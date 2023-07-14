The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, in shares of registered, open-end investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) (collectively, “investment companies”) that have either adopted policies to invest at least 80% of their assets in fixed income securities that the Fund’s investment adviser, Matson Money, Inc. (the “Adviser”), believes offer the prospect of providing total return, or invest substantially all of their assets in such fixed income securities. The purchase of shares of investment companies may result in duplication of expenses, including advisory fees, in addition to the Fund’s own expenses.

Under normal market conditions, the Adviser expects substantially all of the Fund’s net assets to be invested in the securities of investment companies that invest in the types of securities described in each asset class below, with less than 2% of the net assets invested in cash or money market instruments.

One-Year Fixed Income Asset Class: The underlying investment companies generally will purchase U.S. government obligations, U.S. government agency obligations, dollar-denominated obligations of foreign issuers issued in the U.S., securities of domestic or foreign issuers denominated in U.S. dollars but not trading in the U.S.; foreign government and agency obligations, bank obligations, including the obligations of U.S. subsidiaries and branches of foreign banks, corporate obligations, commercial paper, repurchase agreements, and obligations of supranational organizations such as the World Bank, the European Investment Bank, and the Inter-American Development Bank. Generally, obligations comprising this asset class will mature within one year from the date of settlement, but substantial investments may be made in obligations maturing within two years from the date of settlement when greater returns are available.

Two-Year Global Fixed Income Asset Class: The underlying investment companies generally will purchase obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. and foreign governments, their agencies and instrumentalities, corporate debt obligations, bank obligations, commercial paper, repurchase agreements, and other debt obligations of domestic and foreign issuers with maturities of no more than two years. In making purchase decisions, if the expected term premium is greater for longer-term securities in the eligible maturity range, the underlying investment adviser(s) will focus investment in the longer-term area, otherwise, the underlying investment companies will focus investment in the shorter-term area of the eligible maturity range. Because many of the investments of the underlying investment companies in this asset class will be denominated in foreign currencies, the underlying investment companies may also enter into foreign currency forward contracts to attempt to protect against uncertainty in the level of future foreign currency rates, to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates or to transfer balances from one currency to another.

Intermediate Government Fixed Income Asset Class: The underlying investment companies generally will purchase debt obligations of the U.S. government and U.S. government agencies. Generally, investment companies in the asset class will purchase securities with maturities of between five and fifteen years, however such investment companies ordinarily will have an average weighted maturity of between three and ten years. The underlying investment companies may invest a portion of their assets in the obligations of foreign governments. Those obligations at the time of purchase must be either rated in the highest rating category of a nationally recognized statistical rating organization or, in the case of any obligation that is unrated, of comparable quality.

Five-Year Global Fixed Income Asset Class: The underlying investment companies generally will purchase obligations issued or guaranteed by the U.S. and foreign governments, their agencies and instrumentalities, corporate debt obligations, bank obligations, commercial paper, repurchase agreements, obligations of other domestic and foreign issuers, securities of domestic or foreign issuers denominated in U.S. dollars but not trading in the United States, and obligations of supranational organizations. Generally, obligations comprising this asset class have a weighted average maturity not exceeding five years. In making purchase decisions, if the expected term premium is greater for longer-term securities in the eligible maturity range, the underlying investment adviser(s) will focus investment in the longer-term area, otherwise, the underlying investment companies will focus investment in the shorter-term area of the eligible maturity range. Because many of the investments of the underlying investment companies in this asset class will be denominated in foreign currencies, the underlying investment companies may also enter into foreign currency forward contracts to attempt to protect against uncertainty in the level of future foreign currency rates, to hedge against fluctuations in currency exchange rates or to transfer balances from one currency to another.

Short-Term Corporate Bond Asset Class: The underlying investment companies generally will track the investment results of the ICE BofAML 1-5 Year US Corporate Index, which measures the performance of investment-grade corporate bonds of both U.S. and non- U.S. issuers that are U.S. dollar denominated and publicly issued in the U.S. domestic market and have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to one year and less than five years.

Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Asset Class: The underlying investment companies generally will track the investment results of the ICE BofAML 5-10 Year US Corporate Index, which measures the performance of investment-grade corporate bonds of both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers that are U.S. dollar denominated and publicly issued in the U.S. domestic market and have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to five years and less than ten years.

Inflation Protected Securities Asset Class: The underlying investment companies generally will track the investment results of the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L), which measures the performance of the inflation-protected public obligations of the U.S. Treasury, commonly known as “TIPS.” TIPS are securities issued by the U.S. Treasury that are designed to provide inflation protection to investors. TIPS are income-generating instruments whose interest and principal payments are adjusted for inflation - a sustained increase in prices that erodes the purchasing power of money. The inflation adjustment, which is typically applied monthly to the principal of the bond, follows a designated inflation index, the consumer price index (“CPI”), and TIPS’ principal payments are adjusted according to changes in the CPI. A fixed coupon rate is applied to the inflation-adjusted principal so that as inflation rises, both the principal value and the interest payments increase.

The underlying investment companies may also use derivatives, such as futures contracts and options on futures contracts for equity securities and indices, to hedge currency exposure or to adjust market exposure based on actual or expected cash inflows or outflows from the underlying investment company. Underlying index-based ETFs may use derivatives, including futures contracts, options on futures contracts, forward currency contracts, options and swaps to help the ETF track its underlying index.

Certain underlying investment companies may concentrate their investments (invest more than 25% of its total assets) in obligations of U.S. and foreign banks and bank holding companies when the yield to maturity on eligible portfolio investments in banking securities as a group generally exceeds the yield to maturity on all other eligible portfolio investments as a group generally for a period of five consecutive days when the New York Stock Exchange is open for trading. While the Fund will not concentrate its investments in any one industry, the Fund may be focused on banking sectors under certain circumstances.

The Fund reserves the right to hold up to 100% of its assets as a temporary defensive measure in cash and money market instruments such as U.S. government securities, bank obligations and commercial paper. To the extent the Fund employs a temporary defensive measure, the Fund may not achieve its investment objective. Periodically the Adviser will review the allocations for the Fund in each underlying investment company and may add or remove underlying investment companies and/or change the investment allocation percentages of the Fund in the underlying investment companies without notice to shareholders.