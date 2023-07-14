Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

FMI International Fund II - Currency Unhedged

mutual fund
FMIFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.88 -0.07 -0.33%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (FMIFX) Primary
FMIFX (Mutual Fund)

FMI International Fund II - Currency Unhedged

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.88 -0.07 -0.33%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (FMIFX) Primary
FMIFX (Mutual Fund)

FMI International Fund II - Currency Unhedged

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$20.88 -0.07 -0.33%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (FMIFX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

FMI International Fund II - Currency Unhedged

FMIFX | Fund

$20.88

$65.4 M

1.18%

$0.25

1.16%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.0%

1 yr return

27.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$65.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$21.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 31.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$100,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

FMI International Fund II - Currency Unhedged

FMIFX | Fund

$20.88

$65.4 M

1.18%

$0.25

1.16%

FMIFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FMI International Fund II - Currency Unhedged
  • Fund Family Name
    FMI Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    3541862
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Bloom

Fund Description

The Fund invests mainly in a limited number of large capitalization (namely, companies with more than $5 billion market capitalization at the time of initial purchase) value stocks of foreign companies (also referred to as non-U.S. companies). The Fund normally invests at least 65% of its total assets in the equity securities of non-U.S. companies. Non-U.S. companies are companies domiciled or headquartered outside of the United States, or whose primary business activities or principal trading markets are located outside of the United States. Sometimes these non-U.S. companies are traded in the U.S. on a national securities exchange, or through American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”). The Fund invests in common stocks and other equity securities, including preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, ADRs, ADSs and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) based on an international equity index. The Fund will generally not hedge its perceived foreign currency exposure back into the U.S. dollar and will be exposed to currency fluctuations.
The Fund may invest in ADRs through both sponsored and unsponsored arrangements. Issuers of the securities underlying sponsored ADRs, but not unsponsored ADRs, are contractually obligated to disclose material information in the United States. Therefore, the market value of unsponsored ADRs is less likely to reflect the effect of such information.
Unlike many international funds, the majority of the Fund’s investments will be in companies that have global operations rather than in companies whose business is limited to a particular country or geographic region. Because the Fund’s investments will be limited in number and investing in emerging market securities will not be a principal investment strategy, a substantial amount of the Fund’s assets (namely, more than 25% of its assets) may be in issuers located in a limited number of countries, and it is likely that the geographical and industry weightings of the Fund will differ significantly from popular international benchmarks. When determining whether an investment is in emerging market securities, the Fund views an investment in the securities of a company domiciled or headquartered in an emerging
market, or whose primary business activities or principal trading markets are located in an emerging market as an investment in an emerging market.
The Fund uses fundamental analysis to look for stocks of good businesses that are selling at value prices in an effort to achieve above average performance with below average risk. The Fund believes good businesses have some or all of the following characteristics:
A strong, defendable market niche or products and services niche that is difficult to replicate
A high degree of relative recurring revenue
Modestly priced products or services
Attractive return on investment economics (namely, where return on investment exceeds a company’s cost of capital over a three to five year period)
Above average growth or improving profitability prospects
The Fund considers valuation:
On both an absolute and relative to the market basis
Utilizing both historical and prospective analysis
In reviewing companies, the Fund applies the characteristics identified above on a case-by-case basis as the order of importance varies depending on the type of business or industry and the company being reviewed.
The Fund is non-diversified which means that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or small number of issuers.
The Fund’s portfolio managers will generally sell a portfolio security when they believe:
The security has achieved its value potential
Such sale is necessary for portfolio diversification
Changing fundamentals signal a deteriorating value potential
•Other securities have a better value potential
Read More

FMIFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FMIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.0% 2.1% 19.2% 0.28%
1 Yr 27.6% -20.6% 27.8% 0.28%
3 Yr 7.5%* -14.5% 25.3% 9.62%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.9% 1.37%
10 Yr 7.2%* -6.0% 9.9% 0.68%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FMIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.5% -43.6% 71.3% 57.72%
2021 2.2% -15.4% 9.4% 54.44%
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% 99.51%
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% 99.33%
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% 99.65%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FMIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.0% -16.4% 19.2% 0.28%
1 Yr 27.6% -27.2% 27.8% 0.28%
3 Yr 7.5%* -14.5% 25.3% 7.80%
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 60.9% 1.37%
10 Yr 7.2%* -2.6% 10.2% 1.02%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FMIFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.5% -43.6% 71.3% 57.72%
2021 2.2% -15.4% 9.4% 54.44%
2020 N/A -10.4% 121.9% 100.00%
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% 99.66%
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% 100.00%

