Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in a non-diversified portfolio of publicly-traded equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Equity securities in which the Fund will invest as a principal investment strategy consist of common stocks, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”). Under normal market conditions, the Fund will allocate its assets among issuers located in at least three different countries and will invest at least 40% of its net assets in non-U.S. companies. The Fund’s subadviser, Magellan Asset Management Limited doing business as MFG Asset Management (“MFG Asset Management”), may reduce the 40% minimum investment amount to 30% if it deems market conditions to be unfavorable. In selecting securities for the Fund, MFG Asset Management seeks to identify high-quality companies at attractive prices while integrating an in-depth macroeconomic understanding in order to manage risk. With respect to its non-U.S. investments, the Fund invests in companies located in developed countries but may also invest in emerging markets as part of its principal investment strategy. The Fund may invest in ADRs, GDRs or the common stock of companies headquartered in China including investments in A share listings on Chinese stock exchanges. The Fund will generally hold between 20 to 40 companies, typically with a market capitalization in excess of U.S. $10 billion at the time of purchase. The Fund will typically hold up to 20% of its total assets in cash and cash equivalents. The Fund may have significant investments in the technology sector.