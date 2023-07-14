Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.8%
1 yr return
-37.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-19.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-11.1%
Net Assets
$781 M
Holdings in Top 10
51.7%
Expense Ratio 0.84%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.00%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in a non-diversified portfolio of publicly-traded equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Equity securities in which the Fund will invest as a principal investment strategy consist of common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”). Under normal market conditions, the Fund will allocate its assets among issuers located in at least three different countries and will invest at least 40% of its net assets in non-U.S. companies. The Fund’s subadviser, Magellan Asset Management Limited doing business as MFG Asset Management (“MFG Asset Management”), may reduce the 40% minimum investment amount to 30% if it deems market conditions to be unfavorable. In selecting securities for the Fund, MFG Asset Management seeks to identify high-quality companies at attractive prices while integrating an in-depth macroeconomic understanding in order to manage risk. With respect to its non-U.S. investments, the Fund invests in companies located in developed countries but may also invest in emerging markets as part of its principal investment strategy. The Fund may invest in ADRs, GDRs or the common stock of companies headquartered in China including investments in A share listings on Chinese stock exchanges. The Fund will generally hold between 20 to 40 companies, typically with a market capitalization in excess of U.S. $10 billion at the time of purchase. The Fund will typically hold up to 20% of its total assets in cash and cash equivalents. The Fund may have significant investments in the technology sector.
|Period
|FMGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.8%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|83.98%
|1 Yr
|-37.0%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|99.75%
|3 Yr
|-19.1%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|96.66%
|5 Yr
|-11.1%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|96.06%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.6%
|93.77%
* Annualized
|Period
|FMGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-57.3%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|97.07%
|2021
|1.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|64.07%
|2020
|1.2%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|99.03%
|2019
|4.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|75.30%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|40.23%
|Period
|FMGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.8%
|-41.7%
|64.0%
|80.61%
|1 Yr
|-37.0%
|-46.2%
|77.9%
|99.75%
|3 Yr
|-19.1%*
|-41.7%
|28.4%
|96.62%
|5 Yr
|-11.1%*
|-30.3%
|23.8%
|96.53%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.8%
|19.7%
|92.91%
* Annualized
|Period
|FMGEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-57.3%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|97.07%
|2021
|1.9%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|64.07%
|2020
|1.2%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|99.03%
|2019
|4.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|75.30%
|2018
|-1.9%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|61.01%
|FMGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FMGEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|781 M
|189 K
|222 B
|58.67%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|2
|3509
|90.35%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|459 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|56.22%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.66%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|25.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FMGEX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.65%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|95.47%
|Cash
|6.38%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|4.20%
|Other
|0.97%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|6.18%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|95.14%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|95.14%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|94.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FMGEX % Rank
|Consumer Defense
|20.68%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|0.74%
|Financial Services
|19.48%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|6.27%
|Consumer Cyclical
|19.48%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|20.94%
|Communication Services
|13.21%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|20.12%
|Technology
|12.06%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|97.69%
|Healthcare
|5.17%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|97.28%
|Utilities
|4.49%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|2.39%
|Real Estate
|3.85%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|9.56%
|Industrials
|1.58%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|90.11%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|99.09%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|98.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FMGEX % Rank
|US
|71.14%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|99.01%
|Non US
|21.51%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|0.91%
|FMGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.84%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|60.71%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|90.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|8.58%
|FMGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|FMGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|46.94%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FMGEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|37.13%
|FMGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FMGEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.92%
|0.00%
|41.07%
|97.46%
|FMGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FMGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|FMGEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.37%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|9.93%
|FMGEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2016
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.116
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 28, 2011
10.43
10.4%
Hamish Douglass is co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Magellan Financial Group. Prior to joining MFGAM Hamish was Co-Head of Global Banking for Deutsche Bank AG in Australia and New Zealand. Hamish is a member of the Australian Government’s Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB), a member of the Australian Government’s Financial Literacy Board, a member of the Australian Government’s Takeovers Panel and is a member of the Forum of Young Global Leaders – World Economic Forum. Hamish is a member of MFGAM’s Investment Committee and the Lead Portfolio Manager for Global Equities.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 07, 2022
0.31
0.3%
Ms. Thomas previously worked at MFG Asset Management from 2007 until December 2017, where she held various roles, including Head of Research and Portfolio Manager. Following her time at MFG Asset Management, Ms. Thomas served as a Global Portfolio Manager at Alphinity Investment Management in Australia from June 2018 to January 2022. Ms. Thomas has a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the University of New South Wales. She is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA Institute) and an Associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...