Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in the equity securities of infrastructure companies. Equity securities in which the Fund invests as part of its principal investment strategy consist of common stocks, stapled securities (an equity security comprised of multiple parts) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”) of infrastructure companies. The Fund will concentrate in the infrastructure sector and utilities industry. The Fund will invest in both U.S. and non-U.S. companies of all market capitalizations, with a minimum market capitalization of U.S. $500 million at the time of purchase. With respect to its non-U.S. investments, the Fund invests in companies located in developed countries but may also invest in emerging markets as part of its principal investment strategy.

The Fund’s subadviser, Magellan Asset Management Limited doing business as MFG Asset Management (“MFG Asset Management”), seeks to provide investors with exposure to the infrastructure sector and to deliver stable investment returns relative to other equity funds. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of securities of infrastructure companies that MFG Asset Management has determined have an appropriate capital structure, are likely to generate reliable income streams and are likely to benefit from inflation protection. The Fund’s portfolio will generally consist of 70 to 100 companies.