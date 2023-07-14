The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by allocating its assets across a broad spectrum of Alternative Investment Strategies (as defined below). The Fund may provide exposure to alternative strategies across the five major asset classes (commodities, currencies, fixed income, equities and credit). The strategy will normally be implemented through rules-based strategies that typically use historical price data to determine whether to take a long, short, or cash position in a given instrument. The Adviser uses macroeconomic analysis, time-series data (which are observations obtained through repeated measurements over time), and forward-looking risk analysis to determine the Fund’s portfolio allocations. A rules-based strategy is a methodology based on a systematic approach. Principal strategies include “momentum/trend” based strategies that buy and sell securities in the same direction as the historical price movement and “counter-trend/mean reversion” based strategies that buy and sell securities in the opposite direction as the historical price movement. Combining momentum and trend strategies across asset classes with mean reversion strategies is designed to allow the Fund to achieve its low correlation objective, as the Adviser believes these strategies do not have any inherent bias to be long or short. Other alternative strategies that do not rely on historical prices may also be utilized to enhance return.

The Adviser expects to allocate up to 100% of the assets of the Fund among one or more alternative beta providers (“Alternative Beta Providers”) that offer the Fund exposure to the returns of particular investment strategies (“Alternative Beta Strategies”). An Alternative Beta Provider is a financial institution that serves as a counterparty to the Fund in a total return swap that offers exposure to the returns of a specified underlying asset. In a typical total return swap transaction with an Alternative Beta Provider, the Fund agrees to pay a fixed or variable interest rate to the Alternative Beta Provider in exchange for return earned on a specified underlying asset. Alternative Beta Providers are swap counterparties, not sub-advisers. Alternative Beta Providers in particular may offer cost advantages over traditional alternative asset managers. The strategies employed by the use of Alternative Beta Providers are referred to in this Prospectus as “Alternative Investment Strategies.” In general, Alternative Beta Strategies seek to identify and capitalize upon market inefficiencies and market behavioral biases (or risk premia). Alternative Beta Strategies typically have less correlation to traditional equity and fixed income markets than traditional investment strategies. In this regard, when the performance of traditional markets improves, Alternative Beta Strategies my decline or improve to a greater or lesser degree. Conversely, when traditional markets decline, Alternative Beta Strategies my improve or decline to a greater or lesser degree.

The Adviser may access the following strategies through Alternative Beta Strategies:

· Equity: Investing in stocks to generate returns less sensitive to market direction based on specific factors (e.g., size, quality)

· Macro: Investing in bonds, currencies, and commodities to generate risk-adjusted returns through specific factors (e.g., value, carry)

· Technical Trading: Investing across asset classes to generate uncorrelated returns-based on price trends and trading patterns (e.g., momentum, mean reversion)

· Volatility: Investing in volatility markets to profit from price inefficiencies and relative value opportunities (e.g., realized volatility vs. implied volatility).

The Fund generally seeks to obtain exposure to Alternative Investment Strategies in a cost-efficient manner, particularly as compared to private investment vehicles that have historically been used to access alternative investment strategies. Alternative Beta Strategies may include historical trend (seeking to benefit from the historical tendency of securities with certain characteristics to outperform others), carry and curve (investing in assets with high carry and selling assets with low carry), low beta (seeking to capture outperformance of assets with low beta over those with high beta), value (investing in undervalued and selling overvalued assets), volatility premium (monetizing the concept that implied volatility tends to be higher than realized volatility) and momentum strategies (which emphasize investing in securities that have better recent performance compared to other securities). The Adviser may also manage all or a portion of the Fund’s assets directly. The Adviser and Alternative Beta Providers may use investment programs that are fundamentally dependent on proprietary or licensed technology through such manager’s use of, among other things, certain hardware, software, model-based strategies, data gathering systems, order execution, and trade allocation systems, and/or risk management systems.

Generally, the Fund gains exposure to asset classes by investing in derivative instruments, including structured notes, futures contracts, futures-related instruments, forwards and swaps, including, but not limited to, equity index futures and equity swaps; bond futures and swaps; interest rate futures and swaps; commodity futures, forwards and swaps; and currencies and currency futures and forwards. The Adviser generally expects that the Fund’s performance will have a low correlation to the long-term performance of the general global equity, fixed income, currency and commodity markets; however, the Fund’s performance may correlate to the performance of any one or more of those markets over short-term periods. The Fund will not gain investment exposure to the commodities markets directly, but may do so indirectly through structured investments or in one or more Subsidiaries (as defined below). The Fund may invest in derivatives for both hedging and non-hedging purposes, including, for example, seeking to enhance returns or as a substitute for a position in an underlying asset, instrument, or other reference, to increase market exposure and investment flexibility, or to obtain or reduce particular exposures. The Fund may engage in forward foreign currency transactions for speculative purposes. The Fund may purchase or sell foreign currencies through the use of forward contracts based on the Adviser’s judgment regarding the direction of the market for a particular foreign currency or currencies. In pursuing this strategy, the Fund seeks to profit from anticipated movements in currency rates by establishing “long” and/or “short” positions in forward contracts on various foreign currencies. The Fund agrees to buy the currency underlying the forward contract when taking a long position and sell the currency underlying the forward contract when taking a short position.

There are no geographic limits on the market exposure of the Fund’s assets. This flexibility allows the Adviser to look for investments or gain exposure to asset classes and markets around the world, including emerging markets, that it believes will enhance the Fund’s ability to meet its objective. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) through which the Fund can participate in the performance of one or more instruments. The Fund’s return is expected to be derived principally from changes in the value of securities and its portfolio is expected to consist principally of securities.

The Fund’s strategies typically use quantitative measurements of historical prices to determine long, short, or neutral positioning. The owner of a “long” position in a derivative instrument will benefit from an increase in the price of the underlying instrument. The owner of a “short” position in an instrument will benefit from a decrease in the price of the underlying instrument. The Adviser generally expects that the Fund will have exposure in long and short positions across all five major asset classes (commodities, currencies, fixed income, equities and credit), but at any one time the Fund may allocate to one or two of the asset classes or a limited number of exposures within an asset class. Credit indices that deliver both investment grade and high yield (sometimes referred to as junk) exposure (such as CDX IG, CDX HY, iTraxx Main, and iTraxx Crossover) may be used, but individual, single-name credit exposure will not be utilized. The duration of these indices will range from 3 years to 10 years. Government bond futures will also be utilized, with durations ranging from 3 months to 30 years. Equity indices and single name equity securities may be utilized. Individual securities are expected to have a market capitalization greater than $500 million.

As a result of the Fund’s strategy, the Fund may have highly leveraged exposure to one or more asset classes at a time. The Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and the rules and interpretations thereunder impose certain limitations on the Fund’s ability to use leverage; however, the Fund is not subject to any additional limitations on its net long and short exposures. For more information on these and other risk factors, please see the “More Information about Risk” section of the prospectus.

When taking into account derivative instruments and instruments with a maturity of one year or less at the time of acquisition, the Fund’s strategy will result in frequent portfolio trading and high portfolio turnover (typically greater than 300% per year).

A significant portion of the assets of the Fund (up to 100%) may be invested directly or indirectly in money market instruments, which may include, but are not be limited to, U.S. Government securities, U.S. Government agency securities, short-term fixed income securities, overnight and/or fixed term repurchase agreements, money market mutual fund shares, and cash and cash equivalents with one year or less term to maturity. These cash or cash equivalent holdings may serve as collateral for the positions the Fund takes and also earn income for the Fund.

The Fund may pursue its investment objective and obtain exposures to some or all of the asset classes described in this prospectus by investing in other investment companies, including, for example, other open-end or closed-end investment companies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and domestic or foreign private investment vehicles, including investment companies sponsored or managed by the Adviser or its related parties. The Fund may also invest in privately placed and other securities or instruments exempt from Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) registration (collectively, “private placements”).

The Fund intends to make investments through one or more offshore, wholly-owned subsidiaries organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (each, a “Subsidiary” and collectively, the “Subsidiaries”) and may invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiaries. Generally, each Subsidiary will invest primarily in commodity futures, forwards and swaps, but it may also invest in financial futures, option and swap contracts, fixed income securities, pooled investment vehicles, including those that are not registered pursuant to the 1940 Act, and other investments intended to serve as margin or collateral for the Subsidiary’s derivative positions. The Fund will invest in each Subsidiary in order to gain exposure to the commodities markets within the limitations of the federal tax laws, rules and regulations that apply to registered investment companies. Unlike the Fund, each Subsidiary may invest without limitation in commodity-linked derivative instruments, however, each Subsidiary will comply with the same 1940 Act asset coverage requirements with respect to its investments in commodity-linked derivatives that are applicable to the Fund’s transactions in derivatives. In addition, the Fund and each Subsidiary will be subject to the same fundamental investment restrictions on a consolidated basis and, to the extent applicable to the investment activities of each Subsidiary, each Subsidiary will follow the same compliance policies and procedures as the Fund. Unlike the Fund, each Subsidiary will not seek to qualify as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). The Fund is the sole shareholder of each Subsidiary and does not expect shares of a Subsidiary to be offered or sold to other investors. To the extent the Fund invests in instruments that provide exposure to the commodity markets directly, it will seek to restrict its income from instruments that do not generate qualifying income to a maximum of 10% of its gross income (when combined with its other investments that produce non-qualifying income) to comply with certain qualifying income tests necessary for the Fund to qualify as a RIC under Subchapter M of the Code.

The Fund may access the strategies and instruments described above either through direct investments or Alternative Beta Providers Although the Fund intends to normally invest in Alternative Investment Strategies, it retains the flexibility to allocate as little as none or as much as all of its capital to particular Alternative Beta Providers. The Fund is considered non-diversified, which means that the percentage of its assets that may be invested in the securities of a single issuer is not limited by the 1940 Act.