014 as a research intern at Heartland Advisors, and joined the FMI team permanently after receiving a BBA degree from the University of Wisconsin and an MS degree from the University of Wisconsin-Applied Securities Program. He is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, and he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.