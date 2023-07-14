Home
Frontier MFG Global Equity Fund

mutual fund
FMGEX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.8152 +0.05 +0.46%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (FMGEX) Primary
Frontier MFG Global Equity Fund

FMGEX | Fund

$10.82

$781 M

0.92%

$0.10

0.84%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.8%

1 yr return

-37.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-19.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-11.1%

Net Assets

$781 M

Holdings in Top 10

51.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.00%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Frontier MFG Global Equity Fund

FMGEX | Fund

$10.82

$781 M

0.92%

$0.10

0.84%

FMGEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -19.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.37%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Frontier MFG Global Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Frontier Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 28, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    43069056
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Hamish Douglass

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in a non-diversified portfolio of publicly-traded equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Equity securities in which the Fund will invest as a principal investment strategy consist of common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”). Under normal market conditions, the Fund will allocate its assets among issuers located in at least three different countries and will invest at least 40% of its net assets in non-U.S. companies. The Fund’s subadviser, Magellan Asset Management Limited doing business as MFG Asset Management (“MFG Asset Management”), may reduce the 40% minimum investment amount to 30% if it deems market conditions to be unfavorable. In selecting securities for the Fund, MFG Asset Management seeks to identify high-quality companies at attractive prices while integrating an in-depth macroeconomic understanding in order to manage risk. With respect to its non-U.S. investments, the Fund invests in companies located in developed countries but may also invest in emerging markets as part of its principal investment strategy. The Fund may invest in ADRs, GDRs or the common stock of companies headquartered in China including investments in A share listings on Chinese stock exchanges. The Fund will generally hold between 20 to 40 companies, typically with a market capitalization in excess of U.S. $10 billion at the time of purchase. The Fund will typically hold up to 20% of its total assets in cash and cash equivalents. The Fund may have significant investments in the technology sector.

FMGEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FMGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.8% -41.7% 64.0% 83.98%
1 Yr -37.0% -46.2% 77.9% 99.75%
3 Yr -19.1%* -41.7% 28.4% 96.66%
5 Yr -11.1%* -30.3% 23.8% 96.06%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.6% 93.77%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FMGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -57.3% -85.9% 81.6% 97.07%
2021 1.9% -31.0% 26.7% 64.07%
2020 1.2% -13.0% 34.8% 99.03%
2019 4.7% -6.0% 10.6% 75.30%
2018 -1.9% -15.9% 2.0% 40.23%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FMGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.8% -41.7% 64.0% 80.61%
1 Yr -37.0% -46.2% 77.9% 99.75%
3 Yr -19.1%* -41.7% 28.4% 96.62%
5 Yr -11.1%* -30.3% 23.8% 96.53%
10 Yr N/A* -16.8% 19.7% 92.91%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FMGEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -57.3% -85.9% 81.6% 97.07%
2021 1.9% -31.0% 26.7% 64.07%
2020 1.2% -13.0% 34.8% 99.03%
2019 4.7% -6.0% 10.6% 75.30%
2018 -1.9% -15.9% 3.1% 61.01%

NAV & Total Return History

FMGEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FMGEX Category Low Category High FMGEX % Rank
Net Assets 781 M 189 K 222 B 58.67%
Number of Holdings 33 2 3509 90.35%
Net Assets in Top 10 459 M -1.37 M 104 B 56.22%
Weighting of Top 10 51.66% 11.4% 116.5% 25.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 8.33%
  2. U.S. Bank Money Market Deposit Account 6.37%
  3. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.83%
  4. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.83%
  5. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.83%
  6. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.83%
  7. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.83%
  8. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.83%
  9. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.83%
  10. Tencent Holdings Ltd 5.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FMGEX % Rank
Stocks 		92.65% 50.26% 104.50% 95.47%
Cash 		6.38% -10.83% 49.73% 4.20%
Other 		0.97% -2.66% 17.15% 6.18%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 95.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 95.14%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 94.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FMGEX % Rank
Consumer Defense 		20.68% 0.00% 25.50% 0.74%
Financial Services 		19.48% 0.00% 43.06% 6.27%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.48% 0.00% 62.57% 20.94%
Communication Services 		13.21% 0.00% 66.40% 20.12%
Technology 		12.06% 0.00% 65.70% 97.69%
Healthcare 		5.17% 0.00% 39.76% 97.28%
Utilities 		4.49% 0.00% 16.07% 2.39%
Real Estate 		3.85% 0.00% 16.05% 9.56%
Industrials 		1.58% 0.00% 30.65% 90.11%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 99.09%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 98.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FMGEX % Rank
US 		71.14% 34.69% 100.00% 99.01%
Non US 		21.51% 0.00% 54.22% 0.91%

FMGEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

FMGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.84% 0.01% 20.29% 60.71%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 90.17%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% 8.58%

Sales Fees

FMGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FMGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 46.94%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FMGEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 0.00% 316.74% 37.13%

FMGEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FMGEX Category Low Category High FMGEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.92% 0.00% 41.07% 97.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FMGEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FMGEX Category Low Category High FMGEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.37% -6.13% 1.75% 9.93%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FMGEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

FMGEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Hamish Douglass

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 28, 2011

10.43

10.4%

Hamish Douglass is co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Magellan Financial Group. Prior to joining MFGAM Hamish was Co-Head of Global Banking for Deutsche Bank AG in Australia and New Zealand. Hamish is a member of the Australian Government’s Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB), a member of the Australian Government’s Financial Literacy Board, a member of the Australian Government’s Takeovers Panel and is a member of the Forum of Young Global Leaders – World Economic Forum. Hamish is a member of MFGAM’s Investment Committee and the Lead Portfolio Manager for Global Equities.

Nikki Thomas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 07, 2022

0.31

0.3%

Ms. Thomas previously worked at MFG Asset Management from 2007 until December 2017, where she held various roles, including Head of Research and Portfolio Manager. Following her time at MFG Asset Management, Ms. Thomas served as a Global Portfolio Manager at Alphinity Investment Management in Australia from June 2018 to January 2022. Ms. Thomas has a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the University of New South Wales. She is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA Institute) and an Associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