NAV & Total Return History

FMIFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FMIFX Category Low Category High FMIFX % Rank
Net Assets 65.4 M 1.02 M 369 B 88.24%
Number of Holdings 44 1 10801 87.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 29.3 M 0 34.5 B 83.88%
Weighting of Top 10 41.52% 1.9% 101.9% 11.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 6.71%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 6.71%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 6.71%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 6.71%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 6.71%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 6.71%
  7. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 6.71%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 6.71%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 6.71%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Participating Preferred 6.71%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FMIFX % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 0.00% 122.60% 5.70%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 39.09%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 59.91%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 34.38%
Cash 		0.00% -65.15% 100.00% 90.16%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 40.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FMIFX % Rank
Industrials 		28.82% 5.17% 99.49% 1.02%
Consumer Defense 		15.63% 0.00% 32.29% 6.84%
Technology 		15.01% 0.00% 36.32% 19.65%
Healthcare 		11.43% 0.00% 21.01% 52.84%
Financial Services 		10.07% 0.00% 47.75% 94.61%
Communication Services 		7.17% 0.00% 21.69% 29.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.18% 0.00% 36.36% 95.92%
Basic Materials 		3.56% 0.00% 23.86% 90.10%
Energy 		3.12% 0.00% 16.89% 78.31%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.68% 89.81%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 82.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FMIFX % Rank
Non US 		81.87% 0.00% 124.02% 94.58%
US 		18.13% -7.71% 68.98% 1.57%

FMIFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FMIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.16% 0.02% 26.51% 37.87%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.60% 65.95%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

FMIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FMIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 100.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FMIFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 31.00% 2.00% 247.00% 44.14%

FMIFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FMIFX Category Low Category High FMIFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.18% 0.00% 13.15% 33.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FMIFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FMIFX Category Low Category High FMIFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.61% -0.93% 6.38% 0.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FMIFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FMIFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Bloom

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Mr. Bloom joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. in 2010. He is a partner and member of the firm’s Portfolio Management Committee. Mr. Bloom serves as the Director of Research, working with the firm’s analysts on vetting new research ideas. Mr. Bloom received a BA degree from Brown University and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, and he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Jordan Teschendorf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Mr. Teschendorf joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. full time in 2015. He is a partner and member of the firm’s Portfolio Management Committee. He is primarily responsible for equity research covering a wide range of industries. He worked during the summer of 2014 as a research intern at Heartland Advisors, and joined the FMI team permanently after receiving a BBA degree from the University of Wisconsin and an MS degree from the University of Wisconsin-Applied Securities Program. He is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, and he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Benjamin Karek

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Mr. Karek joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. full time in 2017. He is a partner and member of the firm’s Portfolio Management Committee. He is primarily responsible for equity research covering a wide range of industries. Prior to joining Fiduciary, Mr. Karek earned a BA from the University of Michigan, and was a US Army officer, earning the bronze star medal for meritorious service in combat. Mr. Karek worked during the summer of 2016 as a research intern at FMI, and joined the team permanently after completing his MBA degree from Columbia Business School. Mr. Karek is a CFA level III candidate.

Dain Tofson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Dain C. Tofson, CFA®, has been employed by Fiduciary Management since July 2019 as a Research Analyst, and prior to his employment Mr. Tofson was a member of Artisan Partners Global Value Equity Team from 2017 – 2019, worked at Institutional Capital LLC from 2014 – 2017, and attended the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago.

Daniel Sievers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Mr. Sievers joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. in 2009. He is a partner and member of the firm’s Portfolio Management Committee. He is primarily responsible for equity research covering a wide range of industries. Prior to joining Fiduciary, Mr. Sievers was employed at Evergreen Investment Management Company, LLC (2008-2009). Mr. Sievers received a BS degree from Boston College. He is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, and he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Matthew Sullivan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Mr. Sullivan joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. full time in 2013. He is a partner and member of the firm’s Portfolio Management Committee. He is primarily responsible for equity research covering a wide range of industries. Mr. Sullivan worked during the summer of 2012 as a research intern at FMI, and joined the team permanently after completing his BA degree from Brown University. He is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, and he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Patrick English

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Mr. English joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. in 1986. He is the Chairman, CEO and Chief Investment Officer, and is a partner and member of the Portfolio Management Committee. Mr. English works with the firm’s analysts in vetting new research ideas. Prior to joining Fiduciary, Mr. English was a research analyst with Dodge & Cox (1985-1986). Mr. English received a BA degree from Stanford University. He is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, and he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

John Brandser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Mr. Brandser joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. in 1995. He is the President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Compliance Officer. He is also a partner and member of the Portfolio Management Committee. Mr. Brandser is primarily responsible for the firm’s trading/accounting operations, as well as the compliance of the firm. Prior to joining Fiduciary, Mr. Brandser was an officer with Marshall & Ilsley Corporation (1985-1995). Mr. Brandser received a BA degree from the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Robert Helf

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Mr. Helf joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. in 1998. He is a partner and member of the firm’s Portfolio Management Committee. He is primarily responsible for equity research covering a wide range of industries. Prior to joining Fiduciary, Mr. Helf was a research analyst with Robert W. Baird (1990-1992) and then Everen Securities (1994-1997). Mr. Helf received a BS degree from the University of Southern California and an MS degree from the University of Wisconsin-Applied Securities Program. He is a member of the CFA Society of Milwaukee, and he has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Julia Ramon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Julia L. Ramon, CFA joined Fiduciary Management, Inc. full time in 2020. She is primarily responsible for equity research covering a wide range of industries. Julia worked during the summer of 2019 as a research intern at FMI and joined the team permanently after completing her BBA degree from the University of Wisconsin and an MS degree from the University of Wisconsin Applied Security Analysis Program.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×